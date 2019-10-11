SATURDAY’S GAMES:

CHRISTCHURCH (3-1) at FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (0-6), 2

The Seahorses threw for four scores in last week’s 41-30 win over visiting Atlantic Shores, so they can put up points. Kory Hazel rushed for 125 yards and a score in the Eagles 33–7 loss to visiting Manassas Park last week. FCS will need a strong ground game to keep Christchurch’s offense off the field and for its defense to step up if it wants to break into the win column.

VIRGINIA SPARTANS (3-2) at ST. MICHAEL (4-1), 2

The Spartans have won two straight and are coming off a 20–0 win at Hargrave Military Academy. St. Michael is coming off a sloppy 28–13 win at Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot. The Warriors’ offense was not sharp, committing six turnovers, but were able to get the win thanks to a strong defensive effort led by Matthew Brown (15 tackles), Jacob Baker, Melvin Spriggs, Colton Bubar and Shane Alexander.

—Tom Leiss

