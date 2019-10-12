Freshman Randall Annino scored three touchdowns and his late fourth-quarter interception sealed Colonial Beach’s 30-28 Northern Neck District football win at Rappahannock on Friday.
Corvion Davis passed for three scores for the Drifters (3-3, 1-0).
ORANGE 41, CHARLOTTESVILLE 14
Jaylen Alexander ran for 226 yards and three scores to help visiting Orange (2-5, 2-1) get a Jefferson District win.
|Orange
|7
|21
|7
|6
|—
|41
|Charlottesville
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
Or—Jaylen Alexander 8-yard run (Kyle Taylor kick)
Second Quarter
Or—Jaylen Alexander 3-yard run (Kyle Taylor kick)
Or—Chance Williams interception return (Kyle Taylor kick)
Ch—Latarius Jackson 72-yard run (Latarius Jackson kick)
Or—Jireek Washington 8-yard pass from Walker Johnson (Kyle Taylor kick)
Third Quarter
Ch—Jamez Lynch fumble return (Latarius Jackson kick)
Or—Jaylen Alexander 45-yard run (Kyle Taylor kick)
Fourth Quarter
Or—Noah Carey 5-yard run (kick failed)
|Or
|Ch
|First downs
|23
|8
|Rushes-yards
|45-422
|37-200
|Passing yards
|53
|0
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-10-0
|0-7-1
|Punts-Avg.
|1-21.0
|3-27.3
|Fumbles-lost
|x-3
|x-2
|Penalties-yards
|7-65
|5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Orange—Jaylen Alexander 21-226, 3TD; Paul Poirer 8-118; Noah Carey 11-79, TD: Jireek Washington 1-8; Douglas Newsome 2-0; Walker Johnson 2-(-9). Charlottesville—Latarius Jackson 3-91, TD: Isaiah Washington 7-49; Jaleom Adams-Mallory 11-44; Garu Jackson 5-20; Aiden Herndon 1-4; Lamont Bullard 2-(-2); Marcus Targonski 8-(-6).
PASSING: Orange—Walker Johnson 7-10-0, 53 yards, TD. Charlottesville—Marcus Targonski 0-7-1.
RECEIVING: Orange—Jaylen Alexander 1-24; Jireek Washington 2-14, TD; Sihle Mthethwa 2-11; Douglas Newsom 2-4.
WASHINGTON & LEE 68, LANCASTER 0
LJ Kelly Jr. had two touchdown runs on three carriers in the first quarter as visiting Washington & Lee (4-2, 1-0) rolled to a Northern Neck District win.
|Washington & Lee
|38
|22
|8
|0
|—
|68
|Lancaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Quarter
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 37-yard run (2-point conversion failed)
WL—Craig Shepherd Jr. 73-yard punt return (2-point conversion failed)
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 2-yard run (2-point conversion failed)
WL—Jordan Saunders 28-yard run (2-point conversion failed)
WL—Shane McNeill 19-yard pass (2-point conversion good)
WL—Paul Quinn IV 2-yard run (2-point conversion failed)
Second Quarter
WL—Paul Quinn 5-yard run (2-point conversion good)
WL—Dillon Miner 15-yard run (2-point conversion failed)
WL—Jeremiah Redmond 45-yard interception return (2-point conversion good)
Third Quarter
WL—Elijah Upson 52-yard run (2-point conversion good)
|WL
|La
|First downs
|13
|5
|Rushes-yards
|30-273
|36-65
|Passing yards
|19
|6
|Comp-Att-Int
|1-2-0
|1-13-1
|Punts-Avg.
|0-0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|x-1
|x-2
|Penalties-yards
|6-36
|2-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington & Lee—LJ Kelly Jr. 3-77, 2TD; Elijah Upson 3-68, TD; Jeremiah Redmond 3-42; Jordan Saunders 2-38, TD; Z. Sutton 3-18; Dillon Miner 3-14, TD; Paul Quinn IV 12-13, TD; Dewayne Reynolds 1-2. Lancaster—Carlos Norris 14-68; Calvin Redmond 2-5; Cameron Towles 11-4; Troy Cox Jr. 7-(-5); Terrence Waddy 1-0.
PASSING: Washington & Lee—Dewayne Reynolds 1-2-0, 19 yards, TD. Lancaster—Calvin Redmond 1-13-1, 6 yards.
RECEIVING: Washington & Lee—Shane McNeill 1-19, TD. Lancaster—Cameron Towles 1-6.
Thursday’s result
FOOTBALL
BROOKE POINT 14, WOODBRIDGE 7
Noah Sanders ran in a 7-yard touchdown, followed by Mike Riley’s 25-yard interceptiong return in the second quarter as the Black-Hawks entered the halftime break up 14-0.
Sanders threw for 138 yards and ran for 38 on three carries. Teammate Peter Rolando rushed for 97 yards on 15 attempts. Adam Rogers caught two passes for 48 yards.
Woodbridge would score on its opening third quarter opening drive, but Brooke Point’s aggressive defense held strong for the nondistrict win.
Brooke Point travels to Stafford on Friday.
|Brooke Point
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Woodbridge
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Brooke Point—Peter Rolando 15-97; AJ Maxwell 7-59; Christian Taylor 4-28; Noah Sanders 3-38, TD.
PASSING: Brooke Point—Noah Sanders 10-18, 138 yards.
RECEIVING: Brooke Point—Adam Rogers 2-48; Christian Taylor 4-20; Avante Nation 3-26; Ty Moore 2-29; Ian Hill 1-15.
