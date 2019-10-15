King George vs James Monroe football

The King George Foxes take the field against James Monroe in King George, Virginia on Oct. 11, 2019. The Yellow Jackets defeated King George 22-21.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

BYE—Riverbend

Friday's Games

Mountain View at Massaponax, 7

North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 7

Spotsylvania at James Monroe, 7

Brooke Point at Stafford, 7

Chancellor at Courtland, 7

Eastern View at King George, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Caroline, 7

Louisa at Kettle Run, 7

Monticello at Orange, 7

Fauquier at Culpeper, 7

Essex at Colonial Beach, 7

Northumberland at Washington & Lee, 7

Fredericksburg Christian vs. Atlantic Shores Christian, 7 (at Va. Beach Sportsplex)

Saturday's Game

St. Michael at Massanutten Military Academy, 2

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

BYE—Spotsylvania

Thursday's Game

FINAL - Brooke Point 14, Woodbridge 7

Friday's Games

FINAL - North Stafford 28, Stafford 20

FINAL - James Monroe 22, King George 21

FINAL - Massaponax 49, Riverbend 21

FINAL - Colonial Beach 30, Rappahannock 28

FINAL - Chancellor 64, Caroline 15

FINAL - Louisa 55, Monticello 14

FINAL - James Wood 28, Culpeper 21

FINAL - Washington & Lee 68, Lancaster 0

FINAL - Colonial Forge 24, Mountain View 13

FINAL - Orange 41, Charlottesville 14

FINAL - Eastern View 49, Courtland 6

Saturday's Games

Christchurch 28, Fredericksburg Christian 7

St. Michael 30, Virginia Spartans 0 - BOX

FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL

H.S. Football: Who's No. 1 Poll

H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?

NOTE: Teams must have a winning record to be included in the poll.

You voted:

FLS VARSITY POWER POLL

Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

 School   Record   Points
1) Colonial Forge (3)4-138
t2)Louisa (5)5-037
t2)Mountain View (1)6-037
4)Massaponax5-116
5)Eastern View6-014

Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania (1) 6, St. Michael 2.

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 10/8/19)

NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Patrick Henry at Caroline (9/6/19); Caroline at King William (9/20/19); Handley at Culpeper (10/4/19)

RUSHING

PlayerSchool   Att.   Yards   TD   YPA
Luke MorleyMassaponax799561612.1
Jaylen AlexanderOrange119896137.5
Ty-Shaun ColbertSpotsylvania102783137.7
Edward WareMountain View95772108.1
Elijah Christopher   Massaponax10168156.7
Jarett HunterLouisa90656117.3
Mark SheltonMountain View8559167.0
LJ Kelly Jr.Washington & Lee59544109.2
Korey HazelFredericksburg Christian10854445.0
Shymarr WrightSt. Michael505271010.5

PASSING

PlayerSchool   Comp-Att-Int   Yards   TD   PCT
Jamir BoydNorth Stafford103-167-51,59919.617
Charles MutterKing George74-136-61,2357.544
Trevin Edwards   Chancellor59-95-01,11314.621
Till ButlerEastern View45-69-098718.652
Madden LoweColonial Forge59-94-597613.628
Jalen SmithSt. Michael48-80-39229.600
Edward WareMountain View51-82-372511.622
Jack KoetterStafford38-76-26698.500
Landon WilsonLouisa38-68-06554.559
Corvion Johnson   Colonial Beach22-34-05598.647

RECEIVING

PlayerSchool   Rec   Yards   TDs   YPR
Holt EganNorth Stafford31581618.7
Alex SpanglerEastern View12441736.7
Javon SwintonNorth Stafford28430515.4
Kim CarruthersChancellor14385327.5
Elijah SarrattColonial Forge17325319.1
Shane McNeillWashington & Lee10317331.7
Chance GravesEastern View14308522.0
Dimario Brooks   James Monroe23299213.0
Chris CoxKing George20297314.9
Randall AnninoColonial Beach8296637.0

KICKING

PlayerSchool   PAT   FG   Pts   Lg
Garrett Hutchinson   Eastern View4525138
Alex SolorzanoMountain View2813136
Baylor GallagherChancellor25025
Phillip LovelaceColonial Forge1622245
Shaun WilliamsonLouisa19019
Ryan KuberekKing George1511827
Stephen HudsonMassaponax1411733
Kyle TaylorOrange15015
Clay CassidayCourtland1011339
Carson PughMassaponax13013

OTHER COVERAGE THIS WEEK

Friday Night Feature - Coming Friday

Game Previews - Coming Friday

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 7: Sr. RB/LB Max Kauthen (Colonial Forge)

WEEK 6: Jr. RB/LB Javon Campbell (King George)

WEEK 5: Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania)

WEEK 4: Sr. FB L.J. Kelly Jr (Washington & Lee)

WEEK 3: Sr. QB Jamir Boyd (North Stafford)

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

