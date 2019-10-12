Altavista 54, Northampton 20

Appomattox 21, Gretna 7

Auburn 52, Grayson County 6

Benedictine 27, Collegiate 14

Blacksburg 55, Cave Spring 3

Blue Ridge School 35,

Atlantic Shores Christian 0

Bluestone 20, Randolph–Henry 8

Brentsville 13, W. Monroe 10

Briar Woods 28, Woodgrove 0

Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14

Brookville 48, Amherst County 6

Chantilly 34, Hayfield 7

Clover Hill 8, Lloyd Bird 0

Cosby 18, Powhatan 15

Deep Creek 42, Western Branch 0

Deep Run 29, Douglas Freeman 6

Dinwiddie 20, Matoaca 15

Fauquier 21, Kettle Run 7

Forest Park 39, Colgan 6

Fort Defiance 46,

R.E. Lee-Staunton 26

Franklin County 42,

Staunton River 6

Freedom (South Riding) 58,

Park View-Sterling 7

Fuqua School 57, Quantico 21

GW-Danville 54, Patrick County 14

Gar-Field 51, Potomac 7

Glen Allen 34, Hermitage 6

Goochland 55,

Prince Edward County 16

Granby 14, Kempsville 2

Great Bridge 46, Lakeland 0

Greensville County 50,

Southampton 22

Halifax County 47, Martinsville 14

Hanover 43,

George Wythe–Richmond 26

Heritage-Lynchburg 29, Rustburg 18

Highland Springs 26, Manchester 16

Hopewell 64, Petersburg 20

Huguenot 52,

James River–Midlothian 19

Indian River 48, Hickory 0

James Wood 28, Culpeper 21

John Champe 45, Osbourn 19

John Handley 21, Millbrook 13

King & Queen 50, Mathews 6

Lake Braddock 42,

James Robinson 27

Landstown 27, Frank Cox 16

Langley 23, South Lakes 22

Lee–Davis 38, Armstrong 0

Liberty-Bealeton 20, Sherando 13

Loudoun County 48,

Independence 20

Maury 31, Ocean Lakes 6

Nansemond River 49, Grassfield 10

Norfolk Academy 35,

Nansemond-Suffolk 6

Northside 34, William Fleming 9

Oscar Smith 49,

King’s Fork High School 0

Page County 56,

Rappahannock County 0

Patriot 51, Osbourn Park 6

Paul VI 35, Bishop Ireton 28

Poquoson 29, Jamestown 9

Potomac Falls 38, Rock Ridge 7

Potomac School 34, Maret, D.C. 20

Pulaski 14, Christiansburg 6

Salem 51,

Patrick Henry–Roanoke 34

Salem-Va. Beach 61,

First Colonial 0

Skyline 35, Woodstock Central 21

South County 44, W.T. Woodson 0

Spotswood 55,

Rockbridge County 10

Stone Bridge 46, Riverside 3

Stonewall Jackson—Quicksburg 30, Madison County 27

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 9,

Battlefield 7

Stuarts Draft 34, Buffalo Gap 21

Surry County 35, Windsor 14

T.C. Williams 62, Annandale 35

Thomas Dale 69, Meadowbrook 12

Tuscarora 43,

Heritage (Leesburg) 7

Varina 48, Patrick Henry-Ashland 10

Warhill 57, King William 14

Warren County 37,

George Mason 33

West Point 42, Middlesex 7

West Springfield 40, Fairfax 13

Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 21

Westfield 21, James Madison 14

Woodside 40, Menchville 0

Yorktown 42, McLean 0

