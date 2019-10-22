THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

BYE—Eastern View (8-0), Mountain View (6-2), Orange (3-5)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Massaponax (7-1) at Colonial Forge (6-1), 7

James Monroe (4-3) at Chancellor (5-3), 7

Stafford (2-5) at Riverbend (1-6), 7

Brooke Point (1-6) at North Stafford (4-3), 7

Spotsylvania (5-2) at Caroline (1-6), 7

King George (3-4) at Courtland (1-7), 7

Culpeper (1-6) at Sherando (3-3), 7

Northumberland (4-3) at Colonial Beach (3-4), 7

Washington & Lee (5-2) at Rappahannock (5-2), 7

Fredericksburg Christian (0-8) at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (3-5), 7

Fluvanna (4-3) at Louisa (7-0), 7:30

SATURDAY'S GAME

St. Michael (6-1) at Broadwater Academy (3-4), 3

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

BYE—Riverbend

Friday's Games

Eastern View 41, King George 14

Massaponax 45, Mountain View 7

Chancellor 29, Courtland 12

Thomas Jefferson 21, Caroline 0

Essex 32, Colonial Beach 12

Colonial Forge 24, North Stafford 6

Stafford 13, Brooke Point 7

Orange 50, Monticello 7

James Monroe 21, Spotsylvania 15

Washington & Lee 58, Northumberland 19

Louisa 45, Kettle Run 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Fredericksburg Christian 23 (at Va. Beach Sportsplex)

Fauquier 21, Culpeper 16

Saturday's Game

St. Michael 73, Massanutten Military Academy 0

FLS VARSITY POWER POLL

Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

 School   Record   Points
1) Colonial Forge (5)5-142
2)Louisa (4)6-038
3)Mountain View6-123
4)Eastern View7-022
5)Massaponax6-119

Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania (1) 5, North Stafford 1.

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 10/21/19)

NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Christchurch at Fredericksburg Christian (10/12/19)

RUSHING

PlayerSchool   Att.   Yards   TD   YPA
Jaylen AlexanderOrange1361,1121611.4
Luke MorleyMassaponax901,022198.2
Ty-Shaun ColbertSpotsylvania131897156.9
Edward WareMountain View98804108.2
Jarett HunterLouisa103767137.5
Elijah Christopher   Massaponax11073356.7
LJ Kelly Jr.Washington & Lee687021210.3
Shymarr WrightSt. Michael596821511.6
Mark SheltonMountain View9061466.8
Corey HazelFredericksburg Christian12459444.8

PASSING

PlayerSchool   Comp-Att-Int   Yards   TD   PCT
Jamir BoydNorth Stafford120-194-51,79020.619
Charles MutterKing George86-158-91,3588.544
Trevin Edwards   Chancellor72-112-01,22314.643
Till ButlerEastern View52-84-01,19122.619
Jalen SmithSt, Michael58-96-31,07312.604
Madden LoweColonial Forge69-110-51,06114.627
Landon WilsonLouisa47-86-17655.547
Edward WareMountain View54-93-474911.581
Jack KoetterKing George42-85-27319.494
Noah SandersBrooke Point45-108-96771.417

RECEIVING

PlayerSchool   Rec   Yards   TDs   YPR
Holt EganNorth Stafford36655718.2
Javon SwintonNorth Stafford32472514.8
Alex SpanglerEastern View13456835.1
Kim CarruthersChancellor18437324.3
Randall Annino   Colonial Beach12376831.3
Elijah SarrattColonial Forge20353417.7
Chris CoxKing George26343313.2
Chance Graves   Eastern View15319521.3
Shane McNeillWashington & Lee10317331.7
Blake LeakeEastern View15300720.0

KICKING

PlayerSchool   PAT   FG   Pts   Lg
Garrett Hutchinson   Eastern View5026538
Alex SolorzanoMountain View2913236
Baylor GallagherChancellor28028
Shaun WilliamsonLouisa24024
Stephen HudsonMassaponax1722333
Philip LovelaceColonial Forge1622245
Ryan KuberekKing George1712027
Kyle TaylorOrange17017
Carson PughMassaponax16016
Colton BubarSt. Michael1211525

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 8: Jr. QB/DB Aidan Ryan (James Monroe)

WEEK 7: Sr. RB/LB Max Kauthen (Colonial Forge)

WEEK 6: Jr. RB/LB Javon Campbell (King George)

WEEK 5: Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania)

WEEK 4: Sr. FB L.J. Kelly Jr (Washington & Lee)

WEEK 3: Sr. QB Jamir Boyd (North Stafford)

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

