Jaylen Alexander rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns and added a fourth score on punt return to help Orange get a 36-22 Jefferson District win over visiting Fluvanna on Friday night.
It was the the third straight game that Alexander eclipsed the 200-yard mark in the third consecutive win for the Hornets (4-5, 4-1), who close out the regular season at Western Albemarle next Friday.
|Fluvanna
|7
|0
|8
|7
|—
|22
|Orange
|14
|7
|8
|7
|—
|36
First Quarter
Or—Jaylen Alexander 56-yard run (Kyle Taylor kick)
Or—Jaylen Alexander 54-yard punt return (Kyle Taylor kick)
Fl—Keontae Harris 11-yard run (Elijah Bullock kick)
Second Quarter
Or—Walker Johnson 4-yard pass from Sihle Mthethwa (Kyle Taylor kick)
Third Quarter
Fl—Gabe Stoy 15-yard run (Tyler Stoy run)
Or—Jaylen Alexander 9-yard run (Jaylen Alexander run)
Fourth Quarter
Fl—Kobe Edmonds 2-yard run (Elijah Bullock kick)
Or—Jaylen Alexander 1-yard run (Kyle Taylor kick)
|Fl
|Or
|First downs
|19
|14
|Rushes-yards
|48-251
|32-245
|Passing yards
|41
|104
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-12-1
|6-11-1
|Punts-Avg.
|4-18.3
|2-26.5
|Fumble-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|9-70
|8-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fluvanna—Malachi Hill 17-112; Keontae Harris 6-37, TD; Gabe Story 5-35, TD; Tyler Stoy 6-31; Kobe Edmonds 8-28, TD; Keshawn Fisher 1-4; Jaden Ferguson 2-1; Jamorris Lewis 2-0; Team 1-3. Orange—Jaylen Alexander 22-244, 3TD; Paul Poirer 2-13; Hylton Hale 5-5; Douglas Newome 1-(-8); Walker Johnson 2-(-9).
PASSING: Fluvanna—Kobe Edmonds 6-12-1, 41 yards. Orange—Walker Johnson 5-9-1, 100 yards; Sihle Mthethwa 1-2-0, 4 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Fluvanna—Cameron Holland 2-28; Malashi Hill 1-6; Elijah Bullock 1-2; Team 2-5. Orange—Jireek Washington 2-84; Douglas Newsome 3-16; Walker Johnson 1-4, TD.
ESSEX 23, WASHINGTON & LEE 0
Essex held Washington & Lee leading rusher LJ Kelly Jr. to just 31 yards on 12 carries and limited the Eagles’ offense to five first downs in a Northern Neck District win.
W&L (5-4, 2-2) hosts Colonial Beach in next Friday’s regular-season finale.
|Washington & Lee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Essex
|8
|8
|0
|7
|—
|23
First Quarter
Es—Avante Banks 4-yard run (Avante Banks run)
Second Quarter
Es—Avante Banks 34-yard pass from Ashton Ashlock (Takeyo Day Jr. run)
Fourth Quarter
Es—Takeyo Day Jr. 26-yard run (Ah-kaliq Martin kick)
|WL
|Es
|First downs
|5
|18
|Rushes-yards
|29-88
|46-274
|Passing yards
|56
|50
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-12-1
|3-7-1
|Punts-Avg.
|4-38.0
|2-44.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Penalties-yards
|2-24
|6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington & Lee—Craig Shepherd Jr. 6-53; LJ Kelly Jr. 12-31; Dewayne Reynolds 4-4; Christian Mountjoy 7-0. Essex—Tahraun Hammond 18-136; Takeyp Day Jr. 10-89, TD; Avante Banks 9-64, TD; Ashton Ashlock 9-(-15).
PASSING: Washington & Lee—Christian Mountjoy 2-11-1, 56 yards; Dewayne Reynolds 0-1-0. Essex— Ashton Ashlock 3-7-1, 50 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Washington & Lee—Shane McNeill 2-56. Essex—Avante Banks 1-34, TD; Takeyo Dy Jr. 1-15; Tahraun Hammond 1-1.
