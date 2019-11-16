ASHLAND–As the Spotsylvania football coaching staff addressed the Knights’ seniors following a 56–6 loss to Patrick Henry–Ashland in the quarterfinals of the Region 4B playoffs Friday night, it was impossible not to notice the injured players.
Junior quarterback Jake Naccarato’s arm was in a sling after he went down early in the regular season finale against King George.
Three others were on crutches, including standout center Dylan Powers.
Speedy sophomore running back Joseph Gonzalez played Friday for the first time since Sept. 13 after he suffered a broken ankle. At one point, Spotsylvania was without both starting cornerbacks.
“It was really a testament to our fortitude to get through it,” Knights head coach Jeremy Jack said. “We managed some wins despite those losses.”
The fifth-seeded Knights (7–4) couldn’t manage to get past the No. 4 Patriots (8–3), who will visit Louisa in the region semifinals next Friday.
Patrick Henry held Spotsylvania to minus-12 yards of total offense in the first half. Spotsylvania’s only first down in the opening 24 minutes came after a defensive holding penalty on the Patriots.
Spotsylvania’s normally effective rushing attack finished with 53 yards on 30 carries.
Junior running back Ty–Shaun Colbert, who rushed for more than 1,300 yards this season, was held to 15 yards on 10 attempts.
“They just stopped our power side. They were playing physical football and just bringing the house to us,” Spotsylvania junior running back DeAnthony Pendleton said. “We didn’t have an answer for them during the first half.”
Spotsylvania’s defense didn’t fare any better.
The Patriots scored on their first seven offensive possessions.
Patrick Henry first got on the board when senior quarterback Alex Sikkar found sophomore receiver Jayden Mines on a 50-yard touchdown connection on third-and-14 on the game’s opening possession.
The Patriots didn’t look back. Mines finished with 86 receiving yards and two scores.
Jack said the game will serve as a measuring stick for what the Knights need to improve on in the offseason. They made the leap from Region 3B to 4B this season after reaching the regional title game in 2018.
“We were anticipating at some point we’d be in 4B,” Jack said. “We were thinking it would be another cycle. It hit us a little early, but we welcomed the challenge.”
The Knights went 4–1 in the regular season against 4B teams in the Battlefield District, but the postseason proved to be a different story.
Spotsylvania didn’t score Friday until Colbert reached the end zone on a 6-yard run in the third quarter to make it 50–6.
Patrick Henry shut out Hanover, Armstrong and Lee–Davis three straight games to end the regular season.
“The last couple of weeks we’ve held people out of the end zone,” Patriots first-year head coach Ken Wakefield said. “[Spotsylvania] got one in on us. The guys have been playing really, really well. They take pride in what we do from a defensive perspective.”
Wakefield said the Patriots took Spotsylvania’s run-heavy, single-wing attack as a challenge. Wakefield regularly faced the Knights as the head coach at Culpeper. This was the fifth time in the past three years Jack and Wakefield has matched wits. Wakefield is 4–1 in the meetings.
“It helps when you play it,” Wakefield said of defending the single-wing.
The Patriots will see a similar offense next week against Louisa. Wakefield said Patrick Henry is eager to venture into the raucous atmosphere known as “The Jungle” and face the No. 1 seed in the region.“It’s a privilege to play in that type of atmosphere, so our kids will embrace that challenge,” Wakefield said. “We’ll be looking forward to that bus ride.”
|Spotsylvania
|0
|0
|6
|0
|—
|6
|Patrick Henry
|14
|29
|7
|6
|—
|56
First Quarter
PH—Jayden Mines 50-yard pass from Alex Sikkar (Sikkar run).
PH—Antonio Ford 8-yard run (run failed).
Second Quarter
PH—Tyler Newell 3-yard run (Owen Arruza run).
PH—Cameron Toliver 25-yard run (William Dorsey kick).
PH—Newell 1-yard run (Dorsey kick).
PH—Arruza 1-yard run (Dorsey kick).
Third Quarter
PH—Mines 25-yard pass from Jordan Allen (Dorsey kick).
Sp—Ty-Shaun Colbert 6-yard run (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
PH—Allen 4-yard run (pass failed).
|Sp
|PH
|First Downs
|5
|0
|Rushes-yards
|30-53
|31-187
|Passing yards
|22
|142
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-10-0
|9-12-0
|Punts-Avg.
|3-22.3
|1-32.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-39
|5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Spotsylvania—TyReese Tyler 2-16; Ty-Shaun Colbert 10-15, TD; DeAnthony Pendleton 10-10; Trenton Ballard 1-5; Cole Waddy 1-5; Joseph Gonzalez 2-4; Dominick Henneberry 1-4; Jacob Dingus 1-4; Kyler Hambrick 1-3; Trevor Reid 1-(-13). Patrick Henry—Alex Sikkar 7-63; Cameron Toliver 3-39, TD; Tyler Newell 6-36, 2 TDs; Deonte Tyler 6-29; Antonio Ford 3-10, TD; Jordan Allen 3-7, TD; Owen Arruza 2-3, TD; Jayden Mines 1-0.
PASSING: Spotsylvania—Reid 2-3-0, 22 yards; Pendleton 0-4-0; Gonzalez 0-2-0; Colbert 0-1-0. Patrick Henry—Sikkar 6-9-0, 105 yards, TD; Allen 3-3-0, 37 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Spotsylvania—Colbert 1-13; Mathias Barnwell 1-9. Patrick Henry—Mines 4-86, 2 TDs; Camden Byrd 2-36; Christian Berry 1-8; Grayson Ross 1-8; Zeik Williams 1-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.