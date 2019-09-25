Riverbend at Chancellor football

Riverbend and Chancellor play in the Chick-fil-A Bowl at Chancellor High School in Spotsylvania, Virginia on Sept. 20, 2019. Chancellor defeated Riverbend 34-21.

 Tom Rothenberg

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

Thursday's Game

Culpeper (1-2) at Liberty (3-0), 7 <<RESCHEDULED FROM FRIDAY>>

Friday's Games

Colonial Forge (2-1) at Brooke Point (0-3), 7

Stafford (1-2) at Massaponax (3-1), 7

Mountain View (4-0) at Riverbend (1-3), 7

Spotsylvania (3-1) at Courtland (1-3), 7

Caroline (0-3) at Eastern View (4-0), 7

King George (2-1) at Chancellor (2-2), 7

Albemarle (0-4) at Orange (0-3), 7

Louisa (3-0) at Charlottesville (0-4), 7

Colonial Beach (2-1) at Riverheads (3-0), 7

Washington & Lee (2-1) at King William (4-0), 7

Fredericksburg Christian (0-4) at Norfolk Christian (0-4), 7

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

BYE—Culpeper, Fredericksburg Christian, King George, Louisa, Stafford

Friday, Sept. 20

Washington & Lee 53, Rappahannock 26

Stonewall Jackson 42, Brooke Point 7

Mountain View 55, James Monroe 15

Massaponax 26, Penn Wood (Pa.) 23

Courtland 27, Orange 21 (OT)

Chancellor 34, Riverbend 21

Highland Springs 54, North Stafford 13

Brentsville 34, Spotsylvania 30

Colonial Forge 59, Hylton 7

Eastern View 48, Charlottesville 0

Fuqua 43, St. Michael 41

Sussex Central 44, Colonial Beach 43

King William 48, Caroline 35

FLS VARSITY WHO'S NO. 1 POLL

H.S. Football: Who's No. 1 Poll

H.S. football: Who's the top team in the Fredericksburg area?

You voted:

FLS VARSITY POWER POLL

Each week members of the FLS sports team will vote on the top football teams in the area to form the FLS Power Poll. (First-place votes in parentheses)

LAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS:

 School   Record   Points
1) Louisa (8)3-047
2)North Stafford (1)3-028
3)Mountain View3-022
4)Colonial Forge1-117
5)Eastern View3-016

Others receiving votes: Spotsylvania (1) 10, Massaponax 10.

FREDERICKSBURG-AREA STAT LEADERS

(As reported by coaches and reporters as of 9/18/19)... This week's update coming shortly!

NOTE: Missing complete stats from the following games - Patrick Henry at Caroline (9/6/19)

RUSHING

PlayerSchool   Att.   Yards   TD   YPA
Luke MorleyMassaponax42483811.5
Ty-Shaun ColbertSpotsylvania5142078.2
Elijah ChristopherMassaponax5939846.8
Jarett HunterLouisa5738136.7
Korey HazelFredericksburg Christian7032534.6
Edward WareMountain View30313510.4
Mark SheltonMountain view

36

29628.2
Raq LawsonEastern View4428626.5
Gabe AleyKing George4327226.3
Shymarr WrightSt. Michael21268712.8

PASSING

PlayerSchool   Comp-Att-Int   Yards   TD   PCT
Jamir BoydNorth Stafford63-92-097112.685
Charles MutterKing George42-79-48455.532
Trevin Edwards   Chancellor28-41-14506.683
Jack KoetterStafford23-39-03745.590
Till ButlerEastern View21-28-03468.750
Aidan RyanJames Monroe16-33-23013.485
Madden LoweColonial Forge17-27-12965.630
Edward WareMountain View21-30-02685.700
Noah SandersBrooke Point16-37-42580.432
Landon WilsonLouisa18-31-02161.581

RECEIVING

PlayerSchool   Rec   Yards   TDs   YPR
Hold EganNorth Stafford19335517.6
Javon SwintonNorth Stafford23307313.3
Alex Spangler

Eastern View

6235439.2
Javon Campbell   King George5201240.2
Kim CarruthersChancellor8199024.9
Tyler WhitmanJames Monroe7189127.0
Von WhitingKing George4181145.3
Chance GravesEastern View7177325.3
Chris CoxKing George11156114.2
Joseph ShortStafford7153121.9

KICKING

PlayerSchool   PAT   FG   Pts   Lg
Garrett HutchinsonEastern View1912220
Alex SolorzanoMountain View1211536
Ryan KurberekKing George711027
Blake ChildressStafford909
Baylor GallagherChancellor808
Austin OwensNorth Stafford808
Gabriel BarrosCulpeper41730
Garrett Mothershead   Colonial Beach707
Shaun WilliamsonLouisa707
Miguel CastellsLouisa31647

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

WEEK 4: Sr. FB L.J. Kelly Jr (Washington & Lee)

WEEK 3: Sr. QB Jamir Boyd (North Stafford)

WEEK 2: Jr. QB Luke Morley (Massaponax)

WEEK 1: Sr. WR Holt Egan (North Stafford)

