Chris Scott was hoping he’d avoid the dilemma he’s faced with Friday night.
He knew his son Krisshaun Scott was entering his last year of eligibility as a powerful running back and defensive end/outside linebacker at Chancellor High School.
Scott didn’t know another son, Jamier Scott, would ascend to varsity so quickly at Caroline. But at 6-foot-1 and 278 pounds, there was little doubt the Cavaliers would move Jamier up to varsity at some point this season.
Jamier has been on varsity since last month and is a key contributor on Caroline’s offensive and defensive lines.
He’ll have the task of tackling and blocking big brother tonight when the Cavaliers (1–4, 1–1 Battlefield District) visit Chancellor (2–3, 1–1) for a Battlefield District contest.
Chris Scott said he’ll remain neutral for a game he hasn’t been looking forward to.
“I didn’t want them to have to play against each other and be the parent to have to pick a sideline,” Chris Scott said. “I’m just going to stand in the middle on the edge of the fence.”
Jamier and Krisshaun aren’t as apprehensive about the matchup. They’ve been texting each other all week exchanging banter. Jamier has told his brother the Cavaliers plan to set the tone.
“He keeps saying they’re going to smack us in the mouth,” Krisshaun said.
Krisshaun suffered a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter of last Friday’s loss to Spotsylvania, but he’s working relentlessly to get back.
Jamier is playing right guard and Chancellor head coach Jeff Drugatz noted he’ll have to block Krisshaun when the Charger is on defense.
“Jamier texted Krisshaun, ‘Don’t fake an injury,’” Chris Scott said. “Krisshaun said he wouldn’t miss it for the world. He said he’s going to be ready.”
Although Jamier is younger, he’s had roughly the same amount of football experience as Krisshaun. They started at the same time in a Fredericksburg youth league when Krisshaun was 11 and Jamier was 9. Jamier has given his Caroline teammates a word of advice about tackling his brother.
“You’ve got to stay low and go for his legs,” Jamier said, “or he’s going to run you over.”
Krisshaun has noticed Jamier’s rapid development since the season began. He spent the early part of the season on junior varsity before he was called up.
Chris Scott said Jamier has great potential as long as he continues to work and sticks to a year-round conditioning program.
“He’s pretty big,” Krisshaun said. “He’s gotten way bigger than he used to be. He used to be my little, little brother. Now he’s my big little brother.”
Krisshaun has been an integral part of the Chancellor offense since he arrived at the school in 2018 after a season at St. Michael the Archangel.
He rushed for 1,303 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall while topping the 100-yard mark seven times.
He’s 6-foot-2 and up to 250 pounds and still has a combination of power and speed that makes him difficult to contain.
However, the Chargers are spreading the ball around more this season and Krisshaun’s individual production has taken a hit.
He’s rushed for 405 yards and five touchdowns but said he isn’t concerned about personal glory. Drugatz said without someone telling him, Krisshaun never knows what he’s rushed for.
“It doesn’t really faze me about stats and all that,” Krisshaun said. “I know I had a good year last year but that was last year. I’m just doing what I can this year to help my team win and get in the playoffs.”
Krisshaun is a junior academically but a senior on the field. He’s pushing to graduate in the spring and hopefully earn a scholarship offer. Drugatz said because of his size he may play defense at the next level.
“We use him as a guy that sets the edge,” Drugatz said. “If I was a betting man I’d bet he’ll play strong-side end or outside linebacker in college with that body type. If he keeps getting bigger, his hands are going in the dirt.”
Jamier is already at that point. He’s one of just two Caroline freshmen on varsity. Drugatz said his size and athleticism jumps out on film. Caroline head coach Doug Allison is eager to see his development.
“Obviously you don’t play on varsity if you’re not bringing some element,” Allison said. “He’s got good size and I like the kid a lot. I think he’s got a lot of potential.”
Jamier said he was thrilled last week when the Cavaliers snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 27–26 victory over Courtland. Chris and Krisshaun Scott said they were equally ecstatic for Jamier and his teammates.
Tonight, however, will be a different story for Krisshaun. And Chris Scott is in a conundrum.
“It’s the day I’ve been dreading,” Chris Scott said. “I’ve got a lot of mixed emotions.”
