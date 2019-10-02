THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYE—None
Friday's Games
North Stafford (3-1) at Mountain View (5-0), 7
Chancellor (3-2) at Spotsylvania (4-1), 7
King George (2-2) at Washington & Lee (3-1), 7
Riverbend (1-4) at Colonial Forge (3-1), 7
Massaponax (4-1) at Brooke Point (0-4), 7
Eastern View (5-0) at James Monroe (2-2), 7
Courtland (1-4) at Caroline (0-4), 7
Tuscarora (4-1) at Stafford (1-3), 7
Handley (4-0) at Culpeper (1-3), 7
Colonial Beach (2-2) at West Point (3-2), 7
St. Michael (3-1) at Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot (2-3), 7
Orange (1-3) at Louisa (4-0), 7:30
Saturday's Game
Manassas Park (1-3) at Fredericksburg Christian (0-5), 2
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
BYE—James Monroe, North Stafford, St. Michael
Thursday, Sept. 26
Friday, Sept. 27
Orange 50, Albemarle 7
Norfolk Christian 31, Fredericksburg Christian 19
FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL
NOTE: Teams must have a winning record to be included in the poll.
FLS VARSITY POWER POLL
Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS (This week's will be posted late Thursday night):
|School
|Record
|Points
|1)
|Louisa (7)
|3-0
|41
|2)
|Mountain View
|4-0
|31
|3)
|Colonial Forge (1)
|2-1
|23
|4)
|Massaponax
|3-1
|20
|5)
|Eastern View
|4-0
|10
Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania (1) 6, North Stafford 4.
FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS
(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 9/23/19)
NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Patrick Henry at Caroline (9/6/19); Caroline at King William (9/20/19)' Fredericksburg Christian at Norfolk Christian (9/27/19)
RUSHING
|Player
|School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|YPA
|Luke Morley
|Massaponax
|59
|719
|11
|12.2
|Elijah Christopher
|Massaponax
|90
|636
|5
|7.1
|Ty-Shaun Colbert
|Spotsylvania
|72
|590
|10
|8.2
|Edwards Ware
|Mountain View
|63
|552
|8
|8.8
|Jaylen Alexander
|Orange
|81
|528
|9
|6.5
|Mark Shelton
|Mountain View
|65
|501
|4
|7.7
|Jarett Hunter
|Louisa
63
|441
|5
|7.0
Gabe Aley
|King George
|63
|415
|2
|6.6
|Thor Hanlon
|Courtland
|60
|408
|9
|6.8
|Raq Lawson
|Eastern View
|59
|404
|4
|6.9
PASSING
|Player
|School
|Comp-Att-Int
|Yards
|TD
|PCT
|Jamir Boyd
|North Stafford
|74-118-2
|1,092
|13
|.627
|Charles Mutter
|King George
|52-95-5
|962
|5
|.547
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|43-64-2
|836
|12
|.662
|Trevin Edwards
|Chancellor
|46-69-0
|793
|8
|.667
|Till Butler
|Eastern View
|34-48-0
|699
|14
|.708
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|36-53-1
|549
|8
|.679
|Jalen Smith
|St. Michael
|26-45-1
|509
|7
|.578
|Jack Koetter
|Stafford
|25-45-1
|444
|5
|.556
|Corvion Davis
|Colonial Beach
|14-23-0
|400
|5
|.609
|Walker Johnson
|Orange
|27-52-6
|390
|4
|.519
RECEIVING
|Player
|School
|Rec
|Yards
|TDs
|YPR
|Hold Egan
|North Stafford
|23
|383
|5
|16.7
|Alex Spangler
|Eastern View
|9
|328
|6
|36.4
|Javon Swinton
North Stafford
|23
|307
|3
|13.4
|Elijah Sarratt
|Colonial Forge
|11
|283
|3
|25.7
|Kim Carruthers
|Chancellor
|11
|275
|1
|25.0
|Joseph Shortt
|Stafford
|8
|226
|1
|28.3
|Chance Graves
|Eastern View
|11
|223
|4
|20.3
|Tyler Whitman
|James Monroe
|9
|215
|1
|23.9
|Javon Campbell
|King George
|7
|211
|2
|30.1
|Randall Annino
|Colonial Beach
|5
|207
|4
|41.4
KICKING
|Player
|School
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Garrett Hutchinson
|Eastern View
|33
|2
|39
|38
|Alex Solorzano
|Mountain View
|23
|1
|26
|36
|Phillip Lovelace
|Colonial Forge
|12
|1
|15
|45
|Baylor Gallagher
|Chancellor
|15
|0
|15
|—
|Clay Cassiday
|Courtland
|10
|1
|13
|39
|Ryan Kuberek
|King George
|9
|1
|12
|27
|Austin Owens
|North Stafford
|12
|0
|12
|—
|Stephen Hudson
|Massaponax
|8
|1
|11
|33
|Shaun Williamson
|Louisa
|11
|0
|11
|—
|Tomas Moreno
|James Monroe
|3
|2
|9
|43
OTHER COVERAGE THIS WEEK
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)
