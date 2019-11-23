MINERAL—For the second year in a row, the Louisa County football team scored a late fourth quarter touchdown to take the lead in the Region 4B semifinals.
Then, for the second straight year, the Lions watched as their opposition scored in the final seconds to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
Will Dorsey kicked a 32-yard field goal with 15.3 seconds left to give No. 4 seed Patrick Henry (Ashland) a 16–15 victory over top-seeded Louisa County (11–1) in the regional semifinals on Friday night.
“Another heartbreaker,” Louisa coach Will Patrick explained. “We drove down the field and scored, but at the end of the day, they made one more play than we did.”
The game definitely had an old school feel, with both teams scoring on prolonged drives.
Louisa drove deep inside the red zone on its opening drive, but the Patrick Henry defense held as the Lions settled for Saun Williamson’s 28-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 5:32 left in the first quarter.
The Patriots (9–4) responded with a long drive of their own to take the lead on a 20-yard touchdown run from Alex Sikkar. The senior quarterback started off right tackle, but cut back to the middle and found daylight and went untouched to cap a 15-play, 67-yard drive for a 7–3 lead with 11 minutes left in the half.
Louisa (11–1) regained the lead just before halftime thanks to a big play from quarterback Jarett Hunter. After a defensive stop, the Lions had the ball with 1:01 left at the Patrick Henry 41. Three plays later, Hunter found Noah Robinson on a 17-yard touchdown on a fade pattern to give the Lions a 9–7 lead at intermission.
The third quarter was all Patrick Henry, literally. The Patriots held the ball the entire 12 minutes and had a first and goal from the 3-yard line. The Patriots scored two plays into the fourth when Sikkar bulled his way in from a yard out for his second touchdown of the game. The two-point conversion failed and Patrick Henry held a 13-9 lead with 11 minutes left.
The Patriots ran 28 plays in the second half before Louisa County’s defense forced a turnover on downs at its own 18.
The Lions’ offense found some momentum and went 82 yards on nine plays for the go-ahead score on a one-yard run from Hunter. Louisa went for two but was held short and led 15-13 with 2:33 to go.
Despite the touchdown, Sikkar had confidence in his team.
“When they scored, I told everyone, keep your heads up, I’ve got you, just believe in me,” Sikkar said. “You’ve seen me do it, just believe in me. They believed in me and I got it done.”
The senior did just that as he hit a series of short passes and two big third down conversions with his legs to move the ball to the Louisa 15 with less than 20 seconds left to set up a field goal attempt.
Earlier in the season, Rooney had missed a similar kick against Deep Run late in the game. Patrick called timeout to try and ice the kicker.
Mooney split the uprights, despite a heavy rush up the middle from Louisa, to give his team a 16–15 lead with 15.3 seconds left.
Louisa moved the ball near midfield with 4.2 seconds left, but their final play, which included a series of laterals, was stopped as Patrick Henry celebrated the win.
For Louisa, the loss marked the end to another solid season and for a remarkable senior class that posted a 36-3 record.
“It’s playoff football,” Patrick said. “We came up on the short end of the stick for the second year in a row. It’s hard because this senior class has been one of the best I’ve ever coached. They probably deserve more, but at the end of the day we can all put our heads down tonight because we sold out. We left it all out on the field.”
