THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

Friday's Games

Riverbend at Chancellor, 7

James Monroe at Mountain View, 7

North Stafford at Highland Springs, 7

Stonewall Jackson at Brooke Point, 7

Courtland at Orange, 7

Charlottesville at Eastern View, 7

Colonial Forge at Hylton, 7

Spotsylvania at Brentsville, 7

Massaponax at Penn Wood (Pa.) , 7

Caroline at King William, 7

Sussex Central at Colonial Beach, 7

Rappahannock at Washington & Lee, 7

St. Michael at Fuqua, 7

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

BYE—Caroline, Washington & Lee

Friday, Sept. 13

Louisa 28, Massaponax 27

North Stafford 33, Dinwiddie 29

Freedom (PW) 30, Colonial Forge 27

Stone Bridge 42, Brooke Point 7

Liberty 27, King George 17

Riverbend 22, James Monroe 6

Chancellor 43, Hanover 14

Stafford 35, Courtland 14

Spotsylvania 40, Culpeper 13

Mountain View 35, Potomac 0

Colonial Beach 32, Franklin 24

Eastern View 51, Orange 8

Saturday, Sept. 14

St. Michael 49, Fredericksburg Christian 14

FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL

FLS VARSITY POWER POLL

 School   Record   Points
1) Louisa (8)3-047
2)North Stafford (1)3-028
3)Mountain View3-022
4)Colonial Forge1-117
5)Eastern View3-016

Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania (1) 10, Massaponax 10.

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 9/18/19)

NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Patrick Henry at Caroline (9/6/19)

RUSHING

PlayerSchool   Att.   Yards   TD   YPA
Luke MorleyMassaponax42483811.5
Ty-Shaun ColbertSpotsylvania5142078.2
Elijah ChristopherMassaponax5939846.8
Jarett HunterLouisa5738136.7
Korey HazelFredericksburg Christian7032534.6
Edward WareMountain View30313510.4
Mark SheltonMountain view

36

29628.2
Raq LawsonEastern View4428626.5
Gabe AleyKing George4327226.3
Shymarr WrightSt. Michael21268712.8

PASSING

PlayerSchool   Comp-Att-Int   Yards   TD   PCT
Jamir BoydNorth Stafford63-92-097112.685
Charles MutterKing George42-79-48455.532
Trevin Edwards   Chancellor28-41-14506.683
Jack KoetterStafford23-39-03745.590
Till ButlerEastern View21-28-03468.750
Aidan RyanJames Monroe16-33-23013.485
Madden LoweColonial Forge17-27-12965.630
Edward WareMountain View21-30-02685.700
Noah SandersBrooke Point16-37-42580.432
Landon WilsonLouisa18-31-02161.581

RECEIVING

PlayerSchool   Rec   Yards   TDs   YPR
Hold EganNorth Stafford19335517.6
Javon SwintonNorth Stafford23307313.3
Alex Spangler

Eastern View

6235439.2
Javon Campbell   King George5201240.2
Kim CarruthersChancellor8199024.9
Tyler WhitmanJames Monroe7189127.0
Von WhitingKing George4181145.3
Chance GravesEastern View7177325.3
Chris CoxKing George11156114.2
Joseph ShortStafford7153121.9

KICKING

PlayerSchool   PAT   FG   Pts   Lg
Garrett HutchinsonEastern View1912220
Alex SolorzanoMountain View1211536
Ryan KurberekKing George711027
Blake ChildressStafford909
Baylor GallagherChancellor808
Austin OwensNorth Stafford808
Gabriel BarrosCulpeper41730
Garrett Mothershead   Colonial Beach707
Shaun WilliamsonLouisa707
Miguel CastellsLouisa31647

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 3: Sr. QB Jamir Boyd (North Stafford)

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

Tags

