SATURDAY’S GAMES:
ISLE OF WIGHT ACADEMY (0-2) AT FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (0-2), 2
The defending VISAA Division II state champion Eagles are off to only their second 0-2 start since the program started in 2009. Korey Hazel had 148 yards rushing and a TD in a 52-27 loss over visiting Fuqua last week. Isle of Wight lost 21-14 to visiting Portsmouth Christian last week.
QUANTICO (0-1) AT ST. MICHAEL (1-0), 2
St. Michael’s scheduled game last week was canceled, so the Warriors should be eager to be back in action at Spotsylvania Legion Field. Shymarr Wright leads the team with 131 yards rushing and two scores.
—Tom Leiss
