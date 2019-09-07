Ty-Shaun Colbert’s fourth-down, third-quarter scoring run gave Spotsylvania the lead and the Knights’ defense solidified in the second half, as they pulled away for a 36-27 home win against Fluvanna.
Spotsylvania (2-0) scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to turn a 21-14 halftime deficit into a 36-21 lead with four minutes remaining. Colbert had two touchdowns, the second on fourth-and-8 from the Fluvanna 10, after Joseph Gonzalez had put the Knights in the red zone with a 38-yard run.
Fluvanna had managed 111 rushing yards in a back-and-forth first half, but the Knights’ defense held the Flucos to a negative rushing total after the break, and didn’t allow another score until the game’s final play.
Gonzalez had 85 yards on five carries to lead Spotsylvania, which hosts Culpeper next Friday.
|Fluvanna
|7
|14
|0
|6
|—
|27
|Spotsylvania
|14
|0
|8
|14
|—
|36
First Quarter
Sp—Ty-Shaun Colbert 19 run (kick failed).
Fl—Malachi Hill 55 pass from Kobe Edmunds (Elijah Bullock kick).
Sp—Mathias Barnwell 20 pass from Colbert (DeAnthony Pendleton run).
Second Quarter
Fl—Jaden Ferguson 6 run (Bullock kick).
Fl—Gabe Stoy 5-yard run (Bullock kick).
Third Quarter
Sp—Colbert 10-yard run (Darien Walker pass from Trevor Reid).
Fourth Quarter
Sp—Pendleton 3-yard run (Barnwell pass from Colbert).
Sp—Isaiah Aiken 1-yard run (kick failed).
Fl—Bullock 43-yard pass from Edmunds (no try).
|Fl
|Sp
|First Downs
|13
|15
|Rushes-yards
|25-110
|36-255
|Passing yards
|183
|20
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-13-0
|1-3-1
|Punts-Avg.
|3-29.3
|2-37.5
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|10-76
|7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fluvanna—Malachi Hill 7-49; Kobe Edmunds 9-33; Nathan Mentor 4-10; Tyler Stoy 2-8; Jaden Ferguson 0-6, TD; Justin Sullivan 1-5; Gabe Stoy 1-5, TD; Keontae Hearns 2-(-2). Spotsylvania—Joseph Gonzalez 5-85; Ty-Shaun Colbert 11-62, 2 TDs; DeAnthony Pendleton 9-49, TD; Jacob Dingus 4-27; Jake Naccarato 5-25; Isaiah Aiken 2-7, TD.
PASSING: Fluvanna—Edmunds 8-13-0, 183 yards, 2 TDs. Spotsylvania—Colbert 1-3-1, 20 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: Fluvanna—Hill 1-55, 1 TD; Elijah Bullock 1-43, 1 TD; Nathan Mentor 1-38; Cameron Holland 3-32; Matt Haden 1-10; Ferguson 1-(-3). Spotsylvania-Mathias Barnwell 1-20, TD.
FREEDOM 47,
RIVERBEND 0
Skyler Grant led Riverbend’s rushing attack with 60 personal yards on 15 carries but the Bears would fall at home to Freedom, 47-0.
For Freedom, Quest Powell threw for four touchdowns and ran in one of his own.
|Freedom
|7
|19
|14
|7
|—
|47
|Riverbend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Quarter
Freedom—Quest Powell 1-yard run (kick good).
Second Quarter
Freedom—Jason Hawkins interception returned for TD (kick blocked).
Freedom—Nijhiere Johnson 45-yard pass from Quest Powell (kick good).
Freedom—Julian Edwards 1-yard run (two-point conversion fail).
Third Quarter
Freedom—#7 43-yard pass from Quest Powell (kick good).
Freedom—#7 35-yard pass from Quest Powell (kick good).
Fourth Quarter
Freedom—#7 34-yard pass from Quest Powell (kick good).
|Fr
|Rb
|First Downs
|11
|6
|Rushes-yards
|18-104
|39-74
|Passing yards
|221
|32
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-14-0
|2-8-2
|Punts-Avg.
|0-00.0
|4-23.5
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-40
|4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Freedom—Jason Hawkins 4-31; Julian Edwards 7-37; Nihhiere Johnson 2-6; Quest Powell 4-26, TD; Curtis Boateng 1-4. RB—Aiden Fisher 3-2; Tony Skinner 3-3; Dillion Finklea 12-3; Skyler Grant 15-60; Ky Grayes-Kakosso 3-3; Jonathan Camenos 1-1; Latvian Dyles 1-1.
PASSING: Freedom—Quest Powell 10-12, 208 yards, 4 TDs. RB—Dillion Finklea 2-4-1, 32 yards; Skyler Grant 0-2-1.
RECEIVING: Freedom—Nijhiere Johnson 2-55; Jason Hawkins 1-4; #11 2-18; #7 5-113; Julian Edwards 1-5; #8 1-6; #16 1-7. RB—Aiden Fisher 1-20.
CULPEPER 30,
MONTICELLO 6
After a disappointing week one showing, the Culpeper football team responded in a big way against the Monticello Mustangs (0–2). Led by their running game and an opportunistic defense, the Blue Devils and acting head coach Brandon Utz, delivered a 30–6 win in front of their home crowd.
After struggling to get their offense going against Eastern View, the Blue Devils attacked with their backfield of Dejour McCray and Riley Harrison. That helped lead to a 30-yard field goal from senior kicker Gabriel Barros. That was all Culpeper (1–1) would muster in the first half.
The play of the first half came on the defensive end for Monticello. With just under six minutes before the half, McCray turned the corner and was streaking towards the end zone. Mustangs two-way player, Malachi Fields ran him down and forced the ball out. Monticello recovered in the end zone.
“I was just thinking don’t let him score. Don’t let him score,” Fields said.
They would later flip the turnover into points courtesy of a 21-yard strike from Fields to receiver Will Trent. Trent finished with a game-high seven receptions and 58 yards. Monticello missed the extra point but took a 6–3 lead into the half.
Culpeper got the ground game going again midway through the third quarter. McCray scored from two yards out and the Blue Devils regained the 10-6 lead.
Just a week after Culpeper couldn’t eclipse 100 yards on the ground, the Blue Devils amassed 272 yards. That included 173 from McCray and 68 from Harrison.
—Nathan Loprete
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.