TAPPAHANNOCK—Although small in stature, the running backs from Essex run with determination, skill and elusiveness.
Scant back Takeyo Day Jr. (5–9, 180) did not have a single carry in the first quarter of Friday’s Region 1A semifinal game against visiting Washington & Lee, but the senior responded when called upon. He gained 18 and 24 yards on his first two carries (the second giving the Trojans a 6–0 lead) and finished with a team-high 102 yards on 15 carries to spark his team’s 14–2 victory.
“He’s a heck of a little football player,” Essex coach Todd Jones responded following his team’s post-game chat. “All of our kids are team football players. When his number is called, he’s going to do the job and the rest are doing it, too. The offensive line did a tremendous job.”
The Trojans (11–1) will be shooting for their third regional crown in a row when they entertain Rappahannock next Saturday afternoon. The Raiders won 32–14 in their semifinal game against West Point.
The Trojans’ Ah–kaliq Martin (5–8, 192) added another TD on a 1-yard scamper, while sizable amounts of real estates were added by teammates Avante’ Banks (5–9, 155) and Tahraun Hammond (5–7, 160) added 86 and 63 rushing yards, respectively.
In forging a 14–0 halftime lead, the Trojan defense limited the Eagles (6–6) to 40 yards on four possessions. W&L avoided becoming the Trojans’ sixth shutout victim by virtue of its third-quarter safety. The zebras huddled for several minutes debating whether to call an Eagle touchdown or a safety when Essex’s Ashton Ashlock was tackled by defender Tyzhuan Pendleton and lost possession of the ball. They ruled the quarterback for intentional grounding, resulting in two points for the Eagles.
“From where I was on the field, it looked like he lost control of the ball, but the official was on the spot,” W&L coach Joe Taylor said. “The official had a better view of it and called what he thought he saw. It is what it is; we can’t go back and change it.”
LJ Kelly Jr. gave the Eagles a boost on offense when he entered the game in the third quarter. The star running back missed last week’s first-round win over Colonial Beach due to a sprained ankle, but he produced several first downs in the third quarter for the Eagles.
“They’re loaded with talent,” Jones said of the opposition. “Coach Taylor and his staff are doing a tremendous job and they left it out on the field.”
Jones said his team is sold on the team concept, but must be more disciplined after being flagged for over 100 yards in penalties against W&L. “They all have a role and they want to do their job. They’re not trying to do too much. When you do that, all 11 guys are playing and that’s what it is all about.”
The Eagles had greater success moving the football in the second half, but failed to sustain a drive that produced points—a situation Taylor took the blame for.
“We had opportunities and I didn’t call the right plays and I didn’t put us in position to score. ... There are things we could have done better, but our kids fought hard, gave what they had and left it all on the field,” he said.
|W&L
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Essex
|6
|8
|0
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
E—Ah-Kaliq Martin 1-yard run (run failed).
Second Quarter
E—Takeyo Day Jr. 24-yard run (Avante Banks run).
Third Quarter
W&L—safety, intentional grounding.
|W&L
|E
|First Downs
|11
|15
|Rushes-yards
|33-87
|41-268
|Passing yards
|76
|0
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-18-0
|0-2-0
|Punts-Avg.
|5-25.6
|4-30.3
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|5-23
|11-119
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington & Lee—LJ Kelly Jr. 7-29; Kindrick Smith 7-11; Christian Mountjoy 9-18; Jawun Tolson 5-29; Dewayne Reynolds 5-0. Essex—Takeyo Day Jr. 15-102, TD; Avante Banks 8-86; Tahraun Hammond 12-63; Ashton Ashlock 5-16; Ah-Kaliq Martin 1-1, TD.
PASSING: Washington & Lee—Mountjoy 7-20-0, 76 yards. Hammond—0-1-0; Ashlock 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Washington & Lee—Smith 2-46; Reynolds 1-2; Jordan Saunders 1-2; Kelly Jr. 1-6; Brian Johnson 1-0. Essex—None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.