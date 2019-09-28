Spotsylvania’s Ty-Shuan Colbert and Courtland’s Thor Hanlon exchanged jabs and haymakers which left the opposing team’s defenses senseless at times.
Each running back totaled three touchdowns with Colbert finishing with 170 yards on 21 carries and Hanlon a game-high 189 yards on 17 attempts.
But it were the pivotal plays made by Colbert’s teammate Tyreese Tyler that catapulted the Knights to a 28–25 victory in Friday’s Battlefield District opener for both football teams. It snapped the Cougars’ 16-game winning streak in the series, dating back to 2002.
“It felt good. We kept our heads up and we had to get to the ball,” said Tyler, a 5-foot-6, 120-pound defensive back who broke up several first-half passes, recovered a fumble in the third quarter, and closed out Courtland’s bid to tie the score or take the lead with his end-zone interception in the closing seconds.
“One of those ‘turn the corner’ wins. We made mistakes and didn’t capitalize on sometimes,” Knights coach Jeremy Jack said. “Offense got a little stagnant, but that last drove showed what we are capable of. . . . Unfortunately, we saved it, but sometimes it is good to have gas in the tank in the end.”
Atoning for his two third-period fumbles, Hanlon exploded in the final quarter, hurdling one would-be tackler on his 52-yard TD run with 10:35 left, then putting the Cougars ahead with a 16-yard burst with 6:12 remaining.
On the ensuing kickoff, Trevor Reid’s 19-yard return gave the Knights favorable field position at their own 39 and Jack and his coaching staff knew exactly where to go to--Colbert rambling on seven of the next eight plays, capped with the junior’s third TD from 5 yards out, running around the right side of the line.
Tension in the stands and on the field remained high as the Cougars got the ball back trailing by three with 2:21 left. Relying on both Hanlon and fellow running back Qua DeBerry (12 carries, 106 yards), quarterback Raul Gil guided the Cougars from his own 35 to the Knights’ 31.
With 11.9 seconds left and no timeouts remaining, Courtland had time for one play. Rather than attempting a long field goal attempt by Clay Cassiday (who booted a 34-yarder earlier), Gil tried a pass to his favorite receiver, Addie Burrow. But Tyler had the play well covered and had no one around him as he made his game-saving interception.
“I feel great. We haven’t defeated them in 16 years,” Colbert said. “This feels amazing: a great team effort. . . My thought was: ‘Keep going hard and don’t give up.’ “Colbert thought the officials got the call right on a roughing-the-passer penalty that set up his second scored. “It was a good call. [The defender] pulled me down and spun me around by my facemask,” he said of the direct snap from center.
After seeing his defense winded and giving up 211 yards in the first half, Jack thought the two third-quarter turnovers by the Cougars gave his team a needed rest, limiting the host team to three offensive plays in that period.
“For ball-control offenses and teams that are just committed to the run—methodically moving the ball down the field. When you don’t get these possessions or fail to capitalize on those possessions, it puts your back against the wall. Our guys responded well and ended it on our terms,” Jack concluded.
Next Friday, Spotsylvania (4–1) entertains Chancellor in another Battlefield District matchup, while Courtland (1–4) travels to Caroline.
|Spotsylvania
|8
|8
|6
|6
|—
|28
|Courtland
|7
|3
|0
|15
|—
|25
First Quarter
Ct—Thor Hanlon 2-yard run (Clay Cassiday kick).
Sp- Ty-Shaun Colbert 5-yard run (Colbert 2 pt)
Second Quarter
Ct—Cassiday 39-yard field goal
Sp- Mathias Barnwell 26-yard pass from Jake Naccarato (Naccarato pass to Barnwell)
Third Quarter
Sp—Colbert 5-yard run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
Ct— Hanlon 52-yard run (Cassiday kick)
Ct- Hanlon 16-yard run (Hanlon run 2 pt)
Sp- Colbert 5-yard run (run failed)
|Sp
|Ct
|First Downs
|15
|18
|Rushed-yards
|39-238
|47-369
|Passing yards
|30
|0
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-6-1
|0-6-1
|Punts-Avg.
|3-30.2
|2-38.5
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Penalties-yards
|7-63
|12-89
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Spotslyvania—Ty-Shaun Colbert 21-170, 3TD; DeAnthony Pendelton 4-24; Jake Naccarato 9-19; Jacob Dingus 3-14; Shaun Moore 2-11. Courtland—Thor Hanlon 17-189, 3TD; Qua DeBerry 12-106, Maurice Howard 9-74; Josh Morgan 6-41; Raul Gil 3-(-4).
PASSING: Spotsylvania—Naccarato 2-4-0, 30 yards, 1Td; Pendleton 0-1-0; Colbert 0-1-0. Courtland—Gil 0-6-1, 0 yards.
RECEIVING: Spotsylvania—Mathias Barnwell 1-26, 1 TD; Dingus 1-3. Courtland—none.
