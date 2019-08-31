Sivon Pleasants busted loose for two long touchdown runs and finished with 173 yards rushing on 15 carries for Caroline, but the Cavaliers comeback fell just short as J.R. Tucker held on for a 20-18 win in a game played at Douglas Freeman on Friday night.
Caroline got within two points with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, but failed to convert the potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt.
The Cavaliers host Patrick Henry–Ashland next Friday.
|Caroline
|6
|0
|6
|6
|—
|18
|J.R. Tucker
|0
|20
|0
|0
|—
|20
First Quarter
Ca—Sivon Pleasants 52-yard run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
JRT—Cameron Pleasant 2-yard run (Nick Hernandez kick)
JRT—Diego Martinez 6-yard pass from Thomas (Nick Hernandez kick)
JRT—Matthew Murphy 3-yard pass from Thomas (kick failed)
Third Quarter
Ca—Sivon Pleasants 73-yard run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
Ca—Justin Harris 32-yard run (2-point conversion failed)
RIVERHEADS 49, W&L 15
Shane McNeill rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter to bring Washington & Lee within 21-7 at the half, but the defending Class 1 State champion Gladiators pulled away in the second half for the win.
Jawun Tolson scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Eagles (0-1), who visit West Point next Friday.
|W&L
|0
|7
|0
|8
|—
|15
|Riverheads
|7
|14
|21
|7
|—
|49
First Quarter
Ri—Braeson Fulton 7-yard run (Peyton Skillman kick).
Second Quarter
Ri—Braeson Fulton 7-yard run (Peyton Skillman kick)
Ri—Zac Smiley 3-yard run (Peyton Skillman kick)
W&L—Shane McNeill 10-yard run (Eduardo Santiago kick)
Third Quarter
Ri—Zac Smiley 20-yard run (Peyton Skillman kick)
Ri—Zac Smiley 5-yard run (Peyton Skillman kick)
Ri—Zac Smiley 1-yard run (Peyton Skillman kick)
Fourth Quarter
W&L—Jawun Tolson 1-yard run (Team two-point conversion).
Ri—Aidan Miller 4-yard run (Peyton Skillman kick).
|W&L
|RH
|First Downs
|15
|18
|Rushes-yards
|43-232
|48-380
|Passing yards
|19
|0
|Comp-Att-Int
|1-6-0
|0-1-0
|Punts-Avg.
|3-26.3
|n/a
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0
|Penalties-yards
|7-40
|6-41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: W&L—Dewaye Reynolds 7-61; James Kelly Jr. 14-54; Jawun Tolson 7-52, TD; Kindrick Smith 5-15; Christian Mountjoy 3-11; Craig Shepherd 3-4. RH—20-176, 4 TDs; Cole Burton 3-67; Cy Cox 5-40; Trevor Roberts 4-21; D’ante Gray 3-17; B. Fulton 3-16; Aidan Miller 4-12; Chapman Smith 1-6; Isaiah Dunlap 1-5; Isaac Hartless 2-2.
PASSING: W&L—Christian Mountjoy 1-5-19; Dewayne Reynolds 0-1-0. RH—Bennett Dunlap 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: W&L—Shane McNeill 1-19.
Thursday’s results
FOOTBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 27, GRASSFIELD 7
|Colonial Forge
|7
|7
|0
|13
|—
|27
|Grassfield
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
First Quarter
Gr—32-yard Interception return (Anthony Smith kick)
CF—Desmond Cook 7-yard pass from Madden Lowe (Phillip Lovelace kick)
Second Quarter
CF—Avery Johnson Edmonds 22-yard pass from Madden Lowe (Phillip Lovelace kick)
Fourth Quarter
CF—Jaelan Black 17-yard run (Phillip Lovelace kick)
CF—Elijah Sarratt 63-yard interception return (no conversion attempted)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Forge—Jamal Thomas 16-134; Jalen Black 12-96, TD; Josh Johnson 1-0; Madden Lowe 8-(-7).
PASSING: Colonial Forge—Madden Lowe 6-10-1, 62, 2TD.
RECEIVING: Colonial Forge—Dalyn Palmer 1-11; Avery Johnson 1-22, TD; Jamal Thomas 2-9; Josh Johnson 1-12; Desmond Cook 1-8, TD.
PATRIOT 36, RIVERBEND 6
CJ Thompson found Ky Grayes-Kakosso for a 30-yard passing touchdown, but Riverbend was stymied by host Patriot.
The Bears will have their home opener on Friday against Freedom.
|Riverbend
|6
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Patriot
|7
|13
|8
|7
|—
|35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Riverbend—JT Harvey 1-2; CJ Thompson 8-2; Tony Skinner 3-22; LaTavien Dyles 1-9; Marquees Foster 7-2; Ky Grayes-Kakosso 1-1; Jordan Klingensmith 3-(-10).
PASSING: Riverbend—Thompson 1-1-0, 30 yards, TD; Foster 2-5-2, 46 yards; Klingensmith 1-1-0, 14 yards.
RECEIVING: Riverbend—Grayes-Kakosso 3-46, TD; Dyles 1-30; Aidan Fisher 1-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.