SAINT MICHAEL 55,
BROADWATER 14
Quarterback Jalen Smith broke his personal school record for passing yardage for the third time this fall, going 21-25 with 339 yards and four touchdowns, to lead Saint Michael in a comfortable road victory.
Shymarr Wright rushed for 118 yards on 11 carries, running in two touchdowns and adding a third one on the receiving end.
The Warriors (7-1) face Fishburne Military Academy on Saturday at Legion Field. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
|St. Michael
|20
|7
|7
|21
|—
|55
|Broadwater
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
StM—Chase Wormley 22-yard pass from Jalen Smith (Colton Bubar kick).
StM—Bubar 12-yard pass from Smith (run failed).
StM—Wormley 25-yard pass from Wormley (Bubar kick).
Second Quarter
Br—TEAM 2-yard run (pass completed).
StM—Shymarr Wright 12-yard pass from Smith (Bubar kick).
Br—TEAM 1-yard run (run failed).
Third Quarter
StM—Wright 49-yard run (Bubar kick).
Fourth Quarter
StM—Wright 8-yard run (Bubar kick).
StM—Melvin Spriggs 18-yard run (Bubar kick).
StM—Garrett Baker 4-yard run (Bubar kick).
|StM
|Br
|First Downs
|18
|3
|Rushes-yards
|29-224
|16-22
|Passing yards
|339
|30
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-25-0
|2-6-2
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|7-45
|0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: St. Michael—Shymarr Wright 11-118, 2 TDs; Melvin Spriggs 5-52, TD; Garrett Baker 4-28, TD; Jalen Smith 7-20; Chase Wormley 1-2; Hunter Showers 1-4.
PASSING: St. Michael—Jalen Smith 21-25, 339 yards, 4 TDs.
RECEIVING: St. Michael—Chase Wormley 6-126, 2 TDs; Shymarr Wright 5-83, TD; Garrett Baker 4-80; Melvin Spriggs 2-21; Colton Bubar 2-16, TD; Hunter Showers 2-13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.