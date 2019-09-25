THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
Thursday's Game
Culpeper (1-2) at Liberty (3-0), 7 <<RESCHEDULED FROM FRIDAY>>
Friday's Games
Colonial Forge (2-1) at Brooke Point (0-3), 7
Stafford (1-2) at Massaponax (3-1), 7
Mountain View (4-0) at Riverbend (1-3), 7
Spotsylvania (3-1) at Courtland (1-3), 7
Caroline (0-3) at Eastern View (4-0), 7
King George (2-1) at Chancellor (2-2), 7
Albemarle (0-4) at Orange (0-3), 7
Louisa (3-0) at Charlottesville (0-4), 7
Colonial Beach (2-1) at Riverheads (3-0), 7
Washington & Lee (2-1) at King William (4-0), 7
Fredericksburg Christian (0-4) at Norfolk Christian (0-4), 7
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
BYE—Culpeper, Fredericksburg Christian, King George, Louisa, Stafford
Friday, Sept. 20
Fuqua 43, St. Michael 41
King William 48, Caroline 35
FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL
H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?
FLS VARSITY POWER POLL
Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)
LAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS:
|School
|Record
|Points
|1)
|Louisa (8)
|3-0
|47
|2)
|North Stafford (1)
|3-0
|28
|3)
|Mountain View
|3-0
|22
|4)
|Colonial Forge
|1-1
|17
|5)
|Eastern View
|3-0
|16
Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania (1) 10, Massaponax 10.
FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS
(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 9/18/19)... This week's update coming shortly!
NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Patrick Henry at Caroline (9/6/19)
RUSHING
|Player
|School
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|YPA
|Luke Morley
|Massaponax
|42
|483
|8
|11.5
|Ty-Shaun Colbert
|Spotsylvania
|51
|420
|7
|8.2
|Elijah Christopher
|Massaponax
|59
|398
|4
|6.8
|Jarett Hunter
|Louisa
|57
|381
|3
|6.7
|Korey Hazel
|Fredericksburg Christian
|70
|325
|3
|4.6
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|30
|313
|5
|10.4
|Mark Shelton
|Mountain view
36
|296
|2
|8.2
|Raq Lawson
|Eastern View
|44
|286
|2
|6.5
|Gabe Aley
|King George
|43
|272
|2
|6.3
|Shymarr Wright
|St. Michael
|21
|268
|7
|12.8
PASSING
|Player
|School
|Comp-Att-Int
|Yards
|TD
|PCT
|Jamir Boyd
|North Stafford
|63-92-0
|971
|12
|.685
|Charles Mutter
|King George
|42-79-4
|845
|5
|.532
|Trevin Edwards
|Chancellor
|28-41-1
|450
|6
|.683
|Jack Koetter
|Stafford
|23-39-0
|374
|5
|.590
|Till Butler
|Eastern View
|21-28-0
|346
|8
|.750
|Aidan Ryan
|James Monroe
|16-33-2
|301
|3
|.485
|Madden Lowe
|Colonial Forge
|17-27-1
|296
|5
|.630
|Edward Ware
|Mountain View
|21-30-0
|268
|5
|.700
|Noah Sanders
|Brooke Point
|16-37-4
|258
|0
|.432
|Landon Wilson
|Louisa
|18-31-0
|216
|1
|.581
RECEIVING
|Player
|School
|Rec
|Yards
|TDs
|YPR
|Hold Egan
|North Stafford
|19
|335
|5
|17.6
|Javon Swinton
|North Stafford
|23
|307
|3
|13.3
|Alex Spangler
Eastern View
|6
|235
|4
|39.2
|Javon Campbell
|King George
|5
|201
|2
|40.2
|Kim Carruthers
|Chancellor
|8
|199
|0
|24.9
|Tyler Whitman
|James Monroe
|7
|189
|1
|27.0
|Von Whiting
|King George
|4
|181
|1
|45.3
|Chance Graves
|Eastern View
|7
|177
|3
|25.3
|Chris Cox
|King George
|11
|156
|1
|14.2
|Joseph Short
|Stafford
|7
|153
|1
|21.9
KICKING
|Player
|School
|PAT
|FG
|Pts
|Lg
|Garrett Hutchinson
|Eastern View
|19
|1
|22
|20
|Alex Solorzano
|Mountain View
|12
|1
|15
|36
|Ryan Kurberek
|King George
|7
|1
|10
|27
|Blake Childress
|Stafford
|9
|0
|9
|—
|Baylor Gallagher
|Chancellor
|8
|0
|8
|—
|Austin Owens
|North Stafford
|8
|0
|8
|—
|Gabriel Barros
|Culpeper
|4
|1
|7
|30
|Garrett Mothershead
|Colonial Beach
|7
|0
|7
|—
|Shaun Williamson
|Louisa
|7
|0
|7
|—
|Miguel Castells
|Louisa
|3
|1
|6
|47
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)
