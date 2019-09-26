Riverbend at Chancellor football

Riverbend and Chancellor play in the Chick-fil-A Bowl at Chancellor High School in Spotsylvania, Virginia on Sept. 20, 2019. Chancellor defeated Riverbend 34-21.

 Tom Rothenberg

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

Friday's Games

Colonial Forge (2-1) at Brooke Point (0-3), 7

Stafford (1-2) at Massaponax (3-1), 7

Mountain View (4-0) at Riverbend (1-3), 7

Spotsylvania (3-1) at Courtland (1-3), 7

Caroline (0-3) at Eastern View (4-0), 7

King George (2-1) at Chancellor (2-2), 7

Albemarle (0-4) at Orange (0-3), 7

Louisa (3-0) at Charlottesville (0-4), 7

Colonial Beach (2-1) at Riverheads (3-0), 7

Washington & Lee (2-1) at King William (4-0), 7

Fredericksburg Christian (0-4) at Norfolk Christian (0-4), 7

Thursday's Game

FINAL - Liberty 28, Culpeper 7

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

BYE—Culpeper, Fredericksburg Christian, King George, Louisa, Stafford

Friday, Sept. 20

Washington & Lee 53, Rappahannock 26

Stonewall Jackson 42, Brooke Point 7

Mountain View 55, James Monroe 15

Massaponax 26, Penn Wood (Pa.) 23

Courtland 27, Orange 21 (OT)

Chancellor 34, Riverbend 21

Highland Springs 54, North Stafford 13

Brentsville 34, Spotsylvania 30

Colonial Forge 59, Hylton 7

Eastern View 48, Charlottesville 0

Fuqua 43, St. Michael 41

Sussex Central 44, Colonial Beach 43

King William 48, Caroline 35

FLS VARSITY POWER POLL

Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)

 School   Record   Points
1) Louisa (7)3-041
2)Mountain View4-031
3)Colonial Forge (1)2-123
4)Massaponax3-120
5)Eastern View4-010

Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania (1) 6, North Stafford 4.

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 9/23/19)

NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Patrick Henry at Caroline (9/6/19); Caroline at King William (9/20/19)

RUSHING

PlayerSchool   Att.   Yards   TD   YPA
Luke MorleyMassaponax52527810.2
Elijah ChristopherMassaponax7852256.7
Edward WareMountain View44436710.0
Mark SheltonMountain View5142638.4
Ty-Shaun ColberSpotsylvania5142078.2
Raq LawsonEastern View5038237.6
Jarett HunterLouisa

57

38136.7
Jaylen AlexanderOrange6237366.0
Korey HazelFredericksburg Christian 7032534.6
DeAnthony Pendleton   Spotsylvania4632257.0

PASSING

PlayerSchool   Comp-Att-Int   Yards   TD   PCT
Jamir BoydNorth Stafford74-118-21,09213.627
Charles MutterKing George42-79-48455.532
Trevin Edwards   Chancellor39-59-16757.661
Madden LoweColonial Forge28-45-15138.622
Jalen SmithSt. Michael26-45-15097.578
Till ButlerEastern View23-33-05039.697
Edward WareMountain View25-41-14046.610
Jack KoetterStafford23-39-03745.590
Tahj SmithJames Monroe24-44-23091.545
Noah SandersBrooke Point21-52-63060.404

RECEIVING

PlayerSchool   Rec   Yards   TDs   YPR
Hold EganNorth Stafford23383516.7
Javon SwintonNorth Stafford23307313.4
Alex Spangler

Eastern View

7255436.4
Elijah SarrattColonial Forge8215226.9
Tyler WhitmanJames Monroe9215123.9
Javon Campbell   King George5201240.2
Kim CarruthersChancellor8199024.9
Chance GravesEastern View9184320.4
Von WhitingKing George4181145.3
Dimario BrooksJames Monroe15175211.7

KICKING

PlayerSchool   PAT   FG   Pts   Lg
Garrett HutchinsonEastern View2512820
Alex SolorzanoMountain View1912236
Phillip LovelaceColonial Forge1211545
Baylor GallagherChancellor12012
Austin OwensNorth Stafford12012
Ryan KurberekKing George711027
Tomas MorenoJames Monroe32943
Blake ChildressStafford909
Garrett MothersheadColonial Beach808
Clay CassidayCourtland808

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 4: Sr. FB L.J. Kelly Jr (Washington & Lee)

WEEK 3: Sr. QB Jamir Boyd (North Stafford)

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

