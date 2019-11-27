Region 3B semifinal

James Monroe coach Rich Serbay talks to the Yellow Jackets following their 34-7 victory over Brentsville in the Region 3B semifinal at Maury Stadium in Fredericksburg, Virginia on Nov. 22, 2019.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

FRIDAY'S GAME

REGION 6B FINAL

#4 Massaponax (10-2) at #3 Colonial Forge (10-2), 7

SATURDAY'S GAMES

REGION 5D FINAL

#2 North Stafford (8-4) at #1 Mountain View (10-2), noon

REGION 3B FINAL

#2 James Monroe (9-3) at #1 Goochland (11-1), 2

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

FRIDAY'S GAMES

REGION 6B SEMIFINALS

Massaponax 45, Freedom 42

Colonial Forge 42, Patriot 21

REGION 5D SEMIFINALS

Mountain View 35, William Fleming 0

REGION 4B SEMIFINALS

Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Louisa 15

Dinwiddie 25, Eastern View 17

REGION 3B SEMIFINALS

James Monroe 34, Brentsville 7

REGION 1A SEMIFINALS

Essex 14, Washington & Lee 2

SATURDAY'S GAME

REGION 5D SEMIFINALS

North Stafford 31, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 7

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

(Including playoffs; As reported by coaches and reporters as of 11/22/19)

NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - None

RUSHING

PlayerSchool   Att.   Yards   TD   YPA
Jaylen AlexanderOrange1811,504208.3
Ty-Shaun ColbertSpotsylvania1931,354217.0
Shymarr WrightSt. Michael1191,3092611.0
Luke MorleyMassaponax1301,246249.6
Jarett HunterLouisa1541,092187.1
Elijah Christopher   Massaponax1571,08166.9
LJ Kelly Jr.Washington & Lee1181,028178.7
Edward WareMountain View1281,013117.9
Trey AllisonColonial Beach1641,003126.1
Mark SheltonMountain View147993146.8

PASSING

PlayerSchool   Comp-Att-Int   Yards   TD   PCT
Jamir BoydNorth Stafford185-298-92,78128.621
Charles MutterKing George115-215-101,86317.535
Madden LoweColonial Forge115-183-71,76822.628
Jalen SmithJalen Smith98-151-41,70918.649
Till ButlerEastern View80-135-31,67029.593
Trevin Edwards   Chancellor92-145-21,51414.634
Jack KoetterStafford92-175-51,40015.526
Noah SandersBrooke Point88-201-151,2995.438
Aidan RyanJames Monroe54-79-41,04710.684
Edward WareMountain View70-125-595414.560

RECEIVING

PlayerSchool   Rec   Yards   TDs   YPR
Holt EganNorth Stafford549331017.3
Javon SwintonNorth Stafford427331017.5
Alex SpanglerEastern View276841325.3
Jordan WilliamsJordan Williams416711116.4
Chase Wormley   St. Michael22543724.7
Dimario BrooksJames Monroe35521414.9
Elijah SarrattColonial Forge30492616.4
Randall AnninoColonial Beach144881034.9
Kim CarruthersChancellor22481321.9
Christian TaylorBrooke Point31476215.4

KICKING

PlayerSchool   PAT   FG   Pts   Lg
Garrett Hutchinson   Eastern View6337238
Alex SolorzanoMountain View4715036
Shaun WilliamsonLouisa4414729
Stephen HudsonMassaponax3244433
Tomas MorenoJames Monroe2153643
Baylor GallagherChancellor2923540
Ryan KuberekKing George3213527
Madden LoweColonial Forge2133035
Colton BubarSt. Michael2322941
Phillip LovelaceColonial Forge1822445
*NOTE - Longest FG this season was 47 yards by Louisa's Miguel Castells.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

(Fan Vote results as of midnight Thursday)

WEEK 13 - Fan Vote: SEE POLL ABOVE TO VOTE

WEEK 12 - Fan Vote: Sr. RB/LB Trey Allison (Colonial Beach) - 582 votes

WEEK 11: Jr. FB/LB/DE Shymarr Wright (St. Michael)

WEEK 10: Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania)

WEEK 9: Sr. OL/DL Chase Harley (Colonial Forge)

WEEK 8: Jr. QB/DB Aidan Ryan (James Monroe)

WEEK 7: Sr. RB/LB Max Kauthen (Colonial Forge)

WEEK 6: Jr. RB/LB Javon Campbell (King George)

WEEK 5: Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania)

WEEK 4: Sr. FB L.J. Kelly Jr (Washington & Lee)

WEEK 3: Sr. QB Jamir Boyd (North Stafford)

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

