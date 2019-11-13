THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

VHSL CLASS 6B FIRST ROUND

#6 Gar-Field (7-3) at #3 Colonial Forge (8-2), 7

#5 Stonewall Jackson-Manassas (8-2) at #4 Massaponax (8-2), 7

VHSL CLASS 5D FIRST ROUND

#8 Stafford (2-8) at #1 Mountain View (8-2), 7

#7 Brooke Point (1-9) at #2 North Stafford (6-4), 7

VHSL CLASS 4B FIRST ROUND

#8 King George (6-4) at #1 Louisa (10-0), 7:30

#6 Huguenot (6-4) at #3 Eastern View (9-1), 7

#5 Spotsylvania (7-3) at #4 Patrick Henry-Ashland (7-3), 7

VHSL CLASS 3B FIRST ROUND

#7 Central-Woodstock (4-6) at #2 James Monroe (7-3), 7

VHSL CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND

#5 Colonial Beach (6-4) at #4 Washington & Lee (5-5), 7

VISAA DIVISION III STATE FINAL

#3 St. Michael (9-1) at #1 Roanoke Catholic (9-1), 7

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

BYE—Courtland, Massaponax

FRIDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - Colonial Beach 35, Washington & Lee 32

FINAL - North Stafford 21, Riverbend 0

FINAL - James Monroe 28, Caroline 0

FINAL - Colonial Forge 57, Stafford 14

FINAL - King George 41, Spotsylvania 12

FINAL - Eastern View 47, Chancellor 6

FINAL - Louisa 42, Albemarle 0

FINAL - Mountain View 34, Brooke Point 14

FINAL - Orange 20, Western Albemarle 12

FINAL - Millbrook 19, Culpeper 6

VISAA Division III Semifinal

FINAL - St. Michael 39, Fuqua 22

FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL

H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?

NOTE: Teams must have a winning record to be included in the poll.

You voted:

FLS VARSITY POWER POLL

Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

 School   Record   Points
1) Louisa (8)9-046
2)Colonial Forge (1)7-239
3)Massaponax8-229
4)Spotsylvania (1)7-217
5)Mountain View7-29

Others receiving votes: St. Michael 5, Eastern View 4, James Monroe 1.

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 11/12/19)

NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - None

RUSHING

PlayerSchool   Att.   Yards   TD   YPA
Jaylen AlexanderOrange1811,504208.3
Ty-Shaun ColbertSpotsylvania1831,339207.3
Shymarr WrightSt. Michael1061,2272511.6
Luke MorleyMassaponax1121,1392210.2
LJ Kelly Jr.Washington & Lee111999179.0
Jarett HunterLouisa128929157.3
Korey HazelFredericksburg Christian17991185.1
Trey AllisonColonial Beach14088486.3
Edward WareMountain View102851108.3
Elijah Christopher   Massaponax13584956.3

PASSING

PlayerSchool   Comp-Att-Int   Yards   TD   PCT
Jamir BoydNorth Stafford155-256-72,28422.605
Charles MutterKing George111-201-91,81917.552
Jalen SmithSt. Michael88-136-41,59917.647
Trevin Edwards   Chancellor92-145-21,51414.634
Madden LoweColonial Forge92-154-71,44820.597
Till ButlerEastern View63-106-11,38025.594
Jack KoetterStafford79-148-31,17412.534
Noah SandersBrooke Point82-183-131,1253.448
Landon WilsonLouisa59-107-29207.551
Corvion DavisColonial Beach34-65-087213.523

RECEIVING

PlayerSchool   Rec   Yards   TDs   YPR
Holt EganNorth Stafford48822817.1
Alex SpanglerEastern View185681031.6
Javon SwintonNorth Stafford36553615.4
Jordan WilliamsStafford31550917.7
Chase WormleySt. Michael21538625.6
Kim CarruthersChancellor22481321.9
Shane McNeillWashington & Lee17458426.9
Randall AnninoColonial Beach13423932.5
Chris CoxKing George31400312.9
Von WhitingKing George14392528.0

KICKING

PlayerSchool   PAT   FG   Pts   Lg
Garrett Hutchinson   Eastern View5726338
Alex SolorzanoMountain View3613936
Shaun WilliamsonLouisa37037
Baylor GallagherChancellor2923540
Ryan KuberekKing George3213527
Tomas MorenoJames Monroe1753243
Stephen HudsonMassaponax2133033
Colton BubarSt. Michael2212525
Phillip LovelaceColonial Forge1822445
Kyle TaylorOrange23023

OTHER COVERAGE THIS WEEK

Playoff pairings: Complete VHSL playoff pairings

VHSL Football Ratings: Final VHSL ratings

Friday Night Feature - Coming Friday

Game Previews - Coming Friday

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 11: Jr. FB/LB/DE Shymarr Wright (St. Michael)

WEEK 10: Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania)

WEEK 9: Sr. OL/DL Chase Harley (Colonial Forge)

WEEK 8: Jr. QB/DB Aidan Ryan (James Monroe)

WEEK 7: Sr. RB/LB Max Kauthen (Colonial Forge)

WEEK 6: Jr. RB/LB Javon Campbell (King George)

WEEK 5: Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania)

WEEK 4: Sr. FB L.J. Kelly Jr (Washington & Lee)

WEEK 3: Sr. QB Jamir Boyd (North Stafford)

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

