The Brooke Point football team suffered through “the second-quarter blues” for the third game in a row: witnessing a 21-point eruption by the visiting Stonewall Jackson Raiders that lifted the Manassas team to a 42–7 victory Friday night.
“When you play that many snaps on defense, eventually it’s bound to catch up to you,” Black-Hawks coach Dwight Hazelwood said after seeing his team’s 351–151 total yardage deficit. “We’re going in a better direction compared to the first game; the second game we did pretty well in the first couple of quarters. . . . We have to come out and play Brooke Point brand of football: high energy, a lot of enthusiasm and maximum effort. That’s all you can ask for.”
Xander Albea paced Stonewall Jackson (3–0) with three rushing touchdowns and a game-high 112 yards on 13 carries. The junior back made a critical fumble recovery on the second play from scrimmage after the ball was snapped over the left shoulder of quarterback Toviel Jung. Albea gained possession at his own 17, resulting in a 20-yard loss and but denying the Black-Hawks an early chance to score.
“I think we have the best receivers in our district [the Cardinal]. Right now, we’re off-keel a little bit,” Raiders coach Carroll Walker said. “We have to get our timing down so we can play on all four-cylinders.”
The Raiders face a tough challenge next Friday when they take on Westfield, which won Class 6 state titles in 2016 and 2017 prior to losing to Freedom in last year’s regional playoffs.The Raiders’ Elijah Reese put on quite a show, whether running, passing or catching the ball. The senior made a nice adjustment in the left corner of the end-zone for his second-quarter TD catch from Jung.
“[The offensive balance] makes me comfortable. When the ball is in my hands, it takes the pressure off because I know there are athletes all around who can make plays and I love it,” Albea said.
Brooke Point got solid production out of its secondary. Both Anthony Petty and Isaac Thompson had interceptions, the latter returning his for the Hawks’ lone score. Safety Avante Nation registered nine tackles. And junior Michael Riley broke up three passes in the secondary, made several tackles and handled fill-in role when starting quarterback Noah Sanders left the contest with a cut on his non-throwing hand.
“We call Mike our utility knife: he’s the Red Cross tool that we need,” Hazelwood said. “Any time we need a spark, we can lean on Mike. When he’s in, you know something is bound to happen.”
Next Friday, the Hawks entertain Colonial Forge in their Commonwealth District opener.
