THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYE—Spotsylvania
Thursday's Game
Brooke Point (0-5) at Woodbridge (3-2), 7
Friday's Games
Colonial Forge (4-1) at Mountain View (6-0), 7
James Monroe (2-3) at King George (3-2), 7
North Stafford (3-2) at Stafford (1-4), 7
Caroline (1-4) at Chancellor (3-3), 7
Massaponax (5-1) at Riverbend (1-5), 7
Courtland (1-5) at Eastern View (6-0), 7
Louisa (5-0) at Monticello (1-5), 7
Orange (1-4) at Charlottesville (0-6), 7
Culpeper (1-4) at James Wood (4-1), 7
Colonial Beach (2-3) at Rappahannock (4-1), 7
Washington & Lee (3-2) at Lancaster (0-5), 7
Saturday's Games
Christchurch (3-1) at Fredericksburg Christian (0-6), 2
Virginia Spartans (3-2) at St. Michael (4-1), 2
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
BYE—None
Friday, Oct. 4
FINAL - Louisa 35, Orange 14
FINAL - Tuscarora 31, Stafford 13
FINAL - Eastern View 35, James Monroe 7
FINAL - Caroline 27, Courtland 26
FINAL - Massaponax 39, Brooke Point 2
FINAL - Spotsylvania 41, Chancellor 28
FINAL - West Point 13, Colonial Beach 8
FINAL - Handley 42, Culpeper 7
FINAL - Colonial Forge 56, Riverbend 0
Saturday, Oct. 5
FINAL - Manassas Park 33, Fredericksburg Christian 7
FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL
H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?
NOTE: Teams must have a winning record to be included in the poll.
FLS VARSITY POWER POLL
Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:
|School
|Record
|Points
|1)
|Louisa (7)
|4-0
|46
|2)
|Mountain View (1)
|5-0
|31
|3)
|Colonial Forge (1)
|3-1
|25
|4)
|Massaponax
|4-1
|17
|5)
|Eastern View
|5-0
|16
Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania (1) 8, St. Michael 4, North Stafford 3.
FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS
(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 10/8/19)
NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Patrick Henry at Caroline (9/6/19); Caroline at King William (9/20/19); Handley at Culpeper (10/4/19)
RUSHING
|Player
|School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|YPA
|Luke Morley
|Massaponax
|68
|829
|12
|12.2
|Ty-Shaun Colbert
|Spotsylvania
|102
|783
|13
|7.7
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|75
|678
|8
|9.0
|Elijah Christopher
|Massaponax
|99
|672
|5
|6.8
|Jaylen Alexander
|Orange
|98
|670
|10
|6.8
|Jarett Hunter
|Louisa
|84
|599
|9
|7.1
|Mark Shelton
|Mountain View
78
|566
|6
|7.3
Korey Hazel
|Fredericksburg Christian
|108
|544
|4
|5.0
|Gabe Aley
|King George
|74
|471
|2
|6.4
|LJ Kelly Jr.
|Washington & Lee
|56
|467
|8
|8.3
PASSING
|Player
|School
|Comp-Att-Int
|Yards
|TD
|PCT
|Jamir Boyd
|North Stafford
|90-148-5
|1,350
|16
|.608
|Charles Mutter
|King George
|59-117-6
|1,067
|5
|.504
|Trevin Edwards
|Chancellor
|53-83-0
|903
|9
|.639
|Till Butler
|Eastern View
|40-58-0
|867
|17
|.690
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|45-72-3
|854
|13
|.625
|Jalen Smith
|St. Michael
|41-71-2
|835
|8
|.577
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|41-63-2
|644
|10
|.651
|Jack Koetter
|Stafford
|31-59-2
|489
|5
|.525
|Tahj Smith
|James Monroe
|37-68-3
|450
|1
|.544
|Walker Johnson
|Orange
|34-67-6
|449
|5
|.507
RECEIVING
|Player
|School
|Rec
|Yards
|TDs
|YPR
|Hold Egan
|North Stafford
|27
|488
|6
|18.1
|Alex Spangler
|Eastern View
|11
|385
|7
|35.0
|Javon Swinton
North Stafford
|23
|307
|3
|13.4
|Shane McNeill
|Washington & Lee
|9
|298
|2
|33.1
|Chance Graves
|Eastern View
|12
|297
|5
|24.8
|Kim Carruthers
|Chancellor
|12
|284
|1
|23.7
|Elijah Sarratt
|Colonial Forge
|11
|283
|3
|25.7
|Joseph Shortt
|Stafford
|13
|256
|1
|16.7
|Chase Wormley
|St. Michael
|8
|244
|2
|30.5
|Hunter Showers
|St. Michael
|15
|236
|1
|15.7
KICKING
|Player
|School
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Garrett Hutchinson
|Eastern View
|38
|2
|44
|38
|Alex Solorzano
|Mountain View
|27
|1
|30
|36
|Baylor Gallagher
|Chancellor
|19
|0
|19
|—
|Phillip Lovelace
|Colonial Forge
|13
|1
|16
|45
|Ryan Kuberek
|King George
|12
|1
|15
|27
|Shaun Williamson
|Louisa
|15
|0
|15
|—
|Clay Cassiday
|Courtland
|10
|1
|13
|39
|Stephen Hudson
|Massaponax
|9
|1
|12
|33
|Dennys Rubio
|Colonial Forge
|12
|0
|12
|—
|Austin Owens
|North Stafford
|12
|0
|12
|—
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)
