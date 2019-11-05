Brooke Point at Riverbend football

Riverbend receiver Elijah Williams (5) checks with the side judge during a game between Brooke Point and Riverbend at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania, Virginia on Nov. 1, 2019. Riverbend defeated Brooke Point 12-9 in overtime.

 Tom Rothenberg

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

BYE—Courtland, Massaponax

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Colonial Forge at Stafford, 7

Riverbend at North Stafford, 7

Mountain View at Brooke Point, 7

James Monroe at Caroline, 7

Chancellor at Eastern View, 7

King George at Spotsylvania, 7

Louisa at Albemarle, 7

Orange at Western Albemarle, 7

Culpeper at Millbrook, 7

Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee, 7

VISAA Division III Semifinal

St. Michael at Fuqua, 7

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

BYE—Chancellor

FRIDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Spotsylvania 18, Eastern View 14

FINAL - Riverbend 12, Brooke Point 9 (OT1)

FINAL - Highland Springs 27, Colonial Forge 20

FINAL - Massaponax 28, North Stafford 13

FINAL - King George 56, Caroline 18

FINAL - Mountain View 21, Stafford 7

FINAL - James Monroe 31, Courtland 3

FINAL - Louisa 42, Western Albemarle 24

FINAL - Orange 36, Fluvanna 22

FINAL - Kettle Run 28, Culpeper 14

FINAL - Essex 23, Washington & Lee 0

FINAL - Colonial Beach 52, Lancaster 8

CCD.—Fredericksburg Christian d. Randolph–Macon Academy (R-MA forfeit)

SATURDAY'S GAME

St. Michael 70, Fishburne Military Academy 0

 

FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL

H.S. Football: Who's No. 1 Poll

H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?

NOTE: Teams must have a winning record to be included in the poll.

You voted:

FLS VARSITY POWER POLL

Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS. . . Will there be a shake up this week after last week's results?

 School   Record   Points
1) Colonial Forge (6)7-145
2)Louisa (2)8-036
3)Eastern View (1)8-031
4)Massaponax7-218
5)Spotsylvania (1)6-26

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 5, North Stafford 4, St. Michael 4, James Monroe 1.

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 11/4/19)

NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - None

RUSHING

PlayerSchool   Att.   Yards   TD   YPA
Jaylen AlexanderOrange1581,356198.6
Ty-Shaun ColbertSpotsylvania1731,305207.5
Luke MorleyMassaponax1121,1392210.2
Shymarr WrightSt. Michael839562011.5
Jarett HunterLouisa126936157.4
Korey HazelFredericksburg Christian17991185.1
LJ Kelly Jr.Washington & Lee99860148.7
Edward WareMountain View102851108.3
Elijah Christopher   Massaponax13584956.3
Trey AllisonColonial Beach11677376.7

PASSING

PlayerSchool   Comp-Att-Int   Yards   TD   PCT
Jamir BoydNorth Stafford147-241-62,16921.610
Charles MutterKing George104-191-91,70813.545
Jalen SmithSt. Michael82-124-31,47417.661
Trevin Edwards   Chancellor85-131-01,34214.649
Till ButlerEastern View58-97-11,28622.598
Madden LoweColonial Forge82-144-71,28317.569
Jack KoetterStafford70-132-21,05010.530
Noah SandersBrooke Point71-158-119961.449
Landon WilsonLouisa59-107-29207.551
Edward WareMountain View57-99-477512.576

RECEIVING

PlayerSchool   Rec   Yards   TDs   YPR
Holt EganNorth Stafford43748717.4
Javon SwintonChancellor33512615.5
Chase Wormley   North Stafford19498626.2
Alex SpanglerEastern View14486834.7
Kim CarruthersSt. Michael22481321.9
Jordan WilliamsColonial Beach25436717.4
Randall AnninoColonial Forge13423932.5
Shane McNeillKing George15421328.1
Elijah SarrattBrooke Point23388516.9
Chris CoxWashington & Lee30386312.9

KICKING

PlayerSchool   PAT   FG   Pts   Lg
Garrett Hutchinson   Eastern View5225838
Baylor GallagherChancellor2923540
Alex SolorzanoMountain View3213536
Shaun WilliamsonLouisa31031
Stephen HudsonMassaponax2133033
Ryan KuberekKing George2713027
Tomas MorenoJames Monroe1352843
Phillip LovelaceColonial Forge1822445
Colton BubarSt. Michael1912225
Kyle TaylorOrange21021

OTHER COVERAGE THIS WEEK

VHSL Football Ratings: Click here to view the weekly ratings

Friday Night Feature - Coming Friday

Game Previews - Coming Friday

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 10: Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania)

WEEK 9: Sr. OL/DL Chase Harley (Colonial Forge)

WEEK 8: Jr. QB/DB Aidan Ryan (James Monroe)

WEEK 7: Sr. RB/LB Max Kauthen (Colonial Forge)

WEEK 6: Jr. RB/LB Javon Campbell (King George)

WEEK 5: Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania)

WEEK 4: Sr. FB L.J. Kelly Jr (Washington & Lee)

WEEK 3: Sr. QB Jamir Boyd (North Stafford)

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

Tom Leiss: 540/374-5440

