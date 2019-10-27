SAINT MICHAEL 55,

BROADWATER 14

Quarterback Jalen Smith broke his personal school record for passing yardage for the third time this fall, going 21-25 with 339 yards and four touchdowns, to lead Saint Michael in a comfortable road victory.

Shymarr Wright rushed for 118 yards on 11 carries, running in two touchdowns and adding a third one on the receiving end.

The Warriors (7-1) face Fishburne Military Academy on Saturday at Legion Field. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

St. Michael207721 —55
Broadwater        0   14   0   0  —   14

First Quarter

StM—Chase Wormley 22-yard pass from Jalen Smith (Colton Bubar kick).

StM—Bubar 12-yard pass from Smith (run failed).

StM—Wormley 25-yard pass from Wormley (Bubar kick).

Second Quarter

Br—TEAM 2-yard run (pass completed).

StM—Shymarr Wright 12-yard pass from Smith (Bubar kick).

Br—TEAM 1-yard run (run failed).

Third Quarter

StM—Wright 49-yard run (Bubar kick).

Fourth Quarter

StM—Wright 8-yard run (Bubar kick).

StM—Melvin Spriggs 18-yard run (Bubar kick).

StM—Garrett Baker 4-yard run (Bubar kick).

 StMBr
First Downs183
Rushes-yards29-22416-22
Passing yards33930
Comp-Att-Int21-25-02-6-2
Fumbles-lost2-21-1
Penalties-yards     7-450-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: St. Michael—Shymarr Wright 11-118, 2 TDs; Melvin Spriggs 5-52, TD; Garrett Baker 4-28, TD; Jalen Smith 7-20; Chase Wormley 1-2; Hunter Showers 1-4.

PASSING: St. Michael—Jalen Smith 21-25, 339 yards, 4 TDs.

RECEIVING: St. Michael—Chase Wormley 6-126, 2 TDs; Shymarr Wright 5-83, TD; Garrett Baker 4-80; Melvin Spriggs 2-21; Colton Bubar 2-16, TD; Hunter Showers 2-13.

