Amelia 54, Randolph-Henry 12

Amherst 56, Liberty-Bedford 32

Atlee 55, Hanover 13

Brentsville 34, George Mason 21

Broad Run 35, Stone Bridge 21

Broadway 35, Waynesboro 24

Buckingham 29, Nottoway 14

Churchland 36, Woodrow Wilson 6

Clarke County 84,

Rappahannock County 0

Clover Hill 35, Monacan 14

Deep Run 33, TJ-Richmond 0

E.C. Glass 19, Brookville 18

Edison 33, Lee-Springfield 23

Essex 48, Rappahannock 0

Fluvanna 28, Monticello 0

Forest Park 27, C.D. Hylton 14

Franklin County 14, William Byrd 10

Freedom (Woodbridge) 84,

Colgan 0

GW-Danville 49, Martinsville 0

Galax 57, Grayson County 0

Gar-Field 28, Woodbridge 14

George Marshall 21, Wakefield 14

Glen Allen 28, Douglas Freeman 21

Goochland def. Bluestone, forfeit

Grassfield 26, King’s Fork 24

Hermitage 28, J.R. Tucker 6

Hidden Valley 35, Cave Spring 0

Hopewell 28, Matoaca 21

Huguenot 20, Powhatan 14

Independence 29, Rock Ridge 28

Indian River 58, Lakeland 7

James Madison 26, Centreville 10

James Robinson 44,

West Springfield 30

Jefferson Forest 35, Rustburg 32

John Champe 63,

Freedom (South Riding) 20

John Marshall 28, Mills Godwin 0

Justice 30, Falls Church 10

Kellam 38, Kempsville 21

King William 49, K&Q Central 7

Lafayette 42, Warhill 0

Lake Taylor 63, Norview 56

Landstown 21, Green Run 7

Liberty-Bealeton 42, Fauquier 12

Lloyd Bird 14, James River 7

Loudoun County 28,

Heritage (Leesburg) 6

Luray 35, Strasburg 28

Manassas Park 48,

Park View-Sterling 22

Manchester 51, Cosby 7

Maury 56, Granby 7

McLean 14, Langley 7

Middlesex 38, Mathews 7

Millbrook 19, Culpeper 6

Mount Vernon 42, Annandale 0

Nansemond River 45, Deep Creek 35

New Kent 28, Smithfield 0

Norcom 24, B.T. Washington 6

Ocean Lakes 48, Bayside 10

Oscar Smith 69, Great Bridge 13

Patrick Henry-Ashland 35,

Lee-Davis 0

Patriot 35, Battlefield 0

Petersburg 62, Colonial Heights 20

Poquoson 48, Grafton 13

Potomac Falls 26, Briar Woods 20

Prince Edward 50, Cumberland 0

Prince George 41, Meadowbrook 7

Princess Anne 41, Tallwood 14

Radford 24, Carroll County 0

Richlands 59, Virginia High 21

Ridgeview 61, Honaker 14

Riverheads 49, Stuarts Draft 14

Rockbridge County 31,

Turner Ashby 28

Salem 12, Pulaski County 6

Salem-Va. Beach 28, Frank Cox 3

Sherando 21, Kettle Run 7

Skyline 39, Warren County 8

South Lakes 54, Herndon 6

Southampton 16, Franklin 14

Spotswood 54, Harrisonburg 7

Sussex Central 46, Surry County 19

Thomas Dale 46, Dinwiddie 44

Union 54, John Battle 7

W.T. Woodson 35, Fairfax 0

West Potomac 28, Hayfield 21

Western Branch 14, Hickory 12

Westfield 47, Chantilly 34

William Campbell 46, Altavista 35

William Monroe 31,

Woodstock Central 17

Wilson Memorial 54,

R.E. Lee-Staunton 35

Woodgrove 38, Riverside 21

York 43, Bruton 12

Yorktown 17, Washington-Lee 10

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments