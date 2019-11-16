Stafford gave the Wildcats a run for their money Friday night, but freshman Ike Daniels broke free for two long fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure the 45–28 home playoff victory for Mountain View.
Wildcats coach Lou Sorrentino said he knew the Indians were a better team than their 2–8 record indicated.
“I expected a tough game,” Sorrentino said. “They were tough two weeks ago,” in a game Mountain View won, 21–7.
“They threw a lot of things at us [tonight], and they made a lot of good plays,” he said.
The Indians opened with an onside kick attempt. The Wildcats managed to recover it, but weren’t able to drive the field for a score.
Stafford got on the board first. Jack Koetter hit Brian Glenn–Horton with a 33-yard touchdown pass with 4:42 left in the opening quarter, and the race was on. By the time the half was over, the teams had scored seven times.
Mark Shelton answered for the Wildcats as the second quarter got under way, but Jordan Williams went 65 yards on the Indians’ next play from scrimmage just 22 seconds later.
Quarterback Edward Ware ran for a touchdown for Mountain View, and hit Justin Jackson for a 28-yard score, but Williams scored again late in the half on a 14-yard pass from Koetter to tie the game.
Patrick Carroll finished the half with field goal, and Mountain View went into the break with 31–28 lead.
The teams continued to trade scores in the third quarter. Midway through, Daniels wrapped up a Mountain View drive with a 10-yard TD catch from Ware, who was back after missing last week with an injury.
Stafford answered with a long pass to Williams, who made the catch at the 5-yard line with a Wildcats defender draped all over him, then made another nice grab in the corner of the end zone for the score.
The fourth quarter, though, belonged to Daniels. He broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run to stretch his team’s lead back out to 10 points.
Two minutes later, after Mountain View forced the Indians to punt, he broke through again, this time scoring from 49 yards out to wrap up the win for the Wildcats.
“Ike’s got that home run ability, and that can make your drive easy when you bust one like that,” Sorrentino said. “When he touches the ball, he can put it in the end zone, so we’re excited about him.”
Both Sorrentino and Daniels noted that Daniels couldn’t have done it without a big effort from the whole team.
“We [also] had other guys who did a great job, and you need blocking to do that,” Sorrentino said.
With the win, Mountain View (9–2) moves on to host William Fleming (4–7) of Roanoke in the next round of the playoffs.
Sorrentino said his staff hadn’t yet evaluated the Colonels team in depth, but he’s excited to be playing a team from outside of the Wildcats’ difficult region.
|Stafford
|7
|14
|7
|0
|—
|28
|Mountain View
|0
|24
|7
|14
|—
|45
First Quarter
St—Brian Glenn-Horton 33-yard pass from Jack Koetter (Blake Childress kick).
Second Quarter
MV—Mark Shelton 1-yard run (Alex Solorzano kick).
St—Jordan Williams 65-yard run (Childress kick).
MV—Edward Ware 20-yard run (Solorzano kick).
MV—Jordan Jackson 28-yard pass from Ware (Solorzano kick).
St—Jordan Williams 14-yard pass fromKoetter (Childress kick).
Third Quarter
MV—Ike Daniels 10-yard pass from Ware (Solorzano kick).
St—Jordan Williams 5-yard pass from Koetter (Childress kick).
Fourth Quarter
MV—Ike Daniels 47-yard run (Solorzano kick).
MV—Ike Daniels 49-yard run (Solorzano kick).
|St
|MV
|First Downs
|11
|23
|Rushes-yards
|23-127
|39-308
|Passing yards
|226
|161
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-27-2
|11-19-1
|Punts-Avg.
|1-29.0
|1-36.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-64
|14-108
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Stafford—Jack Koetter 10-(minus 17); Devin Lardge 2-31; Kiori Edwards 4-(minus 1); Hayden Mesimer 5-39; Jordan Williams 1-65, TD; Austin Brown 1-10. Mountain View—Edward Ware 15-95, TD; Mark Shelton 12-70, TD; Ike Daniels 12-143, 2 TDs.
PASSING: Stafford—Koetter 13-27, 226 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INT. Mountain View—Ware 11-19, 161 yards, 2 TDs, INT.
RECEIVING: Stafford—Williams 10-121, 2 TDs; Brian Glenn-Horton 2-88, TD; Lardge 1-17. Mountain View—Dylan Thompson 2-28; Jordan Jackson 1-28, TD; Bishop Jones-Fowler 2-20; Akil Thomas 2-32; Shelton 1-7; Darius Crouch 2-36; Daniels 1-10, TD.
