THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
FRIDAY'S GAMES
REGION 6B SEMIFINALS
#4 Massaponax (9-2) at #1 Freedom (11-0), 7
#3 Colonial Forge (9-2) at #2 Patriot (10-1), 7
REGION 5D SEMIFINALS
#5 William Fleming (4-7) at #1 Mountain View (9-2), 7
REGION 4B SEMIFINALS
#4 Patrick Henry-Ashland (8-3) at #1 Louisa (11-0), 7:30
#7 Dinwiddie (6-5) at #3 Eastern View (10-1), 7
REGION 3B SEMIFINALS
#3 Brentsville (8-3) at #2 James Monroe (8-3), 7
REGION 1A SEMIFINALS
#4 Washington & Lee (6-5) at #1 Essex (10-1), 7
SATURDAY'S GAME
REGION 5D SEMIFINALS
#2 Patrick Henry-Roanoke (7-4) at #2 North Stafford (7-4), 2
FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS
(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 11/20/19)
NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - None
RUSHING
|Player
|School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|YPA
|Jaylen Alexander
|Orange
|181
|1,504
|20
|8.3
|Ty-Shaun Colbert
|Spotsylvania
|193
|1,354
|21
|7.0
|Shymarr Wright
|St. Michael
|119
|1,309
|26
|11.0
|Luke Morley
|Massaponax
|119
|1,205
|23
|10.1
|Jarett Hunter
|Louisa
|138
|1,005
|18
|7.2
|Trey Allison
|Colonial Beach
|164
|1,003
|12
|6.1
|LJ Kelly Jr.
|Washington & Lee
|111
|999
|17
|9.0
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|117
|946
|11
|8.1
|Elijah Christopher
|Massaponax
|144
|922
|5
|6.4
|Korey Hazel
|Fredericksburg Christian
|179
|911
|8
|5.1
PASSING
|Player
|School
|Comp-Att-Int
|Yards
|TD
|PCT
|Jamir Boyd
|North Stafford
|172-279-7
|2,605
|26
|.616
|Charles Mutter
|King George
|115-215-10
|1,863
|17
|.535
|Jalen Smith
|St. Michael
|98-151-4
|1,709
|18
|.649
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|102-168-7
|1,608
|21
|.607
|Trevin Edwards
|Chancellor
|92-145-2
|1,514
|14
|.634
|Till Butler
|Eastern View
|67-111-1
|1,455
|28
|.604
|Jack Koetter
|Stafford
|92-175-5
|1,400
|15
|.526
|Noah Sanders
|Brooke Point
|88-201-15
|1,299
|5
|.438
|Corvion Davis
|Colonial Beach
|35-68-1
|937
|14
|.515
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|68-118-5
|936
|14
|.576
RECEIVING
|Player
|School
|Rec
|Yards
|TDs
|YPR
|Holt Egan
|North Stafford
|52
|898
|10
|17.3
|Jordan Williams
|Stafford
|41
|671
|11
|16.4
|Alex Spangler
|Eastern View
|22
|643
|13
|29.2
|Javon Swinton
|North Stafford
|38
|622
|8
|16.4
|Chase Wormley
|St. Michael
|22
|543
|7
|24.7
|Randall Annino
|Colonial Beach
|14
|488
|10
|34.9
|Kim Carruthers
|Chancellor
|22
|481
|3
|21.9
|Christian Taylor
|Brooke Point
|31
|476
|2
|15.4
|Dimario Brooks
|James Monroe
|33
|470
|3
|14.2
|Shane McNeill
|Washington & Lee
|17
|458
|4
|26.9
KICKING
|Player
|School
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Garrett Hutchinson
|Eastern View
|61
|2
|67
|38
|Alex Solorzano
|Mountain View
|42
|1
|45
|36
|Shaun Williamson
|Louisa
|44
|0
|44
|—
|Stephen Hudson
|Massaponax
|26
|3
|35
|33
|Baylor Gallagher
|Chancellor
|29
|2
|35
|40
|Ryan Kuberek
|King George
|32
|1
|35
|27
|Tomas Moreno
|James Monroe
|17
|5
|32
|43
|Colton Bubar
|St. Michael
|23
|2
|29
|41
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|17
|3
|26
|35
|Phillip Lovelace
|Colonial Forge
|18
|2
|24
|45
*NOTE - Longest FG this season was 47 yards by Louisa's Miguel Castells.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
