ASHBURN—Jamir Boyd wanted one more shot.
The quarterback’s season (not to mention his high school career) was about to end at the hands of Stone Bridge for a second straight season. But there were a few ticks left on the clock, and Boyd hoped to exploit them—not to lift North Stafford over the Bulldogs in Saturday’s Class 5 state semifinal, just to go out on a positive note.
But when the Wolverines couldn’t get lined up in time for a final play, Boyd bowed his head, unhooked his chin strap and slowly joined the handshake line to congratulate Stone Bridge on its 44–15 victory.
On the same field, in the same situation 51 weeks earlier, Boyd had kept the Wolverines competitive with his legs and his arm in their 49–26 loss to Stone Bridge. This time, although he threw two touchdown passes to Javon Swinton, Boyd was constantly harassed by the Bulldogs, who were determined to keep him in check.
“The thing was, we couldn’t give up big plays, and you can’t let the quarterback run around,” Stone Bridge coach Mickey Thompson said. “That’s the biggest thing we did. We prevented him from making plays with his feet, because he’s the guy who breaks loose and scrambles or makes throws down the field.”
In the 2018 meeting between the teams, Boyd threw just one touchdown pass but ran for 85 yards and two scores as the Wolverines (9–5) stayed within striking distance. On Saturday, the Bulldogs (12–1) sacked him four times and held him to minus-16 yards on the ground.
“They just kept the pressure on me with a lot of blitzes,” said Boyd, who finished 15 for 20 for 234 yards and one interception. “When we couldn’t run the ball, it limited what we could do.”
Otherwise, Saturday’s game was eerily similar to last year’s meeting. The Bulldogs ran for 294 yards from their single-wing formation, with senior Jared Cole accounting for 128 yards and three scores. Sophomore Eli Mason added 96 yards and a late touchdown, and senior Zakias Moore also had a TD run.
“They’re really hard to simulate [in practice], and they’re diverse in what they do,” North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said. “They’re very explosive, and it’s hard to play from behind against them when you make the kind of mistakes that we made early.”
Indeed, the Wolverines spent the whole day playing catchup. Tevin White lost a fumble on the game’s first play from scrimmage, and the Bulldogs needed just three plays to take an 8–0 lead on Cole’s 33-yard dash on a counter play.
Stone Bridge then recovered an onside kickoff and threatened to add to its lead, but Moore fumbled and Jeffrey Adjei recovered for North Stafford at its 14. Boyd drove the Wolverines 86 yards in six plays, hitting White on a 39-yard swing pass and Swinton for an 18-yard score to make it 8–7.
But there would be few more highlights for the visitors. Another touchdown run from Cole and a blocked punt that the Bulldogs recovered in the end zone made at 23–7 at halftime, as Stone Bridge slowly wore down the Wolverines’ defense (and morale).
“We knew from last year we could run the ball on them, and that was the goal coming into this game,” Cole said. “Just to pound the football, pound the football and open up the passing lanes, and I think we did that pretty well.”
Boyd got one last memorable moment with a 74-yard strike to Swinton with 7:51 left to make it 37–15, but the Bulldogs recovered the ensuing onside kick.
As Stone Bridge moves on to its second straight state title game (against Maury next Saturday in Hampton), the Wolverines must look to a future that includes talented underclassmen like White and Shawn Asbury, but won’t feature Boyd or his two top receivers, Swinton and Holt Egan.
“They’ve accomplished a lot,” Sullivan said. “Two straight regional titles is something to be proud of. We’ve got some good players coming back, but those guys will be hard to replace.”
|North Stafford
|7
|0
|0
|8
|—
|15
|Stone Bridge
|8
|15
|14
|7
|—
|44
First Quarter
SB—Jared Cole 33 run (Cole run).
NS—Javon Swinton 18 pass from Jamir Boyd (Matt Warren kick).
Second Quarter
SB—Cole 4 run (Cole run).
SB—Jeremiah Covington-Biggs recovered blocked punt in end zone (Dylan Dastejerdi kick).
Third Quarter
SB—Cole 6 run (Dastejedri kick).
SB—Zakias Moore 7 run (Dastejerdi kick).
Fourth Quarter
NS—Swinton 74 pass from Boyd (Boyd run).
SB—Eli Mason 1 run (Dastejerdi kick).
|NS
|SB
|First downs
|9
|22
|Rushes-yards
|17-7
|48-294
|Passing yards
|234
|87
|Com-Att-Int
|15-20-1
|6-13-0
|Punts-Avg.
|5-33.2
|3-54.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|6-44
|2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: North Stafford—Tevin White 8–23; Jamir Boyd 9–(minus 16). Stone Bridge—Jared Cole 15-128, 3 TDs; Eli Mason 17–96, 1 TD; Zakias Moore 10–48, 1 TD; Billy Wiles 5–15; Mikail Kamara 1–7.
PASSING: North Stafford—Boyd 15–20–1, 234 yards, 2 TDs. Stone Bridge—Wiles 6–13–0, 87 yards.
RECEIVING: North Stafford—Javon Swinton 2–92, 2 TDs; Holt Egan 3–44; White 2–41; Elisha Brown 5–38; Shawn Asbury 2–10; Cameron Attard 1–9. Stone Bridge—Luke Hughes 1–40; D.J. Cobbs 2–29; Mason 2–13; Cole 1–5.
