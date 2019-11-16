It was a bit of an ominous start for James Monroe Friday night when Aidan Ryan covered the opening kickoff on his own 1-yard line.
It didn’t last long.
Four plays later, Ryan flared a pass to the left flat to Dimario Brooks, who juked a couple of defenders before racing 87 yards in front of James Monroe’s exuberant sideline for the game’s opening score.
The Yellow Jackets (8-3) added four more touchdowns in the quarter en route to a 60-28 Region 3B first-round win against overmatched Central-Woodstock (4-7) at Maury Stadium.
James Monroe coach Rich Serbay said the Yellow Jackets were expecting a little more of a challenge from the game despite the Falcons missing some key players, but had a good feeling coming into the matchup.
“I was pumped for this game. The way we practiced all week, I knew they were going to be in trouble,” the veteran coach said. “We were ready to play. We thought we had an edge in speed and obviously it showed tonight.”
Ryan echoed those thoughts about the team’s preparation and said the team’s mindset was right where it needed to be.
“We just had a certain intensity to us today,” said Ryan, who missed all or part of JM’s three losses due to an injury. “We all brought it out onto the field and we just knew we could do it as a team.”
Ryan finished with four touchdown passes, three of which came in that 33-point opening stanza, along with a 20-yard score on the ground.
The junior’s ability to run and pass, as well as produce on defense and special teams were all on display in Friday night’s win, but so were his leadership capabilities.
When some were more worried about trying to get back into the game, he was more concerned with encouraging those players in the game that may not see playing time as the playoff competition picks up.
“Aidan Ryan is a phenomenal athlete. If he’s not the best athlete in this area, I don’t know who the heck is,” said Serbay. “He’s also one of the classiest kids I’ve got. I’m lucky to have him.”
And Ryan’s said he and his teammates won’t let a convincing win like this one go to their heads as the Yellow Jackets look to do big things this postseason.
“I think it’ll be good for us. We can’t let our heads get too big. We’ve got to stay humble and that’s the base of our foundation,” he emphasized. “We have that solid core so that this is just one game, we have so many more to play.”
The next of which will be a region semifinal at Maury Stadium next Friday against Brentsville, a team the Yellow Jackets will be facing in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
|Central (Woodstock)
|0
|14
|7
|7
|—
|28
|James Monroe
|33
|21
|6
|0
|—
|60
First Quarter
JM—Dimario Brooks 87-yard pass from Aidan Ryan (Andrew Powell kick)
JM—Aidan Ryan 20-yard run (kick failed)
JM—Jawuan Fauntleroy 30-yard run (kick failed)
JM—Tyler Whitman 30-yard pass from Aidan Ryan (Deonte Curry run)
JM—Mac Holland 28-yard pass from Aidan Ryan (kick failed)
Second Quarter
JM—Mac Holland 30-yard pass from Aidan Ryan (Andrew Powell kick)
JM—Dimario Brooks 61-yard punt return (Andrew Powell kick)
CW—Brevin Scott 80-yard pass from Isaiah Neff (Alex Lopez kick)
JM—Tahj Smith 4-yard run (Andrew Powell kick)
CW—Brevin Scott 11-yard pass from Kelan Hoover (Alex Lopez kick)
Third Quarter
CW—Isaiah Byer 14-yard run (Alex Lopez kick)
JM—Jabes Roudtree 25-yard pass from Tahj Smith (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter
CW—Gerson Sorto Lopez 3-yard run (Alex Lopez kick)
|CW
|JM
|First downs
|15
|14
|Rushes-yards
|40-144
|27-228
|Passing yards
|128
|227
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-15-0
|8-10-0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-31.0
|1-29.0
|Fumbles-lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Penlaties-yards
|2-12
|11-12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Central—Isaiah Dyer 23-95, TD; Gerson Sorto Lopez 5-20, TD; Landon Shockey 1-(-8); Kelan Hoover 2-4; Logan Yew 2-5; Billy Ball 7-30. James Monroe—Jawuan Fauntleroy 5-75, TD; Deonte Curry 7-51; Aidan Ryan 4-61, TD; Dimario Brooks 1-(-9); Antawan Yates 5-27; Tahj Smith 1-4, TD; Tyson Tyler 4-19.
PASSING: Central—Kelan Hoover 4-14-0, 48 yards, TD; Isaiah Dyer 1-1-0, 8- yards, TD. James Monroe—Aidan Ryan 6-8-0, 186 yards, 4TD; Tahj Smith 2-2-0, 41 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Central—Brevin Scott 3-92, 2TD; Logan Yew 2-36. James Monroe—Mac Holland 2-58, 2TD; Dimario Brooks 2-89, TD; Tyler Whitman 1-30, TD; Greg Williams 2-25; Jabes Roundtree 1-25, TD.
