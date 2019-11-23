Rain earlier in the day made the footing at Maury Stadium a little tricky for Brentsville and James Monroe in Friday night’s Region 3B semifinal game.
But even the slippery field conditions couldn’t stop the determined Yellow Jackets from notching their seventh straight victory and advancing to next week’s regional championship game.
Led by another standout performance by junior quarterback Aidan Ryan and five interceptions by its defense, JM rolled past the Tigers 34–7 and improved to 9–3. The Jackets’ next stop will be at top-seeded Goochland with a berth in the state playoffs on the line.
“We came out here with a specific energy,” said Ryan, who had a hand in three of JM’s touchdowns. “It’s Maury on a Friday night. We were determined and ready to go. We’re doing something special right now.”
The Jackets game out strong and finished strong on a night when they displayed their athleticism in less-than-ideal conditions.
They set the tone early with a seven-play scoring drive on their first possession, then built a 20–7 lead at the half after Brentsville (8–4) scored its only touchdown on a 16-yard pass from Guy Hayes to Yuri Smaltz.
“We bounced right back after they scored,” JM coach Rich Serbay said. “I was pleased with the way we responded. This team is battle-tested.”
Ryan showed his versatility with a nifty touchdown pass to Dimario Brooks, a short touchdown run and a 33-yard pass interception for a score.
His strike to Brooks early in the second quarter covered 43 yards down the left sideline and put the Jackets back in control after the Tigers had tied the score. Ryan then picked off a pass by Hayes and scored to put JM in front by 13 at the half.
“I couldn’t really get my footing, but I was able to make some cuts and that helped,” Ryan said. “We just had to overcome it.”
JM wasted little time getting on the scoreboard in the second half. The Jackets scored on their first possession with a 65-yard scoring march that was highlighted by punter Trevor Gleason’s 31-yard run on fourth down. Ryan then scored on a 4-yard scamper and JM led 27–7.
The Jackets’ defense played a big role in their success, especially in the second half when they had three of their picks off Tigers quarterback Bailey Loa.
“Our defense made a statement tonight,” Serbay said. “George Coghill did a great job with the coverages and the kids responded really well in the secondary.”
Linebacker Jack Hardy was one of the standouts. The 6-foot-3 senior had two of JM’s interceptions, including one for a 34-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“This is the best defense I’ve ever been a part of,” said Hardy. “Everyone is executing and doing their jobs. We’re making the plays when we need to. I’m just glad to be a part of this.”
Brentsville coach Joe Mullinax knew his team faced a big challenge in containing JM’s gifted athletes, but figured the muddy field conditions might be an advantage for his Tigers.
“Our kids really struggled with the slippery field,” Mullinax said. “I thought [the conditions] might help us but it was kind of the opposite. You can’t make mistakes against a good JM team. They have some really talented guys.”
Now those talented guys get an opportunity to take JM further as it continues its turnaround from last year’s disappointing 3–8 campaign that ended with a loss to Thomas Jefferson in Richmond.
“We were 3–8 last year and now we’re 9–3 and heading back to a regional championship game,” Serbay said. “It’s quite an accomplishment for a bunch of kids who started working in the weight room last December after we lost.”
|Brentsville
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
|James Monroe
|7
|13
|7
|7
|—
|34
First Quarter
JM—Jawuan Faunterloy 1-yard run (Tomas Moreno kick).
Br—Yuri Smaltz 16-yard pass from Guy Hayes (Daniel Silva kick).
Second Quarter
JM—Dimario Brooks 43-yard pass from Aidan Ryan (kick failed).
JM—Ryan 33-yard INT return (Moreno kick).
Third Quarter
JM—Ryan 4-yard run (Moreno kick).
Fourth Quarter
JM—Jack Hardy 34-yard INT return (Moreno kick).
|Br
|JM
|First Downs
|5
|12
|Rushes-yards
|24-81
|34-142
|Passing yards
|54
|149
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-14-5
|7-13-0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-30.2
|3-32.8
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|7-80
|15-62
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Brentsville—Guy Hayes 9-62; Yuri Smaltz 1-0; Brady Hoad 6-16; Kyler Cornwell 2-1; Jake Johnson 1-3; Bailey Loa 5-(minus 1). James Monroe—Aidan Ryan 13-49, TD; Jawuan Faunterloy 7-21, TD; Deonte Curry 5-26; Tahj Smith 3-14; Dimario Brooks 1-(minus 3); Jasiah Smith 1-1; Antawan Yates 3-3; Trevor Gleason 1-31.
PASSING: Brentsville—Hayes 2-4-2, 20 yards, TD; Loa 5-10-3, 34 yards. James Monroe—Ryan 6-12-0, 146 yards, TD; Smith 1-1-0, 3 yards.
RECEIVING: Brentsville—Smaltz 3-20; T.J. Stanley 1-21; Hoad 1-13; Cornwell 1-4; Johnson 1-(minus 4). James Monroe—Gleason 2-53; Brooks 2-51, TD; Tyler Whitman 1-39; Neal Kinnard 1-6.
