NOKESVILLE—If you came here looking to witness the type of highlight-reel runs that Patriot senior Tim Baldwin produces with regularity, consider the $10 admission to Friday’s Region 6B semifinal money well spent.
On second glance, the ticket was good for a double feature.
Baldwin, a three-star recruit who holds an offer from Michigan, didn’t disappoint, galloping his way to 235 rushing yards and two touchdowns. But Colonial Forge trotted out a more-than-capable counterpart in senior Max Kauthen.
Thrust into the somewhat-unfamiliar role of workhorse back, Kauthen rushed for 178 yards and two scores, and Colonial Forge’s offense piled up the points late in a 42–21 win. The victory sets up an all Fredericksburg-area region final next week, with the Eagles playing host to Massaponax.
“He showed tonight what his talents are and what he can do when he does get the ball,” Colonial Forge quarterback Madden Lowe said of Kauthen.
Baldwin put his talents on display first, bursting up the middle on fourth and 1 late in the first quarter. Thirty-six contact-free yards later, Patriot led 7–0.
“Personally, he’s probably the best running back we’ve ever faced,” said Kauthen, who, as a high school linebacker has previously been tasked with tackling current Penn State ballcarriers Devyn Ford and Ricky Slade.
The Eagles (10–2) didn’t for trail long. Elijah Sarratt picked up the ensuing kickoff and slithered 80 yards down the sideline to tie the game at 7.
Baldwin’s second scoring run, a 61-yarder in another short-yardage situation, pulled the Pioneers (10–2) within 20–14 with 8:12 remaining in the third quarter.
Almost immediately, Kauthen answered.
On third and 1, he caught the Pioneers in an all-out run blitz and sprinted 39 yards to extend the Eagles’ lead to two touchdowns.
“He ran so hard, and we didn’t do a very good job tackling tonight,” Patriot coach Sean Finnerty said.
Cade Bills had a 22-yard touchdown reception, while Jordan Barnett and Josh Johnson added rushing touchdowns as Colonial Forge pulled away in the fourth quarter.
There will be no secrets when the Eagles and Panthers—two of the area’s marquee programs—meet next weekend to decide their newly reconfigured region’s champion.
What’s that old saying about familiarity?
“We always perform great against their offense,” Kauthen said of Massaponax’s trademark triple-option. “We’ve held them to maybe 10 points in the last three years.”
|Colonial Forge
|7
|7
|14
|14
|—
|42
|Patriot
|7
|0
|7
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
CF—Elijah Sarratt 80-yard kickoff return (Madden Lowe kick).
P—Tim Baldwin 36-yard run (Michael Cotter kick).
Second Quarter
CF—Jordan Barnett 6-yard run (Lowe kick).
Third Quarter
CF—Cade Bills 22-yard pass from Madden Lowe (pass fail).
P—Baldwin 61-yard run (Cotter kick).
CF—Max Kauthen 39-yard run (Kauthen run).
Fourth Quarter
CF—Max Kauthen 3-yard run (Lowe kick).
P—Baldwin 17-yard pass from Cody Rogers (Cotter kick).
CF—Josh Johnson 8-yard run (Lowe kick).
|CF
|P
|First Downs
|25
|19
|Rushes-yards
|30-299
|38-225
|Passing yards
|160
|101
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-15-0
|12-23-0
|Punts-Avg.
|1-43.0
|3-38.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|4-40
|3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Forge—Max Kauthen 15-178, 2 TDs; Madden Lowe 3-7; Jaelan Black 6-32; Jordan Barnett 4-74; Nico Lee 1-0; Josh Johnson 1-8, TD. Patriot—Tim Baldwin 26-235, 2 TDs. Cody Rogers 9-(-9); Keith Jenkins 2-(-3); Gabe Bigbee 1-2.
PASSING: Colonial Forge—Madden Lowe 13-15-0, 160 yards, TD. Patriot—Cody Rogers 12-23-0, 101 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Colonial Forge—Elijah Sarratt 5-54; Avery Johnson Edmonds 3-52; Cade Bills 3-33, TD; DeLyn Palmer 2-21. Patriot—Baldwin 3-41, TD; Jalen Stroman 2-18; Bigbey 2-14; Tyler Setlle 2-12; Harry Lucy 2-24; Tre Harris 1-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.