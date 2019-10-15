THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYE—Riverbend
Friday's Games
Mountain View at Massaponax, 7
North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 7
Spotsylvania at James Monroe, 7
Brooke Point at Stafford, 7
Chancellor at Courtland, 7
Eastern View at King George, 7
Thomas Jefferson at Caroline, 7
Louisa at Kettle Run, 7
Monticello at Orange, 7
Fauquier at Culpeper, 7
Essex at Colonial Beach, 7
Northumberland at Washington & Lee, 7
Fredericksburg Christian vs. Atlantic Shores Christian, 7 (at Va. Beach Sportsplex)
Saturday's Game
St. Michael at Massanutten Military Academy, 2
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
BYE—Spotsylvania
Thursday's Game
FINAL - Brooke Point 14, Woodbridge 7
Friday's Games
FINAL - North Stafford 28, Stafford 20
FINAL - James Monroe 22, King George 21
FINAL - Massaponax 49, Riverbend 21
FINAL - Chancellor 64, Caroline 15
FINAL - Louisa 55, Monticello 14
FINAL - James Wood 28, Culpeper 21
FINAL - Washington & Lee 68, Lancaster 0
FINAL - Orange 41, Charlottesville 14
FINAL - Eastern View 49, Courtland 6
Saturday's Games
Christchurch 28, Fredericksburg Christian 7
FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL
H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?
NOTE: Teams must have a winning record to be included in the poll.
FLS VARSITY POWER POLL
Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:
|School
|Record
|Points
|1)
|Colonial Forge (3)
|4-1
|38
|t2)
|Louisa (5)
|5-0
|37
|t2)
|Mountain View (1)
|6-0
|37
|4)
|Massaponax
|5-1
|16
|5)
|Eastern View
|6-0
|14
Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania (1) 6, St. Michael 2.
FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS
(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 10/8/19)
NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Patrick Henry at Caroline (9/6/19); Caroline at King William (9/20/19); Handley at Culpeper (10/4/19)
RUSHING
|Player
|School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|YPA
|Luke Morley
|Massaponax
|79
|956
|16
|12.1
|Jaylen Alexander
|Orange
|119
|896
|13
|7.5
|Ty-Shaun Colbert
|Spotsylvania
|102
|783
|13
|7.7
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|95
|772
|10
|8.1
|Elijah Christopher
|Massaponax
|101
|681
|5
|6.7
|Jarett Hunter
|Louisa
|90
|656
|11
|7.3
|Mark Shelton
|Mountain View
|85
|591
|6
|7.0
|LJ Kelly Jr.
|Washington & Lee
|59
|544
|10
|9.2
|Korey Hazel
|Fredericksburg Christian
|108
|544
|4
|5.0
|Shymarr Wright
|St. Michael
|50
|527
|10
|10.5
PASSING
|Player
|School
|Comp-Att-Int
|Yards
|TD
|PCT
|Jamir Boyd
|North Stafford
|103-167-5
|1,599
|19
|.617
|Charles Mutter
|King George
|74-136-6
|1,235
|7
|.544
|Trevin Edwards
|Chancellor
|59-95-0
|1,113
|14
|.621
|Till Butler
|Eastern View
|45-69-0
|987
|18
|.652
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|59-94-5
|976
|13
|.628
|Jalen Smith
|St. Michael
|48-80-3
|922
|9
|.600
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|51-82-3
|725
|11
|.622
|Jack Koetter
|Stafford
|38-76-2
|669
|8
|.500
|Landon Wilson
|Louisa
|38-68-0
|655
|4
|.559
|Corvion Johnson
|Colonial Beach
|22-34-0
|559
|8
|.647
RECEIVING
|Player
|School
|Rec
|Yards
|TDs
|YPR
|Holt Egan
|North Stafford
|31
|581
|6
|18.7
|Alex Spangler
|Eastern View
|12
|441
|7
|36.7
|Javon Swinton
|North Stafford
|28
|430
|5
|15.4
|Kim Carruthers
|Chancellor
|14
|385
|3
|27.5
|Elijah Sarratt
|Colonial Forge
|17
|325
|3
|19.1
|Shane McNeill
|Washington & Lee
|10
|317
|3
|31.7
|Chance Graves
|Eastern View
|14
|308
|5
|22.0
|Dimario Brooks
|James Monroe
|23
|299
|2
|13.0
|Chris Cox
|King George
|20
|297
|3
|14.9
|Randall Annino
|Colonial Beach
|8
|296
|6
|37.0
KICKING
|Player
|School
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Garrett Hutchinson
|Eastern View
|45
|2
|51
|38
|Alex Solorzano
|Mountain View
|28
|1
|31
|36
|Baylor Gallagher
|Chancellor
|25
|0
|25
|—
|Phillip Lovelace
|Colonial Forge
|16
|2
|22
|45
|Shaun Williamson
|Louisa
|19
|0
|19
|—
|Ryan Kuberek
|King George
|15
|1
|18
|27
|Stephen Hudson
|Massaponax
|14
|1
|17
|33
|Kyle Taylor
|Orange
|15
|0
|15
|—
|Clay Cassiday
|Courtland
|10
|1
|13
|39
|Carson Pugh
|Massaponax
|13
|0
|13
|—
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)
