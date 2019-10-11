SATURDAY’S GAMES:
CHRISTCHURCH (3-1) at FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (0-6), 2
The Seahorses threw for four scores in last week’s 41-30 win over visiting Atlantic Shores, so they can put up points. Kory Hazel rushed for 125 yards and a score in the Eagles 33–7 loss to visiting Manassas Park last week. FCS will need a strong ground game to keep Christchurch’s offense off the field and for its defense to step up if it wants to break into the win column.
VIRGINIA SPARTANS (3-2) at ST. MICHAEL (4-1), 2
The Spartans have won two straight and are coming off a 20–0 win at Hargrave Military Academy. St. Michael is coming off a sloppy 28–13 win at Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot. The Warriors’ offense was not sharp, committing six turnovers, but were able to get the win thanks to a strong defensive effort led by Matthew Brown (15 tackles), Jacob Baker, Melvin Spriggs, Colton Bubar and Shane Alexander.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.