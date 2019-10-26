Stafford came roaring back after a slow start to catch Riverbend at the buzzer Friday night, but the Bears came through in overtime to beat the Indians, 21–20.
The host Bears seemed to have their paws on the win as the clock wound down in regulation, but the Indians had one last chance.
“The last couple seconds of the game was pretty crazy,” said kicker Carrick Proctor, whose extra point in overtime was the difference in the final score. “It was so close, but they snuck in with a touchdown.”
Unable to move the ball in the first half, Stafford’s offense came to life in the final two minutes of regulation.
Riverbend had scored twice in the first half on short Aiden Fisher runs.
The teams traded punts, penalties and sloppy plays throughout the third quarter, and the Indians finally got on the board after a bad snap on a Bears’ punt gave them the ball inside the 5 yard line with 6 minutes remaining, and Kiori Edwards ran the ball in for the score.
After another Bears’ punt, the Indians’ got the ball back deep in their own end with less than three minutes left.
Backed up to their own 3-yard line and trailing by a touchdown, quarterback Jack Koetter connected repeatedly with receiver Jordan Williams to drive the length of the field.
Williams made a spectacular sideline catch at the 5, then, after two missed connections from Koetter, caught a 5-yard touchdown pass as time ran out.
In overtime, Riverbend got the ball first on the 10-yard line, and they took care of business.
“We saw a great connection from me to Tony Skinner tonight,” Bears quarterback Aiden Fisher said, “and he kind of snuck out behind the defense, and we had a perfect opportunity to score on the first play.”
Proctor converted the extra point, and the Indians lined up for their turn at the 10.
On fourth down, Devin Large finished the series with a 1-yard touchdown run, but the extra point missed, and Bears came away with the victory.
“Hats off to Stafford and Coach Hampton. They were down 14 and they crawled their way back,” said Riverbend coach Nathan Yates. “It’s a sad way to lose, but those kind of things happen. I’m really proud of our kids for keeping their heads up once we got into overtime. It’s a big win for us.”
Stafford coach Mo Hampton said the loss came down to much more than the last kick.
“We didn’t play team football in the first half. We thought we were, but we weren’t playing team football,” Hampton said.
“They’ve got to love their teammate, play for their teammate, not themselves,” he said. “That’s the discussion we had at halftime, and the second half was a thousand percent better, if there is such a thing.”
But to win, he said, the team needs to play all four quarters, not just the second half.
Riverbend (2–7, 1–3 Commonwealth District) will host Brooke Point (1–9, 0–5) next week.
Stafford (2–5, 1–3) will travel to Mountain View (6–2, 2–2).
|Stafford
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6
|—
|20
|Riverbend
|7
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
Rb—Aiden Fisher 5-yard run (Carrick Proctor kick).
Second Quarter
Rb—Fisher 3-yard run (Proctor kick).
Fourth Quarter
St—Kiori Edwards 3-yard run (Patrick Wells-Ouelette kick).
St—Jordan Williams 5-yard pass from Jack Koetter (Wells-Ouelette kick).
Overtime
Rb—Tony Skinner 10-yard pass from Fisher (Proctor kick).
St—Devin Lardge 1-yard run (kick failed).
|St
|Rb
|First Downs
|6
|9
|Rushes-yards
|25-26
|34-125
|Passing yards
|127
|69
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-22-0
|7-11-1
|Punts-Avg.
|5-33.0
|4-30.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|9-76
|8-67
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Stafford—Jack Koetter 12-(minus 4); Devin Lardge 5-15, TD; Kiori Edwards 3-3, TD; Hayden Mesimer 2-5; Elyjah Lewis 1-2; Brian Glemm-Horton 1-4; Vincent Mcgovern 1-4. Riverbend—Aiden Fisher 16-32, 2 TDs; Jamarius Thomas 12-65; Tony Skinner 5-29; Jordan Klingensmith 1-(minus 1).
PASSING: Stafford—Koetter 12-22-0, 127 yards, TD. Riverbend—Fisher 7-10, 69 yards, INT, TD; Klingensmith 0-1-0.
RECEIVING: Stafford—Jordan Williams 8-119, TD; Lardge 1-(minus 2); Mesimer 1-3; Joseph Shortt 1-7; Nathan Sullivan 1-0. Riverbend—Skinner 6-66, TD; Marquees Foster 1-3.
