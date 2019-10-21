FRIDAY’S GAMES

(7 p.m. unless noted)

Massaponax at Colonial Forge

Stafford at Riverbend

Brooke Point at North Stafford

James Monroe at Chancellor

Spotsylvania at Caroline

King George at Courtland

Culpeper at Sherando

Northumberland at Colonial Beach

Washington & Lee at Rappahannock

Fredericksburg Christian at Nansemond-Suffolk

Fluvanna at Louisa, 7:30

SATURDAY’S GAME

St. Michael at Broadwater Academy, 3

