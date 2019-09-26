THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
Friday's Games
Colonial Forge (2-1) at Brooke Point (0-3), 7
Stafford (1-2) at Massaponax (3-1), 7
Mountain View (4-0) at Riverbend (1-3), 7
Spotsylvania (3-1) at Courtland (1-3), 7
Caroline (0-3) at Eastern View (4-0), 7
King George (2-1) at Chancellor (2-2), 7
Albemarle (0-4) at Orange (0-3), 7
Louisa (3-0) at Charlottesville (0-4), 7
Colonial Beach (2-1) at Riverheads (3-0), 7
Washington & Lee (2-1) at King William (4-0), 7
Fredericksburg Christian (0-4) at Norfolk Christian (0-4), 7
Thursday's Game
FINAL - Liberty 28, Culpeper 7
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
BYE—Culpeper, Fredericksburg Christian, King George, Louisa, Stafford
Friday, Sept. 20
Fuqua 43, St. Michael 41
King William 48, Caroline 35
FLS VARSITY POWER POLL
Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)
|School
|Record
|Points
|1)
|Louisa (7)
|3-0
|41
|2)
|Mountain View
|4-0
|31
|3)
|Colonial Forge (1)
|2-1
|23
|4)
|Massaponax
|3-1
|20
|5)
|Eastern View
|4-0
|10
Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania (1) 6, North Stafford 4.
FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS
(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 9/23/19)
NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Patrick Henry at Caroline (9/6/19); Caroline at King William (9/20/19)
RUSHING
|Player
|School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|YPA
|Luke Morley
|Massaponax
|52
|527
|8
|10.2
|Elijah Christopher
|Massaponax
|78
|522
|5
|6.7
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|44
|436
|7
|10.0
|Mark Shelton
|Mountain View
|51
|426
|3
|8.4
|Ty-Shaun Colber
|Spotsylvania
|51
|420
|7
|8.2
|Raq Lawson
|Eastern View
|50
|382
|3
|7.6
|Jarett Hunter
|Louisa
57
|381
|3
|6.7
|Jaylen Alexander
|Orange
|62
|373
|6
|6.0
|Korey Hazel
|Fredericksburg Christian
|70
|325
|3
|4.6
|DeAnthony Pendleton
|Spotsylvania
|46
|322
|5
|7.0
PASSING
|Player
|School
|Comp-Att-Int
|Yards
|TD
|PCT
|Jamir Boyd
|North Stafford
|74-118-2
|1,092
|13
|.627
|Charles Mutter
|King George
|42-79-4
|845
|5
|.532
|Trevin Edwards
|Chancellor
|39-59-1
|675
|7
|.661
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|28-45-1
|513
|8
|.622
|Jalen Smith
|St. Michael
|26-45-1
|509
|7
|.578
|Till Butler
|Eastern View
|23-33-0
|503
|9
|.697
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|25-41-1
|404
|6
|.610
|Jack Koetter
|Stafford
|23-39-0
|374
|5
|.590
|Tahj Smith
|James Monroe
|24-44-2
|309
|1
|.545
|Noah Sanders
|Brooke Point
|21-52-6
|306
|0
|.404
RECEIVING
|Player
|School
|Rec
|Yards
|TDs
|YPR
|Hold Egan
|North Stafford
|23
|383
|5
|16.7
|Javon Swinton
|North Stafford
|23
|307
|3
|13.4
|Alex Spangler
Eastern View
|7
|255
|4
|36.4
|Elijah Sarratt
|Colonial Forge
|8
|215
|2
|26.9
|Tyler Whitman
|James Monroe
|9
|215
|1
|23.9
|Javon Campbell
|King George
|5
|201
|2
|40.2
|Kim Carruthers
|Chancellor
|8
|199
|0
|24.9
|Chance Graves
|Eastern View
|9
|184
|3
|20.4
|Von Whiting
|King George
|4
|181
|1
|45.3
|Dimario Brooks
|James Monroe
|15
|175
|2
|11.7
KICKING
|Player
|School
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Garrett Hutchinson
|Eastern View
|25
|1
|28
|20
|Alex Solorzano
|Mountain View
|19
|1
|22
|36
|Phillip Lovelace
|Colonial Forge
|12
|1
|15
|45
|Baylor Gallagher
|Chancellor
|12
|0
|12
|—
|Austin Owens
|North Stafford
|12
|0
|12
|—
|Ryan Kurberek
|King George
|7
|1
|10
|27
|Tomas Moreno
|James Monroe
|3
|2
|9
|43
|Blake Childress
|Stafford
|9
|0
|9
|—
|Garrett Mothershead
|Colonial Beach
|8
|0
|8
|—
|Clay Cassiday
|Courtland
|8
|0
|8
|—
