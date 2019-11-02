The King George football team has endured some tough defeats this season. The Foxes held their own against playoff teams like Liberty, James Monroe and Eastern View before losing.
Foxes coach Vern Lunsford believes the tough competition has made his team more determined and resilient as they battle for a spot in the Region 4B playoffs.
After the Foxes blasted visiting Caroline 56–18 on Friday night for their second straight victory, it appears King George’s second-year coach might be right.
After giving up a touchdown to the fast-starting Cavaliers on the third play of the game, the Foxes (5–4, 2–3) roared back with 35 unanswered points and then cruised to an impressive Battlefield District victory. Caroline, which hosts James Monroe Friday, dropped to 1–8, 1–4.
Quarterback Charles Mutter helped engineer the Foxes’ big offensive outburst. The junior threw for 190 yards and tossed four touchdown passes. Running back Javon Campbell caught one of them, and also scored on runs of 23 and 55 yards. Campbell finished with 135 yards on 12 carries.
“Our guys know what’s ahead of them,” Lunsford said. “We knew we were fighting for the playoffs weeks ago with our record the way it was. They’re excited for the challenge ahead.”
The challenge ahead is a date at surging Spotsylvania, which upset defending district champion Eastern View on Friday. A win against the Knights would guarantee King George a playoff berth.
“Playing those tough games has helped us a ton,” Mutter said. “It’s made us angry. Now we have to get ready for Spotsy. It’s a huge game for us.”
The Foxes showcased their versatility on Friday night, especially on offense. Their running and passing games both clicked behind Mutter’s play and a solid effort by their offensive line.
Caroline quarterback Sivon Pleasants connected with a streaking Dominique Washington for a 67-yard touchdown to give the Cavaliers the early 6–0 lead. Pleasants was a workhorse for the Cavaliers, throwing two scoring passes and rushing for 173 yards.
But King George’s quick-strike offense responded immediately. Larry Rowe caught an 18 yard pass from Mutter and scored a minute later. After Rowe’ touchdown, the Foxes picked up the pace and built a 28–6 lead at the half.
Von Whiting caught two of Mutter’s touchdown passes, including a 55-yard sprint down the left sideline on the first play of the second quarter. Campbell then took over and showed his athleticism with three scores.
The swift junior, who fueled the Foxes’ 34-14 win at Caroline last year, raced up the middle for a 23-yard touchdown, then hauled in a 38-yard strike from Mutter. He capped off his big night with a 55-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half.
Another big contributor for the Foxes was running back J.J. Kidd. The 235-pound junior powered his way to 109 yards on 14 attempts and scored late in the third quarter. The Cavaliers’ Jonathan Chapman also topped the 100-yard mark and scored.
|Caroline
|6
|0
|6
|6
|—
|18
|King George
|7
|21
|21
|7
|—
|56
First Quarter
Ca—Dominique Washington 67-yard pass from Sivon Pleasants (kick failed).
KG—Larry Rowe 18-yard pass from Charles Mutter (Ryan Kuberek kick).
Second Quarter
KG—Von Whiting 65-yard pass from Charles Mutter (Ryan Kuberek kick).
KG—Javon Campbell 23-yard run (Ryan Kuberek kick).
KG—Javon Campbell 38-yard pass from Charles Mutter (Ryan Kuberek kick).
Third Quarter
KG—Javon Campbell 55-yard run (Ryan Kuberek kick).
Ca—Sivon Pleasants 68-yard run (run failed).
KG—Von Whiting 29-yard pass from Charles Mutter (Ryan Kuberek kick).
KG—J.J. Kidd 4-yard run (Ryan Kuberek kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ca—Jonathan Chapman 1-yard run (pass failed).
KG—Larry Rowe 13-yard interception return (Ryan Kuberek kick).
|Ca
|KG
|First Downs
|11
|17
|Rushes-yards
|38-301
|30-282
|Passing yards
|85
|190
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-16-1
|9-13-0
|Punts-Avg.
|2-26.5
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-yards
|6-53
|5-42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Caroline—Sivon Pleasants 16-173, TD; Jonathan Chapman 14-108, TD; Dalton Mauck 5-16; Sean Brannigan 3-4. King George—Charles Mutter 3-27; J.J. Kidd 14-109, TD; Javon Campbell 12-135, 2TD.
PASSING: Caroline—Sivon Pleasants 3-9-0, 81 yards, TD; Dalton Mauck 2-7-1, 4 yards. King George—Charles Mutter 9-13-0, 190 yards, 4TD.
RECEIVING: Caroline—Dominique Washington 2-82, TD; Trevon Terrell 1-(-2); Jonathan Chapman 1-4; Marvin Morris 1-1. King George—Javon Campbell 1-38, TD; Von Whiting 2-74, 2TD; Larry Rowe 1-18; Tyler Thompson 2-26; J.J. Kidd 1-19; Jonathan Lindsay 1-6; Kyle Reviello 1-9.
