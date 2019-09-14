The St. Michael the Archangel football team may not be wowing its conference rivals yet, but the Warriors sure made believers of Billy Thomas and his Fredericksburg Christian Eagles on Saturday.
Whether the Warriors are ranked in the upcoming Virginia Independent School Athletic Association’s Division III poll or not, quarterback Jalen Smith expressed confidence in his team’s capability for continued success following a 49–14 rout of the Eagles.
“Everyone works together. We work hard on conditioning; [going both ways] doesn’t phase us,” he said after throwing for two touchdowns and running for another in the road-game victory.
Smith, a former all-state quarterback at Stafford, indicated he decided to transfer to St. Michael as a senior on the suggestion from one of his former high school coaches. Another transfer, Shymarr Wright, ran for two scores and returned a fumble 76 yards for the Warriors’ sixth touchdown.
“You can spread them out [Smith and Wright] and run them all over the field,” Thomas, the Eagles’ head coach, said in admiration of what the Warriors are capable of achieving with a 16-player squad. “And they have a good offensive line. They don’t need numbers.”
“We’re here to play. We just fight through it [fatigue],” said Wright, who scored on runs covering 1 and 7 yards and also paced the Warriors’ defense with eight tackles.
Second-year coach Hugh Brown hopes the contest between the two private schools can continue into the future, but admits the Warriors (3–0) must maintain a certain minimum number of players on the squad to ensure it happens.
“We prepare incredibly throughout [the year]; a methodical process we go through,” he said. “The challenge is one kid has to do two or three things on defense and two or three things on offense. And that is fraught with risk.”
One multi-position standout is junior Colton Bubar, who goes both ways as well as handling the Warriors’ kicking chores. He had several tackles as well as a quarterback sack, caught an 18-yard TD pass from Smith and barely missed on a 35-yard field goal attempt.
“I got to play with my friends and my brothers. It’s just a great feeling,” Bubar said following the two school’s post-game group prayer. “It was history in the making. We were all hyped up for it.”
Next up for the Warriors is next Friday’s game against Battlefield Conference rival Fuqua School on the road.
Dylan Johnson and Korey Hazel combined for 169 rushing yards and both TDs for the winless Eagles (0–4). FCS is hopeful of getting several injured starters back in time for the Eagles’ next scheduled game at Norfolk Christian on Sept. 27.
St. Michael {td style=”text-align: right ”} 8{td style=”text-align: right ”} 27{td style=”text-align: right ”} 0{td style=”text-align: right ”} 14{td style=”text-align: right ”} —{td style=”text-align: right ”} 49 FCS{td style=”text-align: right ”} 7{td style=”text-align: right ”} 0{td style=”text-align: right ”} 0{td style=”text-align: right ”} 7{td style=”text-align: right ”} —{td style=”text-align: right ”} 14
First Quarter
FCS—Korey Hazel 25-yard run (Blake Johnson kick).
StM—Shymarr Wright 1-yard run (Wright run).
Second Quarter
StM—Chase Wormley 30-yard pass from Jalen Smith (kick failed).
StM—Colton Bubar 18-yard pass from Smith (Bubar kick).
StM—Wright 7-yard run (kick failed).
StM—Smith 35-yard run (Wright run).
Fourth Quarter
StM—Wright 76-yard fumble return (Bubar kick).
StM—Garret Baker 39-yard run (Bubar kick).
FCS—Dylan Johnson 57-yard run (B. Johnson kick).
{td style=”text-align: right ”}StM{td style=”text-align: right ”}FCS First Downs{td style=”text-align: right ”}14{td style=”text-align: right ”}10 Rushes-yards{td style=”text-align: right ”}20-198{td style=”text-align: right ”}41-173 Passing yards{td style=”text-align: right ”}113{td style=”text-align: right ”}53 Comp-Att-Int{td style=”text-align: right ”}5-9-0{td style=”text-align: right ”}6-11-2 Punts-Avg.{td style=”text-align: right ”}5-28.4{td style=”text-align: right ”}1-55.0 Fumbles-lost{td style=”text-align: right ”}1-1{td style=”text-align: right ”}3-1 Penalties-yards {td style=”text-align: right ”}9-65{td style=”text-align: right ”}5-48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: St. Michael’s—Jalen Smith 3-62, TD; Garret Baker 3-62, TD; Hunter Showers 2-29; Chase Wormley 1-19; Shymarr Wright 5-15, 2 TDs; Colton Bubar 2-11; Melvin Spriggs 2-2. FCS—Dylan Johnson 15-88, TD; Korey Hazel 19-81, TD; Jesse King 4-5; Gabe Carvajal 3-(-1).
PASSING: St. Michael’s—Smith 5-9-0, 113 yards, 2 TDs. FCS—D. Johnson 5-10-2, 53 yards; Jesse King 1-1-0, zero yards.
RECEIVING: St. Michael’s—Showers 3-65; Wormley 1-30, TD; Bubar 1-18, TD. FCS—King 1-38; Blake Johnson 1-15; Carvajal 2-1; D. Johnson 1-0; Isaac Delage 1-(-1).
