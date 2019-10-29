Massaponax at Colonial Forge football

Jordan Barnett (center) of Colonial Forge threads the needle through the Massaponax defense and brings the ball inside the 10-yard line at Colonial Forge on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

BYE—Chancellor (5-4)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Highland Springs (8-0) at Colonial Forge (7-1), 7

North Stafford (5-3) at Massaponax (7-2), 7

Eastern View (8-0) at Spotsylvania (6-2), 7

Brooke Point (1-7) at Riverbend (2-6), 7

Stafford (2-6) at Mountain View (6-2), 7

Caroline (1-7) at King George (4-4), 7

Courtland (1-8) at James Monroe (5-3), 7

Fluvanna (4-4) at Orange (3-5), 7

Kettle Run (0-8) at Culpeper (1-7), 7

Colonial Beach (4-4) at Lancaster (0-8), 7

Washington & Lee (5-3) at Essex (7-1), 7

Western Albemarle (4-4) at Louisa (8-0), 7:30

CCD.—Fredericksburg Christian (1-9) d. Randolph–Macon Academy (R-MA forfeit)

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Fishburne Military Academy (2-5) at St. Michael (7-1), 2

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

BYE—Eastern View (8-0), Mountain View (6-2), Orange (3-5)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

FINAL - North Stafford 41, Brooke Point 14

FINAL - James Monroe 27, Chancellor 13

FINAL - Riverbend 21, Stafford 20 (1OT)

FINAL - Rappahannock 26, Washington & Lee 21

FINAL - Spotsylvania 41, Caroline 21

FINAL - King George 20, Courtland 14

FINAL - Colonial Forge 21, Massaponax 3

FINAL - Louisa 41, Fluvanna 11

FINAL - Colonial Beach 48, Northumberland 7

FINAL - Sherando 52, Culpeper 12

FINAL - Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 49, Fredericksburg Christian 28

SATURDAY'S GAME

FINAL - St. Michael 55, Broadwater Academy 14

FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL

NOTE: Teams must have a winning record to be included in the poll.

You voted:

FLS VARSITY POWER POLL

Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS. . . Who's be No. 1 this week?

 School   Record   Points
1) Colonial Forge (5)6-142
t2)Louisa (3)7-035
t2)Massaponax (1)7-135
4)Eastern View8-021
5)Mountain View6-27

Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania 6 (1), North Stafford 2, St. Michael 1, Washington & Lee 1.

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 10/29/19)

NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Brooke Point at North Stafford (10/25/19, Brooke Point only)

RUSHING

PlayerSchool   Att.   Yards   TD   YPA
Ty-Shaun ColbertSpotsylvania1481,137187.7
Luke MorleyMassaponax1001,1211911.2
Jaylen AlexanderOrange1361,112168.2
Korey HazelFredericksburg Christian17991185.1
Jarett HunterLouisa116839137.2
LJ Kelly Jr.Washington & Lee87829149.5
Edward WareMountain View98804108.2
Shymarr WrightSt. Michael708001711.4
Elijah Christopher   Massaponax12278656.4
Trey AllisonColonial Beach10361656.0

PASSING

PlayerSchool   Comp-Att-Int   Yards   TD   PCT
Jamir BoydNorth Stafford132-215-51,99720.614
Charles MutterKing George95-178-91,5189.534
Jalen SmithSt. Michael79-121-31,41216.653
Trevin EdwardsChancellor72-112-01,34214.643
Madden LoweColonial Forge77-122-51,19615.631
Till ButlerEastern View52-84-01,19122.619
Landon WilsonLouisa55-100-28776.550
Jack KoetterKing George54-107-285810.505
Dylan JohnsonFredericksburg Chrisian52-114-137516.456
Edward WareMountain View54-93-474911.581

RECEIVING

PlayerSchool   Rec   Yards   TDs   YPR
Holt EganNorth Stafford38682718.0
Kim CarruthersChancellor22481321.9
Javon SwintonNorth Stafford32472514.8
Alex SpanglerEastern View13456835.1
Chase Wormley   St. Michael17443526.1
Randall AnninoColonial Beach13423932.5
Elijah SarrattColonial Forge23388416.9
Chris CoxKing George30386312.9
Shane McNeillWashington & Lee13365328.1
Jordan WilliamsStafford19343718.1

KICKING

PlayerSchool   PAT   FG   Pts   Lg
Garrett Hutchinson   Eastern View5025638
Baylor GallagherChancellor2923540
Alex SolorzanoMountain View2913236
Shaun WilliamsonLouisa27027
Stephen HudsonMassaponax1732633
Philip LovelaceColonial Forge1622245
Ryan KuberekKing George1912227
Colton BubarSt. Michael1912225
Tomas MorenoJames Monroe942143
Kyle TaylorOrange17017

OTHER COVERAGE THIS WEEK

Friday Night Feature - Coming Friday

Game Previews - Coming Friday

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 9: Sr. OL/DL Chase Harley (Colonial Forge)

WEEK 8: Jr. QB/DB Aidan Ryan (James Monroe)

WEEK 7: Sr. RB/LB Max Kauthen (Colonial Forge)

WEEK 6: Jr. RB/LB Javon Campbell (King George)

WEEK 5: Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania)

WEEK 4: Sr. FB L.J. Kelly Jr (Washington & Lee)

WEEK 3: Sr. QB Jamir Boyd (North Stafford)

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

Tom Leiss: 540/374-5440

