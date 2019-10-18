Albemarle 24, Fluvanna 21

Amelia County 43, Bluestone 7

Atlantic Shores Christian 39,

Fredericksburg Christian 23

Atlee 35, Lee-Davis 0

Bassett 36, Martinsville 27

Bath County 32, Craig County 0

Blessed Sacrament–Huguenot 48,

Quantico 0

Bluefield, W.Va. 35, Tazewell 7

Booker T. Washington 39,

Norview 22

Brentsville 47, Warren County 35

Briar Woods 56,

Freedom (South Riding) 6

Broad Run 47,

Winston Churchill, Md. 7

Brunswick 31,

Park View–South Hill 14

Buckingham 55, Randolph–Henry 12

Buffalo Gap 23,

R.E. Lee–Staunton 9

C.D. Hylton 48, Potomac 0

Central of Lunenburg 56,

Prince Edward County 44

Chilhowie 52, Rural Retreat 14

Clarke County 46, Stonewall

Jackson—Quicksburg 0

Clover Hill 36, Huguenot 31, OT

Covenant 60, St. Annes-Belfield 36 Covington 47, Parry McCluer 14

Deep Run 56, Mills Godwin 7

Dominion 20,

Heritage (Leesburg) 9

Fauquier 21, Culpeper 16

Fork Union Prep 52,

Collegiate–Richmond 49, 3OT

Freedom (Woodbridge) 45,

Woodbridge 7

GW–Danville 62, Halifax County 27

Galax 45,

George Wythe–Wytheville 14

Gar–Field 28, Colgan 7

George Mason 15,

Woodstock Central 13

Glen Allen 56, J.R. Tucker 0

Gloucester 20, Hampton 12

Goochland 35, Nottoway 6

Grassfield 33, Western Branch 20

Great Bridge 40,

King’s Fork High School 36

Green Run 28, Bayside 23

Gretna 62, Altavista 12

Hargrave 21, Fishburne 16

Harrisonburg 48, Broadway 7

Heritage-Lynchburg 47,

Brookville 13

Hickory 31, Lakeland 7

Hidden Valley 37, Christiansburg 24

Hopewell 35, Dinwiddie 20

Indian River 20, Deep Creek 14

J.I. Burton 46, Grundy 19

James Madison 31, Chantilly 7

James Robinson 42, Fairfax 28

Jefferson Forest 46, Amherst 6

John Marshall 24, Tunstall 13

Justice 42, George Marshall 41

Lake Taylor 37, Churchland 24

Landstown 35, Kellam 0

Liberty Christian 35, Rustburg 7

Lloyd Bird 7, Cosby 2

Lord Botetourt 42,

Staunton River 7

Loudoun Valley 35, Independence 0

Luray 65, Rappahannock County 0

Magna Vista 41, Patrick County 0

Manchester 35, Midlothian 8

Martinsburg, W.Va. 49, Salem 14

Matoaca 41, Colonial Heights 0

Maury 61, Woodrow Wilson 0

Milford Mill, Md. 28, Arcadia 12

Narrows 61,

Eastern Montgomery 28

Nelson County 35, Chatham 19

New Kent 17, Grafton 0

Norfolk Academy 49,

St. John Paul the Great 0

Northside 21, Franklin County 0

Oscar Smith 28,

Nansemond River 7

Patrick Henry–Ashland 42,

Hanover 0

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42,

Cave Spring 7

Patriot 35, Osbourn 8

Petersburg 56, Meadowbrook 6

Phoebus 23, Warwick 0

Prince George 23, Thomas Dale 20

Princess Anne 14, Frank Cox 6

Pulaski County 12, Blacksburg 3

Radford 72, Alleghany 6

Rappahannock 69, Lancaster 0

Richlands 38, Marion 0

Ridgeview 44, John Battle 6

Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 0

Rockbridge 56, Waynesboro 16

South County 35,

West Springfield 20

South Lakes 21,

Washington–Lee 3

Southampton 42, Surry County 12

Spotswood 14, Turner Ashby 10

Stone Bridge 44, Woodgrove 14

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 37,

Osbourn Park 0

Strasburg 53, Madison County 16

Sussex Central 30, Franklin 0

T.C. Williams 60, Hayfield 19

TJ-Richmond 21, Caroline 0

Tallwood 22, First Colonial 16

Varina 35, Henrico 7

West Potomac 28, Annandale 20

Western Albemarle 38,

Charlottesville 13

Westfield 51, Oakton 7

William Byrd 23,

William Fleming 21

William Monroe 41, Skyline 27

Woodside 47, Kecoughtan 3

York 28, Jamestown 0

Yorktown 31, Langley 7

