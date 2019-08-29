QB-Madden Lowe
Colonial Forge
The senior enters his second year as the Eagles’ starter after transferring from Riverbend. He threw for 2,065 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.
RB-Krisshaun Scott
Chancellor
Scott enjoyed a breakthrough sophomore season, topping 100 yards seven times and finishing with 1,303 yards and 13 TDs. He’s bigger and stronger this year.
WR-Javon Swinton
North Stafford
The Indiana-bound senior scored 10 touchdowns and averaged an area-best 22.7 yards per reception in 2018.
OL-Mason Rega
Colonial Forge
The senior was a second-team Class 6 all-state selection in 2018 while blocking for the Eagles’ skill-position standouts.
OL-Colby McGhee
Orange
The all-region senior tackle (6-4, 270) anchors the right side for the Hornets and clears the way for two-time 1,000-yard rusher Jaylen Alexander.
OL-Jason Southern
Eastern View
An all-Region 4B choice in 2018, he’ll be even more vital this season as the Cyclones break in new skill-position starters.
OL-Griff Hollins
Louisa
A returning starter, the senior anchored the line for the Lions’ powerful rushing attack.
OL-Dylan Powers
Spotsylvania
The senior center was named second-team Class 4 all-state in 2018 and helped in the Knights’ resurgence.
K-Garrett Hutchinson
Eastern View
The junior was a first-team Class 4 all-state selection in 2018, when he kicked five field goals and scored an area-best 98 kicking points.
KR-Noah Robinson
Louisa
An explosive athlete who’s getting Division I interest, Robinson was named first-team all-Jefferson District at both WR and DB in 2018.
U-Jamir Boyd
North Stafford
The 2018 Free Lance-Star player of the year completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,379 yards and 29 TDs and also ran for 548 yards and five scores.
RB-Jarett Hunter
Louisa
The latest in a long line of workhorse running backs, Hunter ran for 1,505 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Lions last season.
WR-Blake Leake
Eastern View
The Bucknell-bound senior made the biggest play in school history last season, a last-second touchdown catch in a playoff win over Louisa.
DL-Trayvon Smith
North Stafford
A three-year starter, he succeeds the graduated Chase McGowan as the Wolverines’ leader up front.
DL-Chase Harley
Colonial Forge
A two-way starter, the senior was a second-team Class 6 all-state pick on the defensive side for the Eagles in 2018.
DL-Lanxton Athy
Massaponax
The senior posted double digits in sacks in 2018 and was a constant menace to opposing quarterbacks.
DB-Aidan Ryan
James Monroe
Already receiving big-time college attention, Ryan made four interceptions as a sophomore last season.
DL-Adin Huntington
Mountain View
The disruptive senior has two Division I offers and is called “the strongest player I’ve ever coached” by hall of fame mentor Lou Sorrentino.
LB-Dwayne Williams
North Stafford
He earned second-team Class 5 all-state honors as a sophomore in 2018 after making over 100 tackles.
DB-Elijah Sarratt
Colonial Forge
Following in his big brother Josh’s large footsteps, he’s a threat both as a receiver and a ball-hawking cornerback.
DB-Chance Graves
Eastern View
The senior was a second-team all-state pick as a utility defender in 2018.
DB-Corvion Davis
Colonial Beach
Davis enters his senior season with 20 career interceptions and will also play quarterback for the Drifters.
P-Phillip Lovelace
Colonial Forge
Lovelace isn’t asked to punt often, but usually flips the field when he does. He also kicked an area-best six field goals in 2018.
LB-Elijah Christopher
Massaponax
The junior was named second-team all-Region 5D in 2018 during the Panthers’ bounce-back season.
LB-Max Kauthen
Colonial Forge
A returning starter, he figures to take over as the Eagles’ top tackler from the graduated Oliejah Louissant.
