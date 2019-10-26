Ty-Shaun Colbert ran for 240 yards on 17 carries—including three touchdowns—to lead Spotsylvania past Caroline.
The Knights (6-2) rushed for 377 yards as a team and built a 27-0 first-half lead. Jake Naccarato also had a pair of rushing touchdowns for Spotsylvania, which scored on each of its first six possessions.
Dalton Mauck had two touchdowns for Caroline (1-7) and Sivon Pleasants also scored, all in the second half.
Next Friday, Spotsylvania hosts Eastern View and Caroline visits King George.
|Spotsylvania
|14
|13
|14
|0
|—
|41
|Caroline
|0
|0
|14
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
Sp—Jake Naccarato 4-yard run (Ty-Shaun Colbert run).
Sp—Ty’Shaun Colbert 4-yard run (pass failed).
Second Quarter
Sp—Naccarato 2-yard run (kick failed).
Sp—Colbert 68-yard run (Braden Knop kick).
Third Quarter
Ca—Sivon Pleasants 22-yard run (Gabriel Shire kick).
Sp—Colbert 3-yard run (Trenton Ballard run).
Ca—Dalton Mauck 17-yard run (Shire kick).
Sp—DeAnthony Pendleton 1-yard run (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
Ca—Mauck 3-yard run (Shire kick).
|Sp
|Ca
|First Downs
|22
|13
|Rushes-yards
|48-377
|31-158
|Passing yards
|27
|83
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-2-0
|4-9-0
|Punts-Avg.
|0-00.0
|5-23.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-50
|11-74
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Spotsylvania—Ty’Shaun Colbert 17-240, 3 TDs; Trenton Ballard 7-55; Jake Naccarato 7-34, 2 TDs; DeAnthony Pendleton 8-29, 1 TD; Braden Knop 4-25; Shaun Moore 2-4; Tyler Skinner 3-(minus-2); Team 1-(minus-2). Caroline—Sivon Pleasants 11-89, 1 TD; Dalton Mauck 14-38, 2 TDs; Dominque Washington 3-20; Sean Brannigan 2-17; Justin White 1-(minus-3).
PASSING: Spotsylvania—Naccarato 2-2-0, 27 yards. Caroline—Mauck 4-8-0, 83 yards; Pleasants 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Spotsylvania—Mathias Barnwell 1-14; Moore 1-13. Caroline—Pleasants 1-51; Gavin Norment 1-18; Trevon Terrell 2-14.
RAPPAHANNOCK 26,
WASHINGTON & LEE 20
Jawun Tolson scored in the fourth quarter to give visiting Washington & Lee its first lead of the game, but Tyler West followed with his third touchdown catch of the game to put Rappahannock in front for good in a Northern Neck District showdown.
KJ Gaines threw all three scoring strikes and ran for the Raiders’ other score.
LJ Kelly Jr. had 127 yards rushing and two scores for the Eagles (5-3, 2-1), who visit Essex next Friday.
|Wash. & Lee
|6
|8
|0
|7
|—
|21
|Rappahannock
|13
|7
|0
|6
|—
|26
First Quarter
Ra—KJ Gaines 15-yard run (kick failed).
Ra—Tyler West 56-yard pass from KJ Gaines (kick good).
WL—LJ Kelly Jr. 4-yard run (kick failed).
Second Quarter
Ra—Tyler West 11-yard pass from KJ Gaines (kick good).
WL—LJ Kelly Jr 9-yard run (LJ Kelly Jr. run).
Fourth Quarter
WL—Jawun Tolson 6-yard run (Dewayn Reynolds kick).
Ra—Tyler West 14-yard pass from KJ Gaines (2-point conversion failed).
|WL
|Ra
|First Downs
|9
|18
|Rushes-yards
|30-158
|38-178
|Passing yards
|93
|193
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-9-1
|8-12-1
|Punts-Avg.
|0-0
|1-39.0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|7-30
|12-104
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington & Lee—LJ Kelly Jr. 19-127, 2TD; Craig Shepherd Jr. 3-21; Jawun Tolson 3-13, TD; Christian Mountjoy 4-(-3). Rappahannock—KJ Gaines 22-107, TD; Quentin Churchill 9-36; Juwane Veney 4-28; Ke’Vaun Brown 2-4; Tyler West 1-3.
PASSING: Washington & Lee—Christian Mountjoy 6-9-1, 93 yards. Rappahannock—KJ Gaines 8-12-0, 193 yards, 3TD; Ke’Vaun Brown 0-1-1.
RECEIVING: Washington & Lee—Shane McNeill 3-48; Craig Shepherd Jr. 2-45; LJ Kelly Jr. 1-0. Rappahannock—Tyler West 4-97, 3TD; Elijah Carey 2-64; Minnie Brown 1-28; Juwane Veney 1-4.
NORTH STAFFORD 41,
BROOKE POINT 14
|Brooke Point
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
|North Stafford
|12
|13
|7
|9
|—
|41
First Quarter
NS—Shawn Ashbury 39-yard run (2-point conversion failed)
NS—Shawn Ashbury 27-yard run (2-point conversion failed)
Second Quarter
NS—Tevin White 8-yard run (2-point conversion failed)
NS—Jabari Browne 40-yard interception return (Mathew Warren kick)
Third Quarter
NS—Tevin White 1-yard run (Mathew Warren kick)
BP—Noah Sanders 10-yard run (Mathew Warren kick)
Fourth Quarter
NS—Nick Woodard 9-yard run (Mathew Warren kick)
NS—Safety
BP—Rushing touchdown (kick good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: North Stafford—Jamir Boyd 4-(-11); Tevin White 9-33, 2TD; Monte Ferguson 3-5; Yayah Conteh 1-(-8); Nick Woodard 3-58, TD; Isaiah Swinton 1-1; Elisha Brown 1-4; Shawn Ashbury 5-105, 2TD.
PASSING: North Stafford—Jamir Boyd 11-21-0, 207 yards.
RECEIVING: North Stafford—Holt Egan 2-27; Nashawn Leftridge 1-24; Tevin White 1-0; Elisha Brown 4-125; Cameron Attard 3-31.
