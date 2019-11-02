Jaylen Alexander rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns and added a fourth score on punt return to help Orange get a 36-22 Jefferson District win over visiting Fluvanna on Friday night.

It was the the third straight game that Alexander eclipsed the 200-yard mark in the third consecutive win for the Hornets (4-5, 4-1), who close out the regular season at Western Albemarle next Friday.

Fluvanna   7087   —22
Orange   14   7   8   7   —   36

First Quarter

Or—Jaylen Alexander 56-yard run (Kyle Taylor kick)

Or—Jaylen Alexander 54-yard punt return (Kyle Taylor kick)

Fl—Keontae Harris 11-yard run (Elijah Bullock kick)

Second Quarter

Or—Walker Johnson 4-yard pass from Sihle Mthethwa (Kyle Taylor kick)

Third Quarter

Fl—Gabe Stoy 15-yard run (Tyler Stoy run)

Or—Jaylen Alexander 9-yard run (Jaylen Alexander run)

Fourth Quarter

Fl—Kobe Edmonds 2-yard run (Elijah Bullock kick)

Or—Jaylen Alexander 1-yard run (Kyle Taylor kick)

 FlOr
First downs1914
Rushes-yards   48-251   32-245
Passing yards41104
Comp-Att-Int6-12-16-11-1
Punts-Avg.4-18.32-26.5
Fumble-lost1-10-0
Penalties-yards9-708-80

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Fluvanna—Malachi Hill 17-112; Keontae Harris 6-37, TD; Gabe Story 5-35, TD; Tyler Stoy 6-31; Kobe Edmonds 8-28, TD; Keshawn Fisher 1-4; Jaden Ferguson 2-1; Jamorris Lewis 2-0; Team 1-3. Orange—Jaylen Alexander 22-244, 3TD; Paul Poirer 2-13; Hylton Hale 5-5; Douglas Newome 1-(-8); Walker Johnson 2-(-9).

PASSING: Fluvanna—Kobe Edmonds 6-12-1, 41 yards. Orange—Walker Johnson 5-9-1, 100 yards; Sihle Mthethwa 1-2-0, 4 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Fluvanna—Cameron Holland 2-28; Malashi Hill 1-6; Elijah Bullock 1-2; Team 2-5. Orange—Jireek Washington 2-84; Douglas Newsome 3-16; Walker Johnson 1-4, TD.

ESSEX 23, WASHINGTON & LEE 0

Essex held Washington & Lee leading rusher LJ Kelly Jr. to just 31 yards on 12 carries and limited the Eagles’ offense to five first downs in a Northern Neck District win.

W&L (5-4, 2-2) hosts Colonial Beach in next Friday’s regular-season finale.

Washington & Lee   0000   —0
Essex   8   8   0   7   —   23

First Quarter

Es—Avante Banks 4-yard run (Avante Banks run)

Second Quarter

Es—Avante Banks 34-yard pass from Ashton Ashlock (Takeyo Day Jr. run)

Fourth Quarter

Es—Takeyo Day Jr. 26-yard run (Ah-kaliq Martin kick)

 WLEs
First downs518
Rushes-yards29-88   46-274
Passing yards5650
Comp-Att-Int   2-12-13-7-1
Punts-Avg.4-38.02-44.0
Fumbles-lost2-22-2
Penalties-yards2-246-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Washington & Lee—Craig Shepherd Jr. 6-53; LJ Kelly Jr. 12-31; Dewayne Reynolds 4-4; Christian Mountjoy 7-0. Essex—Tahraun Hammond 18-136; Takeyp Day Jr. 10-89, TD; Avante Banks 9-64, TD; Ashton Ashlock 9-(-15).

PASSING: Washington & Lee—Christian Mountjoy 2-11-1, 56 yards; Dewayne Reynolds 0-1-0. Essex— Ashton Ashlock 3-7-1, 50 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Washington & Lee—Shane McNeill 2-56. Essex—Avante Banks 1-34, TD; Takeyo Dy Jr. 1-15; Tahraun Hammond 1-1.

