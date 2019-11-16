Following back-to-back nail-biters, how much more excitement and thrills can the football fans of Westmoreland County endure?
A pitch-out to running back Craig Shepherd picked up 12 yards and set up quarterback Christian Mountjoy’s 1-yard sneak, giving Washington & Lee a 34–27 lead over Northern Neck District rival Colonial Beach with 19 seconds left in their Region 1A first-round playoff game Friday night.
Undaunted, the Drifters’ Corvion Davis hooked up with freshman standout Randell Annino on a 65-yard scoring play down the visitors’ sidelines. Head coach Earl Payton elected to go for the win and the strategy seemed to pay off as Davis found teammate Garrett Mothershead open in the right side of the end zone. But W&L defender Juwan Tolson arrived in the nick of time, reaching up with his hand to bat the ball away to preserve the Eagles’ 34–33 victory.
A rematch against Essex is on deck in the Region 1A semifinals next Friday, but Eagles coach Joe Taylor and his staff preferred to focus on the team’s dramatic effort and savor the memory before preparing for the Trojans next.
“You guys are true warriors and we came out victorious because of that,” Taylor told his players in his post-game chat. “I’m proud of all you guys and I love you to death. We played a physical team and we have a lot of bumps and bruises. Take care of yourselves and get some sleep.”
Possibly the most-excited players at the Eagles Nest was running back–linebacker Kindrick Smith, who recently returned from a four-game absence due to an injury to play back-to-back games against his former team—the Drifters.
“We work hard in practice, we can’t give up, we don’t stop, we stay humble. [We] keep our focus on going to states,” Smith said. “[In] playoff games, it’s do or die. I love these boys [from Colonial Beach] to death, but when it comes down to it, I have to do it for my team.”
Smith, who had a team-high 10 tackles as well as a 59-yard touchdown strike from Mountjoy, credited his father Kenzi Smith with aiding his recovery from a hamstring strain.
With six starters sidelined with injuries, including top offensive threats LJ Kelly Jr. and Shane McNeill, the Eagles needed others to step up their game and both Tolson and Mountjoy did that. Besides his key end zone pass breakup, Tolson rushed for a team-high 88 yards and two scores and registered eight tackles on defense.
“LJ went down and I had to step up,” said the junior. “I had no choice. It’s a team game.” Kelly is sidelined with an ankle sprain and is questionable for next week.
Mountjoy performed a variety of duties that lifted his team to victory. Besides the game-winning TD, he passed for two long TDs, registered seven tackles and an interception from the secondary. He also returned one kickoff near midfield to set up one W&L score.
“When we can’t get our run game down, our coaches know when it’s the right moment to have a play call and our players were able to execute,” said Mountjoy, who also completed a 55-yard TD strike to Shepherd. “I figured they [Colonial Beach] were a physical team. I’ll give them that. We just read their offense.”
Trey Allison matched teammate Davis with a four-game effort. The senior rushed for 119 yards on 24 carries and also was a leading tackler from his linebacking post.
“[We have] more heartbreaking losses in our history than any other school,” Payton said as his team finished the campaign 5–6. “Colonial Beach always is going to field a team that enjoys the fight. We’re not intimidated by anybody.”
|Colonial Beach
|7
|0
|13
|13
|—
|33
|W&L
|0
|7
|13
|14
|—
|34
First Quarter
CB—Trey Allison 2-yard run (Garrett Mothershead kick).
Second Quarter
W&L—Jawun Tolson 1-yard run (William Luzier kick).
Third Quarter
W&L—Tolson 25-yard run (Luzier kick).
CB—Allison 1-yard run (pass failed).
W&L—Craig Shepherd 55-yard pass from Christian Mountjoy (kick failed).
CB—Allison 1-yard run (Mothershead kick).
Fourth Quarter
W&L—Kindrick Smith 59-yard pass from Mountjoy (kick failed).
CB—Allison 2-yard run (Mothershead kick).
W&L—Mountjoy 1-yard run (Tolson run).
CB—Randall Annino 65-yard pass from Corvion Davis (pass failed).
|CB
|W&L
|First Downs
|20
|17
|Rushes-yards
|46-247
|40-206
|Passing yards
|65
|124
|Comp-Att-Int
|1-3-1
|3-4-0
|Punts-Avg.
|0-00.0
|1-33.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|3-20
|4-29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Beach—Trey Allison 24-119, 4TDs; Corvion Davis 13-96; MJ Virgil 1-13; Zahkye Gresham 1-4; Randall Annino 7-15. Washington & Lee—Jawun Tolson 14-88, 2 TDs; Kindrick Smith 11-44; Dewayne Reynolds 5-38; Craig Shepherd 3-27; Christian Mountjoy 6-11, TD; TEAM 1-(minus 2).
PASSING: Colonial Beach—Davis 1-3-1 for 65 yards, TD. Washington & Lee—3-4-0 for 124 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING: Colonial Beach—Annino 1-65, TD. Washington & Lee—Smith 1-59, TD; Shepherd 1-55, TD; Tolson 1-10.
