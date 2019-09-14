Stafford struggled, but did enough of the little things when it counted to pull away from homestanding Courtland in the second half to earn its first win of the season, 35–14, on Friday night.
“[Tonight,] we didn’t have as many big mistakes and we made some big plays. We have the potential, that’s why I don’t understand why we are 1–2, because it’s there,” Stafford coach Mo Hampton said. “The thing is, and I tell ‘em, when we score and even when we get momentum, stay ahead in the game. Don’t let down.”
And that’s what the Indians (1-2) did against the Cougars (0-3).
Stafford showed signs of its struggles early, fumbling four times on its opening three series, losing two. Despite those setbacks, the Indians were able to take the lead in the second quarter.
After Tristan Mitchell blocked a Courtland punt and Stafford recovered at the Cougars’ 8-yard line, quarterback Jack Koetter found Jordan Williams for a 6-yard score and a 7–0 lead.
Courtland was able to bounce back on its final drive of the half to even the score at the break. Quarterback Raul Gil hit Addie Burrow on a 50-yard post route down to the Stafford 9-yard line. Three plays later, Thor Hanlon squeezed his way into the end zone tying the game 7–7 with 10.8 seconds left in the half.
Mitchell put the Indians back on track to start the second half, blocking his second punt of the game at the conclusion of Courtland’s first series. Julian Long then scooped up the loose ball and strolled 25 yards to the end zone to put Stafford back ahead for good.
After Stafford forced Courtland to turn the ball over on downs near midfield on their ensuing drive, Koetter scored from the 1-yard line 10 plays later to make it 21–7 with 2:20 to play in the quarter.
The Cougars answered before the end of the period, but Stafford added two more scores in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Long said the blocks were just what the Indians needed after struggling early.
“It was big, man. It set out the tone and we started getting strong. When I got the blocked punt. I saw everybody cheering me, it was the best feeling ever,” the senior said. “That’s how I knew we were going to win the game tonight.”
While Stafford notched its first win, Courtland will have to regroup and keep working for its own first-win feeling.
“It’s three games. We’ve got to flush it. We’ve got seven opportunities left that we’re guaranteed and we’ll let the chips fall as they may after that,” said Courtland head coach J.C. Hall. “Obviously, we don’t need to look too far ahead. Our total undivided attention needs to be on Orange County next week.”
|Stafford
|0
|7
|14
|14
|—
|35
|Courtland
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
Second Quarter
St—Jordan Williams 6-yard pass from Jack Koetter (Blake Childress kick)
Ct—Thor Hanlon 5-yard run (Clay Cassiday kick)
Third Quarter
St—Julian Long 25-yard blocked punt return (Blake Childress kick)
St—Jack Koetter 1-yard run (Blake Childress kick)
Ct—Sean Wray 23-yard pass from Raul Gil (Clay Cassiday kick)
Fourth Quarter
St—Joseph Shortt 25-yard pass from Jack Koetter (Blake Childress kick)
St—Devin Lardge 25-yard run (Blake Childress kick)
|St
|Ct
|First Downs
|17
|8
|Rushes-yards
|32-186
|32-91
|Passing yards
|179
|70
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-10-0
|4-11-0
|Punts-Avg.
|1-31.0
|3-32.7
|Fumbles-lost
|6-3
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|10-76
|4-16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Stafford—Devin Lardge 10-77, TD; Jack Koetter 11-62, TD; Kiori Edwards 9-74; Hayden Mesimer 1-4; Team 2-(-27). Courtland—Thor Hanlon 7-22, TD; Qua DeBerry 6-17; Josh Morgan 7-18; Raul Gil 8-10; Maurice Howard 4-24.
PASSING: Stafford—Jack Koetter 9-10-0, 179 yards, 2TD. Courtland—Raul Gil 4-11-0, 70, TD.
RECEIVING: Stafford—Jordan Williams 3-60, TD; Hayden Mesimer 3-47; Joseph Shortt 2-58, TD; Vincent McGovern 1-13; Alex Baumgartner. Courtland—Addie Burrow 3-47; Sean Wray 1-23, TD.
