Rarely in playoff games do you get to rest your quarterback and the rest of your first-teamers as the fourth-quarter clock runs almost without a stop.
Colonial Forge’s players and coaches know well that there won’t be many nights ahead like Friday night’s 40–0 first-round romp over visiting Gar–Field. So they’ll take at least part of the weekend to savor a command performance before redoubling their attention to formidable foes ahead, starting with next Friday’s test at Patriot.
“You need to dominate, because it’s only going to get tougher,” coach John Brown said. “Like I told our guys, there’s no break in the schedule. You have to constantly improve, constantly show up, make plays and rise to the occasion.”
The Eagles (9–2) checked all those boxes Friday night. Their defense held the Indians (7–4) to 7 total yards and one first down in the second half. Offensively, 11 different players carried the ball and five scored touchdowns.
“We’ve definitely got a good feel going into the playoffs,” said quarterback Madden Lowe, who threw for a touchdown, ran for another and kicked two field goals. “We know it’s going to get harder and harder, so we need to prepare and try to give ourselves the best opportunity.”
The difficulty meter rises dramatically next week against Patriot, an opponent Colonial Forge scrimmaged in August. The Pioneers (10–1) boast running back Tim Baldwin, the Cedar Run District offensive player of the year who rushed for 1,254 regular-season yards after transferring from Broad Run, where he posted over 1,000 yards in both 2017 and 2018.
“Our defense will always look to rise to the challenge,” Brown said. “... Tim Baldwin is about as good a running back as you’ll find in the state of Virginia.”
Added two-way senior lineman Mason Rega: “I think our defense is playing at a high level, but we still have some work to do. We never want to stop improving until the last game of the season. [Baldwin] runs the ball downhill. We have to tackle him low and hard.”
There was little to gripe about from the Eagles’ standpoint Friday night.
After stalling on its first possession, Colonial Forge broke on top on Lowe’s 23-yard slant pass to Elijah Sarratt. The Indians then failed to field Lowe’s subsequent kickoff, and the Eagles’ Lionel (Scooter) Weathers recovered at the Gar–Field 22. Three plays later, Max Kuathen plowed into the end zone from 4 yards out for a 14–0 lead.
“That was huge,” Lowe said. “It definitely started our momentum, just as the first quarter ended.”
Junior Xavier Coltrane accounted for virtually all of Gar–Field’s first-half offense, gaining 59 yards on 11 carries. But he got just one second-half attempt for 1 yard as the Eagles flexed their muscles on both sides of the ball.
Lowe, Jaelan Black and Nico Lee delivered touchdown runs later in the game, and Lowe also kicked field goals of 35 and 27 yards.
None of the Eagles’ ball-carriers has Baldwin’s credentials, but collectively, they’re effective.
“It definitely makes us more versatile, with all the running backs,” Lowe said. “They all bring different traits to the table. I’ll take my guys against anyone in the country.”
|Gar-Field
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Colonial Forge
|14
|9
|10
|7
|—
|40
First Quarter
CF—Elijah Sarratt 23 pass from Madden Lowe (Lowe kick).
CF—Max Kauthen 4 run (Lowe kick).
Second Quarter
CF—Lowe 35 field goal.
CF—Lowe 8 run (kick failed).
Third Quarter
CF—Lowe 27 field goal.
CF—Jaelan Black 27 run (Lowe kick).
Fourth Quarter
CF—Nico Lee 14 run (Lowe kick).
|G-F
|CF
|First Downs
|6
|18
|Rushes-yards
|28-63
|36-187
|Passing yards
|30
|160
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-10-1
|10-14-0
|Punts-Avg.
|6-28.2
|1-15
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-30
|8-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Gar-Field—Xavier Coltrane 12–60; DeAvohn Bumbrey 2–10; Abdul Kaloko 3–4; Carlos Ramos-Guzman 1–(minus 4); Bishop Fitzgerald 9–(minus 6); Team 1–(minus 1). Colonial Forge—Jaelan Black 6–47, 1 TD; Nico Lee 3–38, 1 TD; Max Kauthen 6–28, 1 TD; Jamal Thomas 4–22; Jordan Savoy 2–17; Madden Lowe 4–16, 1 TD; Jordan Barnett 3–16; Christian Stringer 4–8; Michael Vinson 1–5; Jordan Borders 1–(minus 1); Desmond Cook 1–(minus 4); Team 1–(minus 5).
PASSING: Gar-Field—Fitzgerald 3–10–1, 30 yards. Colonial Forge—Lowe 10–14–0, 160 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: Gar-Field—Marcus Young 1–23; Koloko 1–7; Coltrane 1–3. Colonial Forge—Avery Johnson-Edmonds 3–71; Elijah Sarratt 2–50, 1 TD; DeLyn Palmer 1–14; Maliek Dixon 1–14; Cade Bills 1–8; Josiah Jones 1–3; Black 1–0.
