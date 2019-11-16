For anyone wondering if injuries and a late-season loss have damaged their moxie, head coach Greg Hatfield and his Eastern View Cyclones have a message that should be all too familiar to football fans.
Not so fast, my friend.
The Cyclones rode standout performances from Alex Spangler and Raq Lawson on both sides of the ball to dominate visiting Huguenot 42–0 in the first round of the Region 4B playoffs on Friday night.
Eastern View (10–1) moves on to host Dinwiddie (6–5), a 49–27 winner over Monacan, in the region semifinals next Friday. It will be a rematch of last year’s region title game, which the Cyclones won 45–35.
Huguenot finishes its season at 6–5.
“With a few guys out due to injuries, we wanted to change our identity a little bit [on offense],” said Hatfield, referencing season-ending injuries suffered in recent weeks by senior standouts Chance Graves and Blake Leake. “We lined up in some power sets because we wanted to run the ball, and when we did throw it, we made our opportunities count.”
Lawson and Spangler were direct beneficiaries of the Cyclones’ tweaked offensive game plan. Lawson rushed for a career-high 170 yards on 23 carries and scored a touchdown, while Spangler hauled in all four of quarterback Till Butler’s completions for 75 yards and three scores.
“Regardless of who’s playing for us, we’re going to play hard,” Spangler said. “We practiced hard all week, and it carried over to tonight.”
Spangler got Eastern View going early, catching a 33-yard touchdown pass to give the hosts a 7-0 lead with 6:52 left in the first quarter.
He added scoring receptions of 19 and 16 yards in the second period, cushioning the blow that Graves and Leake’s absences have dealt to the Cyclones’ receiving corps and buoying them to a commanding 28–0 lead at halftime.
When Spangler wasn’t confounding the Falcons’ secondary, Lawson was racking up tough yardage on the ground. The bruising sophomore accumulated 66 yards in the first half, then added another 104 after the break, including a 54-yard sprint to the end zone on the second play of the second half.
“We just took what [Huguenot] gave us,” he said.
Spangler and Lawson also recorded one interception each to help spark Eastern View’s defense, which limited the Falcons to a meager 91 yards of offense and forced five turnovers. Lawson returned his second-quarter pick 27 yards for a touchdown.
Falcons quarterback Darnell Mason completed just 3 of 14 passes for 17 yards with three interceptions. Kevin Gayles, Huguenot’s star receiver who holds Division I offers from Tennessee and Old Dominion, did not catch a pass on the night.
The Cyclones now must prepare for their rematch with a dangerous Dinwiddie team, which got 232 rushing yards and seven touchdowns from Robert Barlow in its win over Monacan Friday night.
“[Barlow] is pretty good,” Hatfield said with a grin. “Dinwiddie is always going to be tough. Me and coach [Billy] Mills go way back, and he always has his team prepared to play.”
|Huguenot
|0
|0
|0
|0
| —
|0
|Eastern View
|7
|21
|14
|0
|—
|42
First Quarter
EV—Alex Spangler 33-yard pass from Till Butler (Garrett Hutchinson kick).
Second Quarter
EV—Alex Spangler 19-yard pass from Till Butler (Garrett Hutchinson kick).
EV—Raq Lawson 27-yard interception return (kick blocked).
EV—Alex Spangler 16-yard pass from Till Butler (Shurina pass).
Third Quarter
EV—Raq Lawson 54-yard touchdown run (Garrett Hutchinson kick).
EV—Ronta Robinson 24-yard run (Garrett Hutchinson kick).
|Hug
|EV
|First Downs
|7
|16
|Rushes-yards
|20-74
|47-249
|Passing yards
|17
|79
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-14-3
|5-6-0
|Punts-Avg.
|6-46.0
|2-48.0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-70
|4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Huguenot—Anthony Scott 3-40; Jaericco Bassfield 1-18; Rah'keem Crayton 2-17; Hosea Cofield 4-13; Gregory Jackson 3-(-3); Darnell Mason 5-(-19); Team 2-8. Eastern View—Raq Lawson 23-170, TD; Ronta Robinson 7-47, TD; Till Butler 6-22; Drew Shurina 1-8; Eli Harris 1-5; Deuce Washington 5-2; Hunter McCorkle 1-2; Greg Bradley 1-0; Team 2-(-7).
PASSING: Huguenot—Darnell Mason 3-14-3, 17 yards. Eastern View—Till Butler 4-5-0, 75 yards, 3 TDs; Caden Huseby 1-1-0, 4 yards.
RECEIVING: Huguenot—Manquelle Ross 1-11; Marquise Dunbar 2-6. Eastern View—Alex Spangler 4-75, 3 TDs; Greg Bradley 1-4.
