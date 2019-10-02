Chancellor vs King George football

The Chancellor football team gets ready to take the field against King George in Spotsylvania, Virginia on Sept. 27, 2019. The Chargers won 29-28.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

BYE—None

Friday's Games

North Stafford (3-1) at Mountain View (5-0), 7

Chancellor (3-2) at Spotsylvania (4-1), 7

King George (2-2) at Washington & Lee (3-1), 7

Riverbend (1-4) at Colonial Forge (3-1), 7

Massaponax (4-1) at Brooke Point (0-4), 7

Eastern View (5-0) at James Monroe (2-2), 7

Courtland (1-4) at Caroline (0-4), 7

Tuscarora (4-1) at Stafford (1-3), 7

Handley (4-0) at Culpeper (1-3), 7

Colonial Beach (2-2) at West Point (3-2), 7

St. Michael (3-1) at Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot (2-3), 7

Orange (1-3) at Louisa (4-0), 7:30

Saturday's Game

Manassas Park (1-3) at Fredericksburg Christian (0-5), 2

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

BYE—James Monroe, North Stafford, St. Michael

Thursday, Sept. 26

Liberty 28, Culpeper 7

Friday, Sept. 27

Colonial Forge 49, Brooke Point 0

Massaponax 58, Stafford 0

Mountain View 31, Riverbend 6

Spotsylvania 28, Courtland 25

Eastern View 59, Caroline 14

Chancellor 29, King George 28

Washington & Lee 32, King William 29

Orange 50, Albemarle 7

Louisa 55, Charlottesville 0

Riverheads 55, Colonial Beach 15

Norfolk Christian 31, Fredericksburg Christian 19

FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL

H.S. Football: Who's No. 1 Poll

H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?

NOTE: Teams must have a winning record to be included in the poll.

You voted:

FLS VARSITY POWER POLL

Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS (This week's will be posted late Thursday night):

 School   Record   Points
1) Louisa (7)3-041
2)Mountain View4-031
3)Colonial Forge (1)2-123
4)Massaponax3-120
5)Eastern View4-010

Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania (1) 6, North Stafford 4.

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 9/23/19)

NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Patrick Henry at Caroline (9/6/19); Caroline at King William (9/20/19)' Fredericksburg Christian at Norfolk Christian (9/27/19)

RUSHING

PlayerSchool   Att.   Yards   TD   YPA
Luke MorleyMassaponax597191112.2
Elijah ChristopherMassaponax9063657.1
Ty-Shaun ColbertSpotsylvania72590108.2
Edwards WareMountain View6355288.8
Jaylen AlexanderOrange8152896.5
Mark SheltonMountain View6550147.7
Jarett HunterLouisa

63

44157.0

Gabe Aley

King George6341526.6
Thor HanlonCourtland6040896.8
Raq LawsonEastern View5940446.9

PASSING

PlayerSchool   Comp-Att-Int   Yards   TD   PCT
Jamir BoydNorth Stafford74-118-21,09213.627
Charles MutterKing George52-95-59625.547
Madden LoweColonial Forge43-64-283612.662
Trevin EdwardsChancellor46-69-07938.667
Till ButlerEastern View34-48-069914.708
Edward WareMountain View36-53-15498.679
Jalen SmithSt. Michael26-45-15097.578
Jack KoetterStafford25-45-14445.556
Corvion DavisColonial Beach14-23-04005.609
Walker Johnson   Orange27-52-63904.519

RECEIVING

PlayerSchool   Rec   Yards   TDs   YPR
Hold EganNorth Stafford23383516.7
Alex SpanglerEastern View9328636.4
Javon Swinton

North Stafford

23307313.4
Elijah SarrattColonial Forge11283325.7
Kim CarruthersChancellor11275125.0
Joseph ShorttStafford8226128.3
Chance GravesEastern View11223420.3
Tyler WhitmanJames Monroe9215123.9
Javon Campbell   King George7211230.1
Randall AnninoColonial Beach5207441.4

KICKING

PlayerSchool   PAT   FG   Pts   Lg
Garrett Hutchinson   Eastern View3323938
Alex SolorzanoMountain View2312636
Phillip LovelaceColonial Forge1211545
Baylor GallagherChancellor15015
Clay CassidayCourtland1011339
Ryan KuberekKing George911227
Austin OwensNorth Stafford12012
Stephen HudsonMassaponax811133
Shaun WilliamsonLouisa11011
Tomas MorenoJames Monroe32943

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 5: Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania)

WEEK 4: Sr. FB L.J. Kelly Jr (Washington & Lee)

WEEK 3: Sr. QB Jamir Boyd (North Stafford)

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

