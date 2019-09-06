SATURDAY’S GAMES:

ISLE OF WIGHT ACADEMY (0-2) AT FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (0-2), 2

The defending VISAA Division II state champion Eagles are off to only their second 0-2 start since the program started in 2009. Korey Hazel had 148 yards rushing and a TD in a 52-27 loss over visiting Fuqua last week. Isle of Wight lost 21-14 to visiting Portsmouth Christian last week.

QUANTICO (0-1) AT ST. MICHAEL (1-0), 2

St. Michael’s scheduled game last week was canceled, so the Warriors should be eager to be back in action at Spotsylvania Legion Field. Shymarr Wright leads the team with 131 yards rushing and two scores.

—Tom Leiss

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tom Leiss: 540/374-5440

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments