QB-Madden Lowe

Colonial Forge

The senior enters his second year as the Eagles’ starter after transferring from Riverbend. He threw for 2,065 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

RB-Krisshaun Scott

Chancellor

Scott enjoyed a breakthrough sophomore season, topping 100 yards seven times and finishing with 1,303 yards and 13 TDs. He’s bigger and stronger this year.

WR-Javon Swinton

North Stafford

The Indiana-bound senior scored 10 touchdowns and averaged an area-best 22.7 yards per reception in 2018.

OL-Mason Rega

Colonial Forge

The senior was a second-team Class 6 all-state selection in 2018 while blocking for the Eagles’ skill-position standouts.

OL-Colby McGhee

Orange

The all-region senior tackle (6-4, 270) anchors the right side for the Hornets and clears the way for two-time 1,000-yard rusher Jaylen Alexander.

OL-Jason Southern

Eastern View

An all-Region 4B choice in 2018, he’ll be even more vital this season as the Cyclones break in new skill-position starters.

OL-Griff Hollins

Louisa

A returning starter, the senior anchored the line for the Lions’ powerful rushing attack.

OL-Dylan Powers

Spotsylvania

The senior center was named second-team Class 4 all-state in 2018 and helped in the Knights’ resurgence.

K-Garrett Hutchinson

Eastern View

The junior was a first-team Class 4 all-state selection in 2018, when he kicked five field goals and scored an area-best 98 kicking points.

KR-Noah Robinson

Louisa

An explosive athlete who’s getting Division I interest, Robinson was named first-team all-Jefferson District at both WR and DB in 2018.

U-Jamir Boyd

North Stafford

The 2018 Free Lance-Star player of the year completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,379 yards and 29 TDs and also ran for 548 yards and five scores.

RB-Jarett Hunter

Louisa

The latest in a long line of workhorse running backs, Hunter ran for 1,505 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Lions last season.

WR-Blake Leake

Eastern View

The Bucknell-bound senior made the biggest play in school history last season, a last-second touchdown catch in a playoff win over Louisa.

DL-Trayvon Smith

North Stafford

A three-year starter, he succeeds the graduated Chase McGowan as the Wolverines’ leader up front.

DL-Chase Harley

Colonial Forge

A two-way starter, the senior was a second-team Class 6 all-state pick on the defensive side for the Eagles in 2018.

DL-Lanxton Athy

Massaponax

The senior posted double digits in sacks in 2018 and was a constant menace to opposing quarterbacks.

DB-Aidan Ryan

James Monroe

Already receiving big-time college attention, Ryan made four interceptions as a sophomore last season.

DL-Adin Huntington

Mountain View

The disruptive senior has two Division I offers and is called “the strongest player I’ve ever coached” by hall of fame mentor Lou Sorrentino.

LB-Dwayne Williams

North Stafford

He earned second-team Class 5 all-state honors as a sophomore in 2018 after making over 100 tackles.

DB-Elijah Sarratt

Colonial Forge

Following in his big brother Josh’s large footsteps, he’s a threat both as a receiver and a ball-hawking cornerback.

DB-Chance Graves

Eastern View

The senior was a second-team all-state pick as a utility defender in 2018.

DB-Corvion Davis

Colonial Beach

Davis enters his senior season with 20 career interceptions and will also play quarterback for the Drifters.

P-Phillip Lovelace

Colonial Forge

Lovelace isn’t asked to punt often, but usually flips the field when he does. He also kicked an area-best six field goals in 2018.

LB-Elijah Christopher

Massaponax

The junior was named second-team all-Region 5D in 2018 during the Panthers’ bounce-back season.

LB-Max Kauthen

Colonial Forge

A returning starter, he figures to take over as the Eagles’ top tackler from the graduated Oliejah Louissant.

