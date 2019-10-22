THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
BYE—Eastern View (8-0), Mountain View (6-2), Orange (3-5)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Massaponax (7-1) at Colonial Forge (6-1), 7
James Monroe (4-3) at Chancellor (5-3), 7
Stafford (2-5) at Riverbend (1-6), 7
Brooke Point (1-6) at North Stafford (4-3), 7
Spotsylvania (5-2) at Caroline (1-6), 7
King George (3-4) at Courtland (1-7), 7
Culpeper (1-6) at Sherando (3-3), 7
Northumberland (4-3) at Colonial Beach (3-4), 7
Washington & Lee (5-2) at Rappahannock (5-2), 7
Fredericksburg Christian (0-8) at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (3-5), 7
Fluvanna (4-3) at Louisa (7-0), 7:30
SATURDAY'S GAME
St. Michael (6-1) at Broadwater Academy (3-4), 3
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
BYE—Riverbend
Friday's Games
Louisa 45, Kettle Run 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Fredericksburg Christian 23 (at Va. Beach Sportsplex)
Saturday's Game
FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL
H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?
NOTE: Teams must have a winning record to be included in the poll.
FLS VARSITY POWER POLL
Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:
|School
|Record
|Points
|1)
|Colonial Forge (5)
|5-1
|42
|2)
|Louisa (4)
|6-0
|38
|3)
|Mountain View
|6-1
|23
|4)
|Eastern View
|7-0
|22
|5)
|Massaponax
|6-1
|19
Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania (1) 5, North Stafford 1.
FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS
(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 10/21/19)
NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Christchurch at Fredericksburg Christian (10/12/19)
RUSHING
|Player
|School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|YPA
|Jaylen Alexander
|Orange
|136
|1,112
|16
|11.4
|Luke Morley
|Massaponax
|90
|1,022
|19
|8.2
|Ty-Shaun Colbert
|Spotsylvania
|131
|897
|15
|6.9
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|98
|804
|10
|8.2
|Jarett Hunter
|Louisa
|103
|767
|13
|7.5
|Elijah Christopher
|Massaponax
|110
|733
|5
|6.7
|LJ Kelly Jr.
|Washington & Lee
|68
|702
|12
|10.3
|Shymarr Wright
|St. Michael
|59
|682
|15
|11.6
|Mark Shelton
|Mountain View
|90
|614
|6
|6.8
|Corey Hazel
|Fredericksburg Christian
|124
|594
|4
|4.8
PASSING
|Player
|School
|Comp-Att-Int
|Yards
|TD
|PCT
|Jamir Boyd
|North Stafford
|120-194-5
|1,790
|20
|.619
|Charles Mutter
|King George
|86-158-9
|1,358
|8
|.544
|Trevin Edwards
|Chancellor
|72-112-0
|1,223
|14
|.643
|Till Butler
|Eastern View
|52-84-0
|1,191
|22
|.619
|Jalen Smith
|St, Michael
|58-96-3
|1,073
|12
|.604
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|69-110-5
|1,061
|14
|.627
|Landon Wilson
|Louisa
|47-86-1
|765
|5
|.547
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|54-93-4
|749
|11
|.581
|Jack Koetter
|King George
|42-85-2
|731
|9
|.494
|Noah Sanders
|Brooke Point
|45-108-9
|677
|1
|.417
RECEIVING
|Player
|School
|Rec
|Yards
|TDs
|YPR
|Holt Egan
|North Stafford
|36
|655
|7
|18.2
|Javon Swinton
|North Stafford
|32
|472
|5
|14.8
|Alex Spangler
|Eastern View
|13
|456
|8
|35.1
|Kim Carruthers
|Chancellor
|18
|437
|3
|24.3
|Randall Annino
|Colonial Beach
|12
|376
|8
|31.3
|Elijah Sarratt
|Colonial Forge
|20
|353
|4
|17.7
|Chris Cox
|King George
|26
|343
|3
|13.2
|Chance Graves
|Eastern View
|15
|319
|5
|21.3
|Shane McNeill
|Washington & Lee
|10
|317
|3
|31.7
|Blake Leake
|Eastern View
|15
|300
|7
|20.0
KICKING
|Player
|School
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Garrett Hutchinson
|Eastern View
|50
|2
|65
|38
|Alex Solorzano
|Mountain View
|29
|1
|32
|36
|Baylor Gallagher
|Chancellor
|28
|0
|28
|—
|Shaun Williamson
|Louisa
|24
|0
|24
|—
|Stephen Hudson
|Massaponax
|17
|2
|23
|33
|Philip Lovelace
|Colonial Forge
|16
|2
|22
|45
|Ryan Kuberek
|King George
|17
|1
|20
|27
|Kyle Taylor
|Orange
|17
|0
|17
|—
|Carson Pugh
|Massaponax
|16
|0
|16
|—
|Colton Bubar
|St. Michael
|12
|1
|15
|25
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)
