The start of Friday night’s Region 5D semifinal was certainly not what Mountain View was looking for on its home field against William Monroe.
The Wildcats let the short kickoff bounce before freshman return man Ike Daniels scooped it up at the 16-yard line, but he curled around backward and was tackled at the 2-yard line.
That mistake was then compounded on the next play when senior running back Mark Shelton fumbled and the Colonels recovered at the 5.
Luckily for Mountain View, William Fleming wouldn’t take advantage as fill-in quarterback Deaquan Nichols fumbled the ball right back on the next play.
The Wildcats eventually got themselves back on the right track and pulled away for a 35–0 victory and a trip to next week’s region final, where they will host the winner of Saturday’s game between North Stafford and Patrick Henry–Roanoke.
Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino said he was thankful to survive the early mishaps and to see his players find a way to fight through it.
“They had us reeling a little bit. They had a nice plan in place and did a really good job the first half with keeping us in check,” the veteran coach said. “We just couldn’t get locked in and couldn’t get anything going or sustain anything.”
The only score of the opening half came in the second quarter after Adin Huntington blocked a William Fleming punt and the Wildcats covered the ball at the Colonels’ 41-yard line.
Four plays later, running back Daniels ran the ball in from 12 yards out for a 7–0 that would stand until the half.
In the third quarter, with a little help from Mother Nature, Mountain View would pull away.
The wind picked up during the intermission and the Colonels’ punting game was severely effected.
William Fleming had four punts in the quarter, each deep in their own end of the field after Mountain View’s defense shut the Colonels down. Those kicks went 4, 18, 15 and 7 yards, setting the Wildcats up with short fields each time.
Mountain View took advantage of three of those opportunities with two scoring runs from senior Mark Shelton and a second from Daniels to extend their lead to 28–0 heading into the final frame.
Daniels, who also played a more involved roll than usual on defense Friday night, said he knew the Wildcats would turn things around after the slow start.
“We got the ball in good field position and we took advantage of it and we scored when we got the opportunity to,” he said.
Shelton would add his third touchdown of the game on the Wildcats’ first drive in the quarter to close out the scoring.
Shelton finished with a game-high 139 yards on 12 carries, while Daniels added 126 on 11 carries. Senior quarterback Edward Ware added another 67 yards.
Where some teams have a nice 1–2 punch in their backfield, Sorrentino said he enjoys having a 1–2–3 punch for opponents to deal with.
“That’s one thing when you look at our stats, we try to spread it around. Between our quarterback and then Shelton and then Daniels. That’s part of our goal,” he said. “We didn’t throw it much tonight or really very well tonight, but when a defense has got more than one guy that can hurt you to worry about, it’s hard to stop.”
|William Fleming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Mountain View
|0
|7
|21
|7
|—
|35
Second Quarter
MV—Ike Daniels 12-yard run (Alex Solorzano kick).
Third Quarter
MV—Mark Shelton 23-yard run (Alex Solorzano kick).
MV—Ike Daniels 8-yard run (Alex Solorzano kick).
MV—Mark Shelton 12-yard run (Alex Solorzano kick).
Fourth Quarter
MV—Mark Shelton 28-yard run (Alex Solorzano kick).
|WF
|MV
|First Downs
|8
|19
|Rushes-yards
|29-74
|44-373
|Passing yards
|33
|18
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-17-0
|2-4-0
|Punts-Avg.
|8-18.8
|1-38.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalties-yards
|7-55
|5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: William Fleming—Nashon Bonds 16-48; Deaquan Nichols 11-18; Nickolas Andrews 1-4; Dmontra Kasey 1-4. Mountain View—Edward Ware 11-67; Mark Shelton 12-139, 3TD; Ike Daniels 11-126, 2TD; Nicholas Kennedy 4-15; Payton Parker 4-17; Team 1-(-2).
PASSING: William Fleming—Deaquan Nichols 5-17-0, 33 yards. Mountain View—Edward Ware 2-7-0, 18 yards.
RECEIVING: William Fleming—Nickolas Andrews 1-20; Dmontra Kasey 3-18; Matthew Eaton 1-(-5). Mountain View—Mark Shelton 1-(-3); Jordan Jackson 1-21.
