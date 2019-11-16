By THE DAILY PROGRESS
CHARLOTTESVILLE—Louisa got off to a slow start Friday night against King George in the opening round of the Region 4B playoffs. The Lions were stopped on fourth down in the first quarter, then the Foxes took a 6–0 lead on a 5-yard TD run from Charles Mutter.
The King George touchdown seemed to jolt the Lions, who scored 42 unanswered points on the way to a dominanting 49–12 win. Louisa (11–0) took the lead for good on a Jarett Hunter touchdown run early in the second quarter and rolled from there.
Hunter added two more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and hit Noah Robinson on a touchdown pass in the final seconds of the first half to give the Lions a 28–6 lead at the break.
Louisa continued to expand its lead in the third quarter with defense and special teams. Austin Sims picked off a King George pass, which led to a 3-yard TD run from Alex Washington, then Aaron Aponte recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to make it 42–6. Both teams added scores in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.
Louisa will host Patrick Henry (Ashland) in the second round of the playoffs next week. The Patriots rolled to a 56–6 win over Spotsylvania in their first-round game on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.