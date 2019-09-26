The atmosphere surrounding the kickoff of the high school football season in late August gives players, coaches and fans an adrenaline rush.
The season gets a second jumpstart when district play begins.
Visiting bleachers are typically full with opponents’ supporters traveling a short distance, oftentimes in the same county.
That will be the case tonight in the Fredericksburg area as Battlefield District, Commonwealth District and Jefferson District play gets underway.
“From top to bottom the Commonwealth is tough and the Battlefield is very competitive,” King George second-year head coach Vern Lunsford said. “It’s a challenge that excites us and helps us stay focused.”
Lunsford’s Foxes (2-1) will visit Chancellor (2-2) in what is expected to be one of the most competitive district openers on the slate.
Brooke Point transfer Charles Mutter has directed the Foxes’ much-improved offense from the quarterback position and he has plenty of help from running backs Javon Campbell and Gabe Aley. Wide receiver Von Whiting is a big play threat.
The Chargers are powered by quarterback Trevin Edwards and running back Krisshaun Scott.
“Chancellor is a real good team. We’re going to have to be on top of our game for sure,” Lunsford said. “They’re well-coached and they have some really good players … We’re going to have to bring everything we have to get it done.”
Spotsylvania head coach Jeremy Jack has the same belief as his Knights (3-1) visit Courtland (1-3).
Spotsylvania hasn’t defeated the Cougars since a 13-0 victory to cap the 2002 season. The Knights had a prime opportunity to snap their losing skid to their county foe last fall, but fell in a shootout, 42-36.
Jack said the opportunity to halt the 16-game losing streak to Courtland is a source of motivation this week.
“We accomplished a lot of things that hadn’t happened in a long time last year but this is one of those things that’s still a holdover,” Jack said. “Unfortunately we made critical mistakes last year and I really feel we let them off the hook.”
Eastern View (4-0) hosts Caroline (0-3) in the third district game of the night. The Cyclones are aiming for the 100th victory in school history. Eastern View opened in 2008. The Cyclones sped up their pace to the century mark by posting six straight seasons with at least nine victories from 2013-18.
“I’m just excited to be a part of it,” said head coach Greg Hatfield, who has been the program’s leader for all 99 victories. “Our kids have bought into what we’re doing. We’re not an easy program to play for.
“It speaks to the kids we’ve had in our program and the assistant coaches, as well. We’ve had a lot of quality older men and younger men around.”
Louisa (3-0) will visit Charlottesville (0-4) in Jefferson action, while Orange (0-4) will try to get in the win column at home against Albemarle (0-4).
In the Commonwealth, all three games feature teams with one loss or less against an opponent with no more than one victory.
Massaponax (3-1) hosts Stafford (1-2). Mountain View (4-0) visits Riverbend (1-3). Colonial Forge (2-1) visits Brooke Point (0-3).
Eagles head coach John Brown noted that Colonial Forge was formed out of Brooke Point in 1999 and the game remains a rivalry despite the Black-Hawks’ record. Brooke Point has defeated Colonial Forge just once (41-36 in 2016) in the past 10 years.
“They’re down the street from us,” Brown said. “Anytime you get to play a down-the-street rival, it becomes an important game … We’ve got to have a good week of practice and not get caught up in records. It’s a district rivalry game and I don’t think anybody’s record will ever take away or add to that.”
