Making his way to the sideline following one of the many instances in which his team feasted upon the Orange County defense, North Stafford senior Javon Swinton uttered the following:
“We eat, brah! All my dogs eat.”
Even if some of the Wolverines enjoyed larger portions.
Swinton, an Indiana commit, hauled in three touchdown receptions and donned a orange-and blue turnover chain after picking off a pass in North Stafford’s 55–26 dismantling of the Hornets on Friday night.
He was especially hungry to make amends after falling short of self-imposed expectations in the Wolverines’ season-opening win over Potomac.
“I didn’t have my best performance,” he said. “I came in undisciplined, I was cramping. I wasn’t really giving all I could give to my team. I felt like this week I had to make it up.”
Swinton finished with 124 receiving yards on eight catches. There was a defiant lunge over the goal line on his first score, an 18-yard post pattern, a 35-yard grab he batted to himself—twice—before corralling, and a 28-yard catch-and-run that moved the chains on a 3rd and 20.
“Javon kind of took it away today,” first-year North Stafford coach Neil Sullivan said.
His teammates weren’t left to fight for scraps, either. Quarterback Jamir Boyd (212 passing yards, four TDs) hooked up with senior Holt Egan on a third-quarter score as the Wolverines’ lead ballooned to as many as 35 points. Nick Woodard and Channing Purvis each scored rushing touchdowns, and reserve running back Monte Ferguson found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter.
“We’re multiple, we’re versatile, we have many guys who can do many things,” Swinton said. “So trying to shut down one player isn’t going to do enough to us, because we have a lot of weapons.”
Orange coach Jesse Lohr agreed, placing the blame on a three-series stretch to open the third quarter. Orange trailed just 21-12 at halftime.
“It was just a barrage,” Lohr said. “They just kept hitting us, and we didn’t answer back.”
After Orange blocked North Stafford’s shotgun-depth punt on the game’s first possession, the Hornets (0-2) had prime field position. But they squandered it with a pair of false start penalties, the forfeited it entirely when North Stafford freshman Yayah Conteh intercepted a fourth-down heave in the end zone.
Orange senior Jaylen Alexander finished with 103 yards on 17 carries. After being bottled up early, he found a cutback lane and sprinted 55 yards for a score that pulled the Hornets to 14-6 with 4:59 left in the second quarter.
Addressing his players in the shadow of the goalpost, Sullivan urged them to turn the page. The Wolverines (2-0) travel to Dinwiddie next Friday, followed by a trip to perennial powerhouse Highland Springs the following week.
The anticipated caliber of play only serves to further whet Swinton’s appetite.
“We’re definitely looking forward to a great team, great competition, well coached,” he said. “But we’re also looking forward to dominating and doing what we do.”
|Orange
|0
|12
|0
|8
|—
|20
|North Stafford
|7
|14
|21
|13
|—
|55
First Quarter
NS—Javon Swinton 18-yard pass from Jamir Boyd (Austin Owens kick).
Second Quarter
NS—Javon Swinton 2-yard pass from Jamir Boyd (Austin Owens kick).
Orange—Jaylen Alexander 55-yard run (kick fail).
NS—Javon Swinton 28-yard pass from Jamir Boyd (Austin Owens kick).
Orange—Hylton Hale 14-yard run (kick fail).
Third Quarter
NS—Nick Woodard 8-yard run (Austin Owens kick).
NS—Channing Purvis 35-yard run (Austin Owens kick).
NS—Holt Egan 48-yard pass from Jamir Boyd (Austin Owens kick).
Fourth Quarter
NS—Monte Ferguson 3-yard run (kick fail).
Orange—Jireek Washington 65-yard pass from Siboniso Mthethwa (Hylton Hale pass).
|Orange
|NS
|First downs
|9
|17
|Rushes-yards
|33-183
|30-194
|Passing yards
|83
|212
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-9-2
|16-23-0
|Punts-Avg.
|3-30.0
|1-17.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|7-75
|7-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Orange—Jaylen Alexander 17-103, TD; Hylton Hale 6-25, TD; Paul Poirier 3-34; Walker Johnson 3-3; Douglas Newsome 1-4; Mthethwa 3-14 . NS—Tevin White 8-21; Nick Woodard 4-40, TD; Jamir Boyd 5-60; Channing Purvis 1-35, TD; Monte Ferguson 8-38, 2 TDs.
PASSING: Orange—Walker Johnson 2-5-2, 5 yards; Mthethwa 2-2-0, 77 yards, TD . NS—Jamir Boyd 16-23-0, 212 yards and 4 TDs.
RECEIVING: Orange—Mthethwa 2-8; Hale 1-10; Washington 1-65, TD. NS—Javon Swinton 8-124, 3TD; Egan 3-55, TD; Dino Jones 3-12; Tevin White 1-12; Nick Woodard 1-8.
