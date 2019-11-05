THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYE—Courtland, Massaponax
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Colonial Forge at Stafford, 7
Riverbend at North Stafford, 7
Mountain View at Brooke Point, 7
James Monroe at Caroline, 7
Chancellor at Eastern View, 7
King George at Spotsylvania, 7
Louisa at Albemarle, 7
Orange at Western Albemarle, 7
Culpeper at Millbrook, 7
Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee, 7
VISAA Division III Semifinal
St. Michael at Fuqua, 7
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
BYE—Chancellor
FRIDAY'S GAMES
FINAL - Spotsylvania 18, Eastern View 14
FINAL - Massaponax 28, North Stafford 13
FINAL - King George 56, Caroline 18
FINAL - Mountain View 21, Stafford 7
FINAL - James Monroe 31, Courtland 3
FINAL - Louisa 42, Western Albemarle 24
FINAL - Orange 36, Fluvanna 22
FINAL - Kettle Run 28, Culpeper 14
FINAL - Essex 23, Washington & Lee 0
FINAL - Colonial Beach 52, Lancaster 8
CCD.—Fredericksburg Christian d. Randolph–Macon Academy (R-MA forfeit)
SATURDAY'S GAME
St. Michael 70, Fishburne Military Academy 0
FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL
H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?
NOTE: Teams must have a winning record to be included in the poll.
FLS VARSITY POWER POLL
Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS. . . Will there be a shake up this week after last week's results?
|School
|Record
|Points
|1)
|Colonial Forge (6)
|7-1
|45
|2)
|Louisa (2)
|8-0
|36
|3)
|Eastern View (1)
|8-0
|31
|4)
|Massaponax
|7-2
|18
|5)
|Spotsylvania (1)
|6-2
|6
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 5, North Stafford 4, St. Michael 4, James Monroe 1.
FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS
(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 11/4/19)
NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - None
RUSHING
|Player
|School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|YPA
|Jaylen Alexander
|Orange
|158
|1,356
|19
|8.6
|Ty-Shaun Colbert
|Spotsylvania
|173
|1,305
|20
|7.5
|Luke Morley
|Massaponax
|112
|1,139
|22
|10.2
|Shymarr Wright
|St. Michael
|83
|956
|20
|11.5
|Jarett Hunter
|Louisa
|126
|936
|15
|7.4
|Korey Hazel
|Fredericksburg Christian
|179
|911
|8
|5.1
|LJ Kelly Jr.
|Washington & Lee
|99
|860
|14
|8.7
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|102
|851
|10
|8.3
|Elijah Christopher
|Massaponax
|135
|849
|5
|6.3
|Trey Allison
|Colonial Beach
|116
|773
|7
|6.7
PASSING
|Player
|School
|Comp-Att-Int
|Yards
|TD
|PCT
|Jamir Boyd
|North Stafford
|147-241-6
|2,169
|21
|.610
|Charles Mutter
|King George
|104-191-9
|1,708
|13
|.545
|Jalen Smith
|St. Michael
|82-124-3
|1,474
|17
|.661
|Trevin Edwards
|Chancellor
|85-131-0
|1,342
|14
|.649
|Till Butler
|Eastern View
|58-97-1
|1,286
|22
|.598
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|82-144-7
|1,283
|17
|.569
|Jack Koetter
|Stafford
|70-132-2
|1,050
|10
|.530
|Noah Sanders
|Brooke Point
|71-158-11
|996
|1
|.449
|Landon Wilson
|Louisa
|59-107-2
|920
|7
|.551
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|57-99-4
|775
|12
|.576
RECEIVING
|Player
|School
|Rec
|Yards
|TDs
|YPR
|Holt Egan
|North Stafford
|43
|748
|7
|17.4
|Javon Swinton
|Chancellor
|33
|512
|6
|15.5
|Chase Wormley
|North Stafford
|19
|498
|6
|26.2
|Alex Spangler
|Eastern View
|14
|486
|8
|34.7
|Kim Carruthers
|St. Michael
|22
|481
|3
|21.9
|Jordan Williams
|Colonial Beach
|25
|436
|7
|17.4
|Randall Annino
|Colonial Forge
|13
|423
|9
|32.5
|Shane McNeill
|King George
|15
|421
|3
|28.1
|Elijah Sarratt
|Brooke Point
|23
|388
|5
|16.9
|Chris Cox
|Washington & Lee
|30
|386
|3
|12.9
KICKING
|Player
|School
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Garrett Hutchinson
|Eastern View
|52
|2
|58
|38
|Baylor Gallagher
|Chancellor
|29
|2
|35
|40
|Alex Solorzano
|Mountain View
|32
|1
|35
|36
|Shaun Williamson
|Louisa
|31
|0
|31
|—
|Stephen Hudson
|Massaponax
|21
|3
|30
|33
|Ryan Kuberek
|King George
|27
|1
|30
|27
|Tomas Moreno
|James Monroe
|13
|5
|28
|43
|Phillip Lovelace
|Colonial Forge
|18
|2
|24
|45
|Colton Bubar
|St. Michael
|19
|1
|22
|25
|Kyle Taylor
|Orange
|21
|0
|21
|—
OTHER COVERAGE THIS WEEK
VHSL Football Ratings: Click here to view the weekly ratings
Friday Night Feature - Coming Friday
Game Previews - Coming Friday
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.