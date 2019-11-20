Mountain View vs Stafford football

Mountain View's Ike Daniels scores a touchdown against Stafford in the third quarter of the Region 5D quarterfinal game at Mountain View High School in Stafford, Virginia on Nov. 15, 2019. Mountain View won 45-28.

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

FRIDAY'S GAMES

REGION 6B SEMIFINALS

#4 Massaponax (9-2) at #1 Freedom (11-0), 7

#3 Colonial Forge (9-2) at #2 Patriot (10-1), 7

REGION 5D SEMIFINALS

#5 William Fleming (4-7) at #1 Mountain View (9-2), 7

REGION 4B SEMIFINALS

#4 Patrick Henry-Ashland (8-3) at #1 Louisa (11-0), 7:30

#7 Dinwiddie (6-5) at #3 Eastern View (10-1), 7

REGION 3B SEMIFINALS

#3 Brentsville (8-3) at #2 James Monroe (8-3), 7

REGION 1A SEMIFINALS

#4 Washington & Lee (6-5) at #1 Essex (10-1), 7

SATURDAY'S GAME

REGION 5D SEMIFINALS

#2 Patrick Henry-Roanoke (7-4) at #2 North Stafford (7-4), 2

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

FRIDAY'S GAMES

VHSL REGION 6B FIRST ROUND

Colonial Forge 40, Gar-Field 0

Massaponax 35, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 18

VHSL REGION 5D FIRST ROUND

Mountain View 45, Stafford 28

North Stafford 42, Brooke Point 13

VHSL REGION 4B FIRST ROUND

Louisa 49, King George 12

Eastern View 42, Huguenot 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Spotsylvania 6

VHSL REGION 3B FIRST ROUND

James Monroe 60, Central-Woodstock 28

VHSL REGION 1A FIRST ROUND

Washington & Lee 34, Colonial Beach 33

VISAA DIVISION III STATE FINAL

St. Michael 22, Roanoke Catholic 18

FLS VARSITY FANS' CHOICE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

You to vote on who last week's player of the week was in first-round regional playoff action.

Who was the Week 12 Player of the Week?

You, the fans, get to vote for who the top player in Week 12.

You voted:

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 11/20/19)

NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - None

RUSHING

PlayerSchool   Att.   Yards   TD   YPA
Jaylen AlexanderOrange1811,504208.3
Ty-Shaun ColbertSpotsylvania1931,354217.0
Shymarr WrightSt. Michael1191,3092611.0
Luke MorleyMassaponax1191,2052310.1
Jarett HunterLouisa1381,005187.2
Trey AllisonColonial Beach1641,003126.1
LJ Kelly Jr.Washington & Lee111999179.0
Edward WareMountain View117946118.1
Elijah Christopher   Massaponax14492256.4
Korey HazelFredericksburg Christian17991185.1

PASSING

PlayerSchool   Comp-Att-Int   Yards   TD   PCT
Jamir BoydNorth Stafford172-279-72,60526.616
Charles MutterKing George115-215-101,86317.535
Jalen SmithSt. Michael98-151-41,70918.649
Madden LoweColonial Forge102-168-71,60821.607
Trevin Edwards   Chancellor92-145-21,51414.634
Till ButlerEastern View67-111-11,45528.604
Jack KoetterStafford92-175-51,40015.526
Noah SandersBrooke Point88-201-151,2995.438
Corvion DavisColonial Beach35-68-193714.515
Edward WareMountain View68-118-593614.576

RECEIVING

PlayerSchool   Rec   Yards   TDs   YPR
Holt EganNorth Stafford528981017.3
Jordan WilliamsStafford416711116.4
Alex SpanglerEastern View226431329.2
Javon SwintonNorth Stafford38622816.4
Chase Wormley   St. Michael22543724.7
Randall AnninoColonial Beach144881034.9
Kim CarruthersChancellor22481321.9
Christian TaylorBrooke Point31476215.4
Dimario BrooksJames Monroe33470314.2
Shane McNeillWashington & Lee17458426.9

KICKING

PlayerSchool   PAT   FG   Pts   Lg
Garrett Hutchinson   Eastern View6126738
Alex SolorzanoMountain View4214536
Shaun WilliamsonLouisa44044
Stephen HudsonMassaponax2633533
Baylor GallagherChancellor2923540
Ryan KuberekKing George3213527
Tomas MorenoJames Monroe1753243
Colton BubarSt. Michael2322941
Madden LoweColonial Forge1732635
Phillip LovelaceColonial Forge1822445
*NOTE - Longest FG this season was 47 yards by Louisa's Miguel Castells.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 11: Jr. FB/LB/DE Shymarr Wright (St. Michael)

WEEK 10: Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania)

WEEK 9: Sr. OL/DL Chase Harley (Colonial Forge)

WEEK 8: Jr. QB/DB Aidan Ryan (James Monroe)

WEEK 7: Sr. RB/LB Max Kauthen (Colonial Forge)

WEEK 6: Jr. RB/LB Javon Campbell (King George)

WEEK 5: Jr. RB Ty-Shaun Colbert (Spotsylvania)

WEEK 4: Sr. FB L.J. Kelly Jr (Washington & Lee)

WEEK 3: Sr. QB Jamir Boyd (North Stafford)

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

