THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
VHSL CLASS 6B FIRST ROUND
#6 Gar-Field (7-3) at #3 Colonial Forge (8-2), 7
#5 Stonewall Jackson-Manassas (8-2) at #4 Massaponax (8-2), 7
VHSL CLASS 5D FIRST ROUND
#8 Stafford (2-8) at #1 Mountain View (8-2), 7
#7 Brooke Point (1-9) at #2 North Stafford (6-4), 7
VHSL CLASS 4B FIRST ROUND
#8 King George (6-4) at #1 Louisa (10-0), 7:30
#6 Huguenot (6-4) at #3 Eastern View (9-1), 7
#5 Spotsylvania (7-3) at #4 Patrick Henry-Ashland (7-3), 7
VHSL CLASS 3B FIRST ROUND
#7 Central-Woodstock (4-6) at #2 James Monroe (7-3), 7
VHSL CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND
#5 Colonial Beach (6-4) at #4 Washington & Lee (5-5), 7
VISAA DIVISION III STATE FINAL
#3 St. Michael (9-1) at #1 Roanoke Catholic (9-1), 7
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
BYE—Courtland, Massaponax
FRIDAY'S GAMES
FINAL - North Stafford 21, Riverbend 0
FINAL - James Monroe 28, Caroline 0
FINAL - Colonial Forge 57, Stafford 14
FINAL - King George 41, Spotsylvania 12
FINAL - Eastern View 47, Chancellor 6
FINAL - Louisa 42, Albemarle 0
FINAL - Orange 20, Western Albemarle 12
FINAL - Millbrook 19, Culpeper 6
VISAA Division III Semifinal
FINAL - St. Michael 39, Fuqua 22
FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL
H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?
NOTE: Teams must have a winning record to be included in the poll.
FLS VARSITY POWER POLL
Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:
|School
|Record
|Points
|1)
|Louisa (8)
|9-0
|46
|2)
|Colonial Forge (1)
|7-2
|39
|3)
|Massaponax
|8-2
|29
|4)
|Spotsylvania (1)
|7-2
|17
|5)
|Mountain View
|7-2
|9
Others receiving votes: St. Michael 5, Eastern View 4, James Monroe 1.
FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS
(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 11/12/19)
NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - None
RUSHING
|Player
|School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|YPA
|Jaylen Alexander
|Orange
|181
|1,504
|20
|8.3
|Ty-Shaun Colbert
|Spotsylvania
|183
|1,339
|20
|7.3
|Shymarr Wright
|St. Michael
|106
|1,227
|25
|11.6
|Luke Morley
|Massaponax
|112
|1,139
|22
|10.2
|LJ Kelly Jr.
|Washington & Lee
|111
|999
|17
|9.0
|Jarett Hunter
|Louisa
|128
|929
|15
|7.3
|Korey Hazel
|Fredericksburg Christian
|179
|911
|8
|5.1
|Trey Allison
|Colonial Beach
|140
|884
|8
|6.3
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|102
|851
|10
|8.3
|Elijah Christopher
|Massaponax
|135
|849
|5
|6.3
PASSING
|Player
|School
|Comp-Att-Int
|Yards
|TD
|PCT
|Jamir Boyd
|North Stafford
|155-256-7
|2,284
|22
|.605
|Charles Mutter
|King George
|111-201-9
|1,819
|17
|.552
|Jalen Smith
|St. Michael
|88-136-4
|1,599
|17
|.647
|Trevin Edwards
|Chancellor
|92-145-2
|1,514
|14
|.634
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|92-154-7
|1,448
|20
|.597
|Till Butler
|Eastern View
|63-106-1
|1,380
|25
|.594
|Jack Koetter
|Stafford
|79-148-3
|1,174
|12
|.534
|Noah Sanders
|Brooke Point
|82-183-13
|1,125
|3
|.448
|Landon Wilson
|Louisa
|59-107-2
|920
|7
|.551
|Corvion Davis
|Colonial Beach
|34-65-0
|872
|13
|.523
RECEIVING
|Player
|School
|Rec
|Yards
|TDs
|YPR
|Holt Egan
|North Stafford
|48
|822
|8
|17.1
|Alex Spangler
|Eastern View
|18
|568
|10
|31.6
|Javon Swinton
|North Stafford
|36
|553
|6
|15.4
|Jordan Williams
|Stafford
|31
|550
|9
|17.7
|Chase Wormley
|St. Michael
|21
|538
|6
|25.6
|Kim Carruthers
|Chancellor
|22
|481
|3
|21.9
|Shane McNeill
|Washington & Lee
|17
|458
|4
|26.9
|Randall Annino
|Colonial Beach
|13
|423
|9
|32.5
|Chris Cox
|King George
|31
|400
|3
|12.9
|Von Whiting
|King George
|14
|392
|5
|28.0
KICKING
|Player
|School
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Garrett Hutchinson
|Eastern View
|57
|2
|63
|38
|Alex Solorzano
|Mountain View
|36
|1
|39
|36
|Shaun Williamson
|Louisa
|37
|0
|37
|—
|Baylor Gallagher
|Chancellor
|29
|2
|35
|40
|Ryan Kuberek
|King George
|32
|1
|35
|27
|Tomas Moreno
|James Monroe
|17
|5
|32
|43
|Stephen Hudson
|Massaponax
|21
|3
|30
|33
|Colton Bubar
|St. Michael
|22
|1
|25
|25
|Phillip Lovelace
|Colonial Forge
|18
|2
|24
|45
|Kyle Taylor
|Orange
|23
|0
|23
|—
OTHER COVERAGE THIS WEEK
Playoff pairings: Complete VHSL playoff pairings
VHSL Football Ratings: Final VHSL ratings
Friday Night Feature - Coming Friday
Game Previews - Coming Friday
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.