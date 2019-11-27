THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
FRIDAY'S GAME
REGION 6B FINAL
#4 Massaponax (10-2) at #3 Colonial Forge (10-2), 7
SATURDAY'S GAMES
REGION 5D FINAL
#2 North Stafford (8-4) at #1 Mountain View (10-2), noon
REGION 3B FINAL
#2 James Monroe (9-3) at #1 Goochland (11-1), 2
- Live Radio: WJFN 100.5 FM
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
FRIDAY'S GAMES
REGION 6B SEMIFINALS
REGION 5D SEMIFINALS
REGION 4B SEMIFINALS
REGION 3B SEMIFINALS
REGION 1A SEMIFINALS
SATURDAY'S GAME
REGION 5D SEMIFINALS
FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS
(Including playoffs; As reported by coaches and reporters as of 11/22/19)
NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - None
RUSHING
|Player
|School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|YPA
|Jaylen Alexander
|Orange
|181
|1,504
|20
|8.3
|Ty-Shaun Colbert
|Spotsylvania
|193
|1,354
|21
|7.0
|Shymarr Wright
|St. Michael
|119
|1,309
|26
|11.0
|Luke Morley
|Massaponax
|130
|1,246
|24
|9.6
|Jarett Hunter
|Louisa
|154
|1,092
|18
|7.1
|Elijah Christopher
|Massaponax
|157
|1,081
|6
|6.9
|LJ Kelly Jr.
|Washington & Lee
|118
|1,028
|17
|8.7
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|128
|1,013
|11
|7.9
|Trey Allison
|Colonial Beach
|164
|1,003
|12
|6.1
|Mark Shelton
|Mountain View
|147
|993
|14
|6.8
PASSING
|Player
|School
|Comp-Att-Int
|Yards
|TD
|PCT
|Jamir Boyd
|North Stafford
|185-298-9
|2,781
|28
|.621
|Charles Mutter
|King George
|115-215-10
|1,863
|17
|.535
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|115-183-7
|1,768
|22
|.628
|Jalen Smith
|Jalen Smith
|98-151-4
|1,709
|18
|.649
|Till Butler
|Eastern View
|80-135-3
|1,670
|29
|.593
|Trevin Edwards
|Chancellor
|92-145-2
|1,514
|14
|.634
|Jack Koetter
|Stafford
|92-175-5
|1,400
|15
|.526
|Noah Sanders
|Brooke Point
|88-201-15
|1,299
|5
|.438
|Aidan Ryan
|James Monroe
|54-79-4
|1,047
|10
|.684
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|70-125-5
|954
|14
|.560
RECEIVING
|Player
|School
|Rec
|Yards
|TDs
|YPR
|Holt Egan
|North Stafford
|54
|933
|10
|17.3
|Javon Swinton
|North Stafford
|42
|733
|10
|17.5
|Alex Spangler
|Eastern View
|27
|684
|13
|25.3
|Jordan Williams
|Jordan Williams
|41
|671
|11
|16.4
|Chase Wormley
|St. Michael
|22
|543
|7
|24.7
|Dimario Brooks
|James Monroe
|35
|521
|4
|14.9
|Elijah Sarratt
|Colonial Forge
|30
|492
|6
|16.4
|Randall Annino
|Colonial Beach
|14
|488
|10
|34.9
|Kim Carruthers
|Chancellor
|22
|481
|3
|21.9
|Christian Taylor
|Brooke Point
|31
|476
|2
|15.4
KICKING
|Player
|School
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Garrett Hutchinson
|Eastern View
|63
|3
|72
|38
|Alex Solorzano
|Mountain View
|47
|1
|50
|36
|Shaun Williamson
|Louisa
|44
|1
|47
|29
|Stephen Hudson
|Massaponax
|32
|4
|44
|33
|Tomas Moreno
|James Monroe
|21
|5
|36
|43
|Baylor Gallagher
|Chancellor
|29
|2
|35
|40
|Ryan Kuberek
|King George
|32
|1
|35
|27
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|21
|3
|30
|35
|Colton Bubar
|St. Michael
|23
|2
|29
|41
|Phillip Lovelace
|Colonial Forge
|18
|2
|24
|45
*NOTE - Longest FG this season was 47 yards by Louisa's Miguel Castells.
OTHER COVERAGE THIS WEEK
This week's feature stories:
- Wednesday: Huntington's size, 'freakish' speed pays off for Mountain View
- Friday: Massaponax at Colonial Forge
- Saturday: James Monroe at Goochland
Game Previews - Region final preview capsules
Playoff pairings - Complete VHSL playoff pairings
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
(Fan Vote results as of midnight Thursday)
WEEK 13 - Fan Vote: SEE POLL ABOVE TO VOTE
WEEK 12 - Fan Vote: Sr. RB/LB Trey Allison (Colonial Beach) - 582 votes
WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)
