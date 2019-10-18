Albemarle 24, Fluvanna 21
Amelia County 43, Bluestone 7
Atlantic Shores Christian 39,
Fredericksburg Christian 23
Atlee 35, Lee-Davis 0
Bassett 36, Martinsville 27
Bath County 32, Craig County 0
Blessed Sacrament–Huguenot 48,
Quantico 0
Bluefield, W.Va. 35, Tazewell 7
Booker T. Washington 39,
Norview 22
Brentsville 47, Warren County 35
Briar Woods 56,
Freedom (South Riding) 6
Broad Run 47,
Winston Churchill, Md. 7
Brunswick 31,
Park View–South Hill 14
Buckingham 55, Randolph–Henry 12
Buffalo Gap 23,
R.E. Lee–Staunton 9
C.D. Hylton 48, Potomac 0
Central of Lunenburg 56,
Prince Edward County 44
Chilhowie 52, Rural Retreat 14
Clarke County 46, Stonewall
Jackson—Quicksburg 0
Clover Hill 36, Huguenot 31, OT
Covenant 60, St. Annes-Belfield 36 Covington 47, Parry McCluer 14
Deep Run 56, Mills Godwin 7
Dominion 20,
Heritage (Leesburg) 9
Fauquier 21, Culpeper 16
Fork Union Prep 52,
Collegiate–Richmond 49, 3OT
Freedom (Woodbridge) 45,
Woodbridge 7
GW–Danville 62, Halifax County 27
Galax 45,
George Wythe–Wytheville 14
Gar–Field 28, Colgan 7
George Mason 15,
Woodstock Central 13
Glen Allen 56, J.R. Tucker 0
Gloucester 20, Hampton 12
Goochland 35, Nottoway 6
Grassfield 33, Western Branch 20
Great Bridge 40,
King’s Fork High School 36
Green Run 28, Bayside 23
Gretna 62, Altavista 12
Hargrave 21, Fishburne 16
Harrisonburg 48, Broadway 7
Heritage-Lynchburg 47,
Brookville 13
Hickory 31, Lakeland 7
Hidden Valley 37, Christiansburg 24
Hopewell 35, Dinwiddie 20
Indian River 20, Deep Creek 14
J.I. Burton 46, Grundy 19
James Madison 31, Chantilly 7
James Robinson 42, Fairfax 28
Jefferson Forest 46, Amherst 6
John Marshall 24, Tunstall 13
Justice 42, George Marshall 41
Lake Taylor 37, Churchland 24
Landstown 35, Kellam 0
Liberty Christian 35, Rustburg 7
Lloyd Bird 7, Cosby 2
Lord Botetourt 42,
Staunton River 7
Loudoun Valley 35, Independence 0
Luray 65, Rappahannock County 0
Magna Vista 41, Patrick County 0
Manchester 35, Midlothian 8
Martinsburg, W.Va. 49, Salem 14
Matoaca 41, Colonial Heights 0
Maury 61, Woodrow Wilson 0
Milford Mill, Md. 28, Arcadia 12
Narrows 61,
Eastern Montgomery 28
Nelson County 35, Chatham 19
New Kent 17, Grafton 0
Norfolk Academy 49,
St. John Paul the Great 0
Northside 21, Franklin County 0
Oscar Smith 28,
Nansemond River 7
Patrick Henry–Ashland 42,
Hanover 0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42,
Cave Spring 7
Patriot 35, Osbourn 8
Petersburg 56, Meadowbrook 6
Phoebus 23, Warwick 0
Prince George 23, Thomas Dale 20
Princess Anne 14, Frank Cox 6
Pulaski County 12, Blacksburg 3
Radford 72, Alleghany 6
Rappahannock 69, Lancaster 0
Richlands 38, Marion 0
Ridgeview 44, John Battle 6
Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 0
Rockbridge 56, Waynesboro 16
South County 35,
West Springfield 20
South Lakes 21,
Washington–Lee 3
Southampton 42, Surry County 12
Spotswood 14, Turner Ashby 10
Stone Bridge 44, Woodgrove 14
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 37,
Osbourn Park 0
Strasburg 53, Madison County 16
Sussex Central 30, Franklin 0
T.C. Williams 60, Hayfield 19
TJ-Richmond 21, Caroline 0
Tallwood 22, First Colonial 16
Varina 35, Henrico 7
West Potomac 28, Annandale 20
Western Albemarle 38,
Charlottesville 13
Westfield 51, Oakton 7
William Byrd 23,
William Fleming 21
William Monroe 41, Skyline 27
Woodside 47, Kecoughtan 3
York 28, Jamestown 0
Yorktown 31, Langley 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.