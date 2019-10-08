Spotsylvania vs Chancellor football

The Spotsylvania Knights get ready to take the field before playing the Chancellor Chargers in Spotsylvania, Virginia on Oct. 4, 2019. Spotsylvania won 41-28.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

BYE—Spotsylvania

Thursday's Game

Brooke Point (0-5) at Woodbridge (3-2), 7

Friday's Games

Colonial Forge (4-1) at Mountain View (6-0), 7

James Monroe (2-3) at King George (3-2), 7

North Stafford (3-2) at Stafford (1-4), 7

Caroline (1-4) at Chancellor (3-3), 7

Massaponax (5-1) at Riverbend (1-5), 7

Courtland (1-5) at Eastern View (6-0), 7

Louisa (5-0) at Monticello (1-5), 7

Orange (1-4) at Charlottesville (0-6), 7

Culpeper (1-4) at James Wood (4-1), 7

Colonial Beach (2-3) at Rappahannock (4-1), 7

Washington & Lee (3-2) at Lancaster (0-5), 7

Saturday's Games

Christchurch (3-1) at Fredericksburg Christian (0-6), 2

Virginia Spartans (3-2) at St. Michael (4-1), 2

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

BYE—None

Friday, Oct. 4

FINAL - Louisa 35, Orange 14

FINAL - King George 21, Washington & Lee 20

FINAL - Mountain View 34, North Stafford 26

FINAL - Tuscarora 31, Stafford 13

FINAL - Eastern View 35, James Monroe 7

FINAL - Caroline 27, Courtland 26

FINAL - Massaponax 39, Brooke Point 2

FINAL - Spotsylvania 41, Chancellor 28

FINAL - West Point 13, Colonial Beach 8

FINAL - Handley 42, Culpeper 7

FINAL - Colonial Forge 56, Riverbend 0

FINAL - St. Michael 28, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 13

Saturday, Oct. 5

FINAL - Manassas Park 33, Fredericksburg Christian 7

FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL

H.S. Football: Who's No. 1 Poll

H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?

NOTE: Teams must have a winning record to be included in the poll.

You voted:

FLS VARSITY POWER POLL

Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

 School   Record   Points
1) Louisa (7)4-046
2)Mountain View (1)   5-031
3)Colonial Forge (1)3-125
4)Massaponax4-117
5)Eastern View5-016

Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania (1) 8, St. Michael 4, North Stafford 3.

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 10/8/19)

NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Patrick Henry at Caroline (9/6/19); Caroline at King William (9/20/19); Handley at Culpeper (10/4/19)

RUSHING

PlayerSchool   Att.   Yards   TD   YPA
Luke MorleyMassaponax688291212.2
Ty-Shaun ColbertSpotsylvania102783137.7
Edward WareMountain View7567889.0
Elijah Christopher   Massaponax9967256.8
Jaylen AlexanderOrange98670106.8
Jarett HunterLouisa8459997.1
Mark SheltonMountain View

78

56667.3

Korey Hazel

Fredericksburg Christian10854445.0
Gabe AleyKing George7447126.4
LJ Kelly Jr.Washington & Lee5646788.3

PASSING

PlayerSchool   Comp-Att-Int   Yards   TD   PCT
Jamir BoydNorth Stafford90-148-51,35016.608
Charles MutterKing George59-117-61,0675.504
Trevin Edwards   Chancellor53-83-09039.639
Till ButlerEastern View40-58-086717.690
Madden LoweColonial Forge45-72-385413.625
Jalen SmithSt. Michael41-71-28358.577
Edward WareMountain View41-63-264410.651
Jack KoetterStafford31-59-24895.525
Tahj SmithJames Monroe37-68-34501.544
Walker Johnson   Orange34-67-64495.507

RECEIVING

PlayerSchool   Rec   Yards   TDs   YPR
Hold EganNorth Stafford27488618.1
Alex SpanglerEastern View11385735.0
Javon Swinton

North Stafford

23307313.4
Shane McNeillWashington & Lee9298233.1
Chance GravesEastern View12297524.8
Kim CarruthersChancellor12284123.7
Elijah SarrattColonial Forge11283325.7
Joseph ShorttStafford13256116.7
Chase WormleySt. Michael8244230.5
Hunter Showers   St. Michael15236115.7

KICKING

PlayerSchool   PAT   FG   Pts   Lg
Garrett Hutchinson   Eastern View3824438
Alex SolorzanoMountain View2713036
Baylor GallagherChancellor19019
Phillip LovelaceColonial Forge1311645
Ryan KuberekKing George1211527
Shaun WilliamsonLouisa15015
Clay CassidayCourtland1011339
Stephen HudsonMassaponax911233
Dennys RubioColonial Forge12012
Austin OwensNorth Stafford12012

OTHER COVERAGE THIS WEEK

Friday Night Feature - Coming Friday!

Game Previews - Comings Friday!

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 6: Jr. RB/LB Javon Campbell (King George)

WEEK 5: Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania)

WEEK 4: Sr. FB L.J. Kelly Jr (Washington & Lee)

WEEK 3: Sr. QB Jamir Boyd (North Stafford)

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

