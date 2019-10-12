Altavista 54, Northampton 20
Appomattox 21, Gretna 7
Auburn 52, Grayson County 6
Benedictine 27, Collegiate 14
Blacksburg 55, Cave Spring 3
Blue Ridge School 35,
Atlantic Shores Christian 0
Bluestone 20, Randolph–Henry 8
Brentsville 13, W. Monroe 10
Briar Woods 28, Woodgrove 0
Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14
Brookville 48, Amherst County 6
Chantilly 34, Hayfield 7
Clover Hill 8, Lloyd Bird 0
Cosby 18, Powhatan 15
Deep Creek 42, Western Branch 0
Deep Run 29, Douglas Freeman 6
Dinwiddie 20, Matoaca 15
Fauquier 21, Kettle Run 7
Forest Park 39, Colgan 6
Fort Defiance 46,
R.E. Lee-Staunton 26
Franklin County 42,
Staunton River 6
Freedom (South Riding) 58,
Park View-Sterling 7
Fuqua School 57, Quantico 21
GW-Danville 54, Patrick County 14
Gar-Field 51, Potomac 7
Glen Allen 34, Hermitage 6
Goochland 55,
Prince Edward County 16
Granby 14, Kempsville 2
Great Bridge 46, Lakeland 0
Greensville County 50,
Southampton 22
Halifax County 47, Martinsville 14
Hanover 43,
George Wythe–Richmond 26
Heritage-Lynchburg 29, Rustburg 18
Highland Springs 26, Manchester 16
Hopewell 64, Petersburg 20
Huguenot 52,
James River–Midlothian 19
Indian River 48, Hickory 0
James Wood 28, Culpeper 21
John Champe 45, Osbourn 19
John Handley 21, Millbrook 13
King & Queen 50, Mathews 6
Lake Braddock 42,
James Robinson 27
Landstown 27, Frank Cox 16
Langley 23, South Lakes 22
Lee–Davis 38, Armstrong 0
Liberty-Bealeton 20, Sherando 13
Loudoun County 48,
Independence 20
Maury 31, Ocean Lakes 6
Nansemond River 49, Grassfield 10
Norfolk Academy 35,
Nansemond-Suffolk 6
Northside 34, William Fleming 9
Oscar Smith 49,
King’s Fork High School 0
Page County 56,
Rappahannock County 0
Patriot 51, Osbourn Park 6
Paul VI 35, Bishop Ireton 28
Poquoson 29, Jamestown 9
Potomac Falls 38, Rock Ridge 7
Potomac School 34, Maret, D.C. 20
Pulaski 14, Christiansburg 6
Salem 51,
Patrick Henry–Roanoke 34
Salem-Va. Beach 61,
First Colonial 0
Skyline 35, Woodstock Central 21
South County 44, W.T. Woodson 0
Spotswood 55,
Rockbridge County 10
Stone Bridge 46, Riverside 3
Stonewall Jackson—Quicksburg 30, Madison County 27
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 9,
Battlefield 7
Stuarts Draft 34, Buffalo Gap 21
Surry County 35, Windsor 14
T.C. Williams 62, Annandale 35
Thomas Dale 69, Meadowbrook 12
Tuscarora 43,
Heritage (Leesburg) 7
Varina 48, Patrick Henry-Ashland 10
Warhill 57, King William 14
Warren County 37,
George Mason 33
West Point 42, Middlesex 7
West Springfield 40, Fairfax 13
Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 21
Westfield 21, James Madison 14
Woodside 40, Menchville 0
Yorktown 42, McLean 0
