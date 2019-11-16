For all its jargon, its sometimes complex vernacular and multifaceted schemes, football remains a simple game.
The team with the most playmakers will win most of the time, and Friday’s Region 5D first-round playoff game between Brooke Point and host North Stafford offered further proof to that time-tested adage.
The Wolverines’ bevy of big-play athletes were simply too much for the overmatched Black-Hawks and the 42–13 spanking at A.J. Slye Memorial Stadium was the result.
Senior quarterback Jamir Boyd carved up a young Brooke Point secondary that was unable to match up with his speedy targets on the outside. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns as second-seeded North Stafford (7–4) breezed into next week’s regional semifinal game against Patrick Henry-Roanoke.
Holt Egan accounted for both of his touchdown receptions in the decisive first half as the hosts jumped on their guests from the outset and never looked back. Senior Elisha Brown nine more catches for a game-high 141 yards as North Stafford mustered 321 of its 376 yards of total offense through the air.
“I feel confident in my guys,” Boyd said. “They can compete with anybody in the state. All I have to do is get the ball to them.”
Brooke Point, whose season ends at 1–10, never found an answer in trying to slow down the Wolverines aerial assault.
“Holt Egan is not only a class act, but he’s a matchup nightmare for everybody,” Black-Hawks coach Dwight Hazelwood said.
North Stafford, which had had handily beaten Brooke Point by an almost identical 41–14 score on Oct. 25, gave the Black-Hawks fits from the outset, consistently attacking all areas of the field to put the visitors on the ropes from the game’s early moments.
North Stafford struck first when Boyd connected with Egan on fourth down from 17 yards out to push the hosts ahead for good, 7–0, with 9:09 left in the opening period.
A 6-foot-3, 178-pound senior with soft hands and deceptive speed, Egan added another touchdown minutes later when he hauled in a 34-yard strike from Boyd to push the Wolverines’ advantage to 14-0 with 316 left in the opening quarter.
“We always feel good about Jamir,” North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said. “We feel good about Jamir’s ability to read what the defense gives him and get the ball to the right guys.”
Tevin White added two more scores (one rushing, one receiving), while Shawn Asbury added a 76-yard kickoff return for another touchdown as the Wolverines waltzed to the easy victory.
Brooke Point tried to make a game of things following a Noah Sanders 77-yard scoring strike to Isaac Thompson late in the first half trimmed the deficit to 21–7, but the Black-Hawks couldn’t muster much else.
|Brooke Point
|0
|7
|0
|6
|—
|13
|North Stafford
|14
|7
|14
|7
|—
|42
First quarter
NS—Holt Egan 17 pass from Jamir Boyd (Matt Warren kick)
NS–Egan 34 pass from Boyd (Warren kick)
Second quarter
NS—Javon Swinton 35 pass from Boyd (Warren kick)
BP—Isaac Thompson 77 pass from Noah Sanders (Zachary Thomas kick)
Third quarter
NS—Shawn Asbury 76 kickoff return (Warren kick)
NS—Tevin White 22 pass from Boyd (Warren kick)
Fourth quarter
NS—Tevin White 8 run (Warren kick)
BP—Avante Nation 2 pass from Sanders (pass failed)
|BP
|NS
|First downs
|12
|15
|Rushes-yards
|22-113
|19-55
|Passing yards
|174
|321
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-21-3
|17-24-0
|Punts-Avg.
|4-30.5
|3-34.3
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|8-92
|10-84
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Brooke Point—Allen Maxwell 13-51, Noah Sanders 9-1, Peter Rolando 9-47, Tairi Moore 2-14. North Stafford—Jamir Boyd 5-(-1); Tevin White 8-42, TD, Shawn Asbury 4-8, Elisha Brown 1-(-6), Isaiah Stevens 1-13, Nick Perkins 1-(-1).
PASSING: Brooke Point—Sanders 6-18-2, 174 yards, 2TD, Rolando 0-3-1, 0 yards. North Stafford—Boyd 17-23-0, 321 yards, 4TD, Perkins 0-1-0, 0 yards.
RECEIVING: Brooke Point—Christian Taylor 5-97 yards, TD, Isaac Thompson 1-77, TD. North Stafford—Holt Egan 4-76 yards, 2TD, Brown 9-141 yards, White 1-22 yards, TD, Dino Jones 1-13 yards, Javon Swinton 2-69 yards, 2TD.
