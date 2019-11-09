Shymarr Wright rushed for five touchdowns and St. Michael snapped a 14-all halftime tie by outscoring Fuqua 25-8 in the second half to get its first-ever playoff win, 39-22, against Fuqua in the VISAA Division III semifinals Friday night in Farmville.

Jalen Smith added the other score, also on the ground, for the third-seeded Warriors.

St. Michael (9-1) advanced to visit top-seeded Roanoke Catholic, a 22-13 winner over Portsmouth Christian in Friday’s other semifinal, in next Friday’s championship game.

The Celtics (9-1) have won three straight, and four of the last five, VISAADivision III championships.

LOUISA 42, ALBEMARLE 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE—Louisa wasted zero time getting things rolling Friday night against the Albemarle.

The Lions roared out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and never looked back en route to a 42-0 victory over the Patriots in the regular season finale for both teams.

Louisa (10-0) got rushing touchdowns from Alexander Washington, Kalup Shelton, Gavin Lindner and Nasir Jackson.

Noah Robinson, Xavien Hunter added receiving scores as the Lions cruised to a win that gave them their third staright unbeaten regular season.

Louisa earned top seed in the Region 4B playoffs.

—Jake Elliott, The Daily Progress

