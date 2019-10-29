THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYE—Chancellor (5-4)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Highland Springs (8-0) at Colonial Forge (7-1), 7
North Stafford (5-3) at Massaponax (7-2), 7
Eastern View (8-0) at Spotsylvania (6-2), 7
Brooke Point (1-7) at Riverbend (2-6), 7
Stafford (2-6) at Mountain View (6-2), 7
Caroline (1-7) at King George (4-4), 7
Courtland (1-8) at James Monroe (5-3), 7
Fluvanna (4-4) at Orange (3-5), 7
Kettle Run (0-8) at Culpeper (1-7), 7
Colonial Beach (4-4) at Lancaster (0-8), 7
Washington & Lee (5-3) at Essex (7-1), 7
Western Albemarle (4-4) at Louisa (8-0), 7:30
CCD.—Fredericksburg Christian (1-9) d. Randolph–Macon Academy (R-MA forfeit)
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Fishburne Military Academy (2-5) at St. Michael (7-1), 2
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
BYE—Eastern View (8-0), Mountain View (6-2), Orange (3-5)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
FINAL - James Monroe 27, Chancellor 13
FINAL - Riverbend 21, Stafford 20 (1OT)
FINAL - Spotsylvania 41, Caroline 21
FINAL - King George 20, Courtland 14
FINAL - Colonial Forge 21, Massaponax 3
FINAL - Louisa 41, Fluvanna 11
FINAL - Sherando 52, Culpeper 12
FINAL - Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 49, Fredericksburg Christian 28
SATURDAY'S GAME
FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL
H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?
NOTE: Teams must have a winning record to be included in the poll.
FLS VARSITY POWER POLL
Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS. . . Who's be No. 1 this week?
|School
|Record
|Points
|1)
|Colonial Forge (5)
|6-1
|42
|t2)
|Louisa (3)
|7-0
|35
|t2)
|Massaponax (1)
|7-1
|35
|4)
|Eastern View
|8-0
|21
|5)
|Mountain View
|6-2
|7
Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania 6 (1), North Stafford 2, St. Michael 1, Washington & Lee 1.
FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS
(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 10/29/19)
NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Brooke Point at North Stafford (10/25/19, Brooke Point only)
RUSHING
|Player
|School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|YPA
|Ty-Shaun Colbert
|Spotsylvania
|148
|1,137
|18
|7.7
|Luke Morley
|Massaponax
|100
|1,121
|19
|11.2
|Jaylen Alexander
|Orange
|136
|1,112
|16
|8.2
|Korey Hazel
|Fredericksburg Christian
|179
|911
|8
|5.1
|Jarett Hunter
|Louisa
|116
|839
|13
|7.2
|LJ Kelly Jr.
|Washington & Lee
|87
|829
|14
|9.5
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|98
|804
|10
|8.2
|Shymarr Wright
|St. Michael
|70
|800
|17
|11.4
|Elijah Christopher
|Massaponax
|122
|786
|5
|6.4
|Trey Allison
|Colonial Beach
|103
|616
|5
|6.0
PASSING
|Player
|School
|Comp-Att-Int
|Yards
|TD
|PCT
|Jamir Boyd
|North Stafford
|132-215-5
|1,997
|20
|.614
|Charles Mutter
|King George
|95-178-9
|1,518
|9
|.534
|Jalen Smith
|St. Michael
|79-121-3
|1,412
|16
|.653
|Trevin Edwards
|Chancellor
|72-112-0
|1,342
|14
|.643
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|77-122-5
|1,196
|15
|.631
|Till Butler
|Eastern View
|52-84-0
|1,191
|22
|.619
|Landon Wilson
|Louisa
|55-100-2
|877
|6
|.550
|Jack Koetter
|King George
|54-107-2
|858
|10
|.505
|Dylan Johnson
|Fredericksburg Chrisian
|52-114-13
|751
|6
|.456
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|54-93-4
|749
|11
|.581
RECEIVING
|Player
|School
|Rec
|Yards
|TDs
|YPR
|Holt Egan
|North Stafford
|38
|682
|7
|18.0
|Kim Carruthers
|Chancellor
|22
|481
|3
|21.9
|Javon Swinton
|North Stafford
|32
|472
|5
|14.8
|Alex Spangler
|Eastern View
|13
|456
|8
|35.1
|Chase Wormley
|St. Michael
|17
|443
|5
|26.1
|Randall Annino
|Colonial Beach
|13
|423
|9
|32.5
|Elijah Sarratt
|Colonial Forge
|23
|388
|4
|16.9
|Chris Cox
|King George
|30
|386
|3
|12.9
|Shane McNeill
|Washington & Lee
|13
|365
|3
|28.1
|Jordan Williams
|Stafford
|19
|343
|7
|18.1
KICKING
|Player
|School
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Garrett Hutchinson
|Eastern View
|50
|2
|56
|38
|Baylor Gallagher
|Chancellor
|29
|2
|35
|40
|Alex Solorzano
|Mountain View
|29
|1
|32
|36
|Shaun Williamson
|Louisa
|27
|0
|27
|—
|Stephen Hudson
|Massaponax
|17
|3
|26
|33
|Philip Lovelace
|Colonial Forge
|16
|2
|22
|45
|Ryan Kuberek
|King George
|19
|1
|22
|27
|Colton Bubar
|St. Michael
|19
|1
|22
|25
|Tomas Moreno
|James Monroe
|9
|4
|21
|43
|Kyle Taylor
|Orange
|17
|0
|17
|—
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)
