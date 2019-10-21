FRIDAY’S GAMES
(7 p.m. unless noted)
Massaponax at Colonial Forge
Stafford at Riverbend
Brooke Point at North Stafford
James Monroe at Chancellor
Spotsylvania at Caroline
King George at Courtland
Culpeper at Sherando
Northumberland at Colonial Beach
Washington & Lee at Rappahannock
Fredericksburg Christian at Nansemond-Suffolk
Fluvanna at Louisa, 7:30
SATURDAY’S GAME
St. Michael at Broadwater Academy, 3
