Carrick Proctor traced three steps back and two to the left, eventually settling near the 25-yard line. It might as well have been Tanzania as far as Riverbend’s senior kicker was concerned.
“That was the farthest they’ve ever let me kick,” he admitted. “Usually they just let me kick the PAT.”
Those restrictions might be lifted after Proctor calmly booted a 32-yard field goal in overtime to cement the Bears’ 12–9 victory over Brooke Point on Friday night.
For Riverbend (2–7), it marked the second straight win requiring more than four quarters. Last week, the Bears edged Stafford 21–20 in OT.
Is extra football becoming a hallmark of first-year coach Nathan Yates’ squad?
“I hope not,” Yates said. “But we tell our kids to fight for four quarters and, maybe, a little bit more.”
In overtime, the Black–Hawks started on offense and appeared to score on their first play, but Peter Rolando’s would-be rushing touchdown was negated by a Brooke Point holding penalty.
Despite recovering three fumbles in Riverbend territory, Brooke Point’s offense couldn’t convert the short fields into points.
“I have to do a better job of helping us get into the end zone,” Brooke Point coach Dwight Hazelwood said. “It’s something that’s plagued us all year.”
After Brooke Point’s first possession ended on downs, the mounted a 16-play, 67-yard scoring drive capped by Aiden Fisher’s 1-yard scoring plunge to take a 7–0 lead.
On senior night at Riverbend, Tony Skinner—one of the Bears’ four honorees—capped his home career with five receptions for 87 yards. He also had four carries for 24 yards.
“Back-to-back wins, we haven’t experienced it in a while and on senior night?” Skinner said. “It’s just something to remember.”
Riverbend’s punting led directly to two safeties, one for each team. In the second quarter, the Bears kept their offense on the field on fourth down near midfield—ostensibly to go for it—but Fisher instead uncorked a quick kick that trickled all the way to Brooke Point’s 2-yard line.
Two plays later, Black–Hawks quarterback Noah Sanders was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone to make it 9–0.
With 2:12 left in regulation, Riverbend watched its two-point lead sail over the head of punter Elijah Williams and roll through the end zone for a tying safety.
“We’ve struggled with special teams this year,” Yates said. “But we work on them every day. I had no fear.”
Neither did Proctor, until his kick sailed through the uprights. He sprinted toward midfield and found himself engulfed by teammates who, in the moment, had precious little regard for the 145-pound specialist’s physical well-being.
“I was at the bottom. It was hard to breathe,” Proctor said with a laugh. “But I’m pretty sure they weren’t trying to hurt me.”
|Brooke Point
|0
|7
|0
|2
|—
|9
|Riverbend
|7
|2
|0
|0
|—
|12
First Quarter
Rb—Aiden Fisher 1-yard run (Carrick Proctor kick).
Second Quarter
Rb—safety, intentional grounding in end zone.
BP—Allen Maxwell 4-yard run (Bryce Graf kick).
Fourth Quarter
BP—safety, snap goes through end zone.
OT
Rb—Carrick Proctor 32-yard field goal.
|BP
|Rb
|First Downs
|9
|10
|Rushes-yards
|28-107
|37-158
|Passing yards
|74
|99
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-18-0
|6-13-1
|Punts-Avg.
|2-33.0
|3-32.3
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|5-2
|Penalties-yards
|5-45
|2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Brooke Point—Allen Maxwell 19-69, TD; Noah Sanders 6-37; Peter Rolando 3-11. Riverbend—Aiden Fisher 21-98, TD; Jamarius Thomas 11-32; Tony Skinner 4-24; Jalen Gilmore 1-4.
PASSING: Passing: Brooke Point—Noah Sanders 12-18, 74 yards. Riverbend—Fisher 6-13-1, 99 yards.
RECEIVING: Brooke Point—Avante Nation 5-18; Adam Rogers 3-38; Brandon Harris 2-15; Ryan Murphy 1-13; Christian Taylor 1-(-3). Riverbend—Skinner 5-87; Elijah Williams 1-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.